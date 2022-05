Ce acte sunt necesare pentru buletinul de la 14 ani

Aerostar, net profit of over 20 million RON, in first trimester

Aerostar Bacau has registered during the first trimester of 2022 a net profit of 20.047 million RON, 4.1% more when comparing with the similar period of last year, of 19.247 million RON, according to the financial results published on Friday on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.… [citeste mai departe]