HC Dobrogea Sud wins Romanian Supercup in Mens Handball

HC Dobrogea Sud Constanta has won the Romanian Supercup in men's handball, on Wednesday, after defeating CS Dinamo Bucharest with the score of 19-18 (10-10), in the Polyvalent Hall in Alexandria. The team from Constanta has won its second trophy in the Supercup, after their first in 2017,… [citeste mai departe]