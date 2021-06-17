CCR: Priority principle to applying EU law, not to be perceived in sense of removing or disregarding national constitutional identity

Stiri Recomandate

Ciprian Sterpu, ales preşedinte la PNL Săcele

Ciprian Sterpu, ales preşedinte la PNL Săcele

Ciprian Sterpu a candidat din partea PNL la alegerile locale pentru demnitatea de primar. În 27 septembrie 2020, Sterpu a obținut 35,5% din voturile exprimate, fiind la 300 de voturi în spatele actualului primar Virgil Popa. Acesta are 40 de ani, este casatorit, are 2 copii si este de 17 ani in PNL Sacele … [citeste mai departe]

Se anunță instabilitate atmosferică și în următoarele zile în întreaga țară

Se anunță instabilitate atmosferică și în următoarele zile în întreaga țară

ANM a emis o nouă informare meteorologică de vreme rea valabilă în intervalul 17 iunie, ora 10:00 – 20 iunie, ora 22:00 Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați siteul nostru pentru mai multe știri complete! [citeste mai departe]

Meteo, 17 iunie. Încă nu scăpăm de ploi. Ce vești sunt despre temperaturi

Meteo, 17 iunie. Încă nu scăpăm de ploi. Ce vești sunt despre temperaturi

Ziua de joi aduce temperaturi destul de plăcute, însă sunt anunțate din nou și ploi. Așadar, nu sunt semne că se instalează vara, cu cer senin și soare strălucitor, tabloul specific, până la urmă, sezonului estival. Așadar, joi, în sud, est și… [citeste mai departe]

Se lucrează de zor pe DJ 702E Ungureni – Mislea şi DJ 720A Gheboaia – Finta

Se lucrează de zor pe DJ 702E Ungureni – Mislea şi DJ 720A Gheboaia – Finta

In ultimele săptămâni, drumarii de la LDP Dâmboviţa lucrează în ritm susţinut pe DJ702E Ungureni – Mislea şi DJ 720A Gheboaia – Finta, lucrările fac parte din cadrul programului de reparaţii şi întreţinere a drumurilor judeţene, finanţat… [citeste mai departe]

România va dona noi loturi de vaccinuri anti-COVID

România va dona noi loturi de vaccinuri anti-COVID

România va dona noi loturi de vaccinuri anti-COVID   România va dona noi loturi de vaccinuri anti-COVID unor ţări vecine, care nu sunt membre ale Uniunii Europene. Este vorba despre aproximativ 100.000 de doze pentru Ucraina şi peste 50.000 de doze pentru Serbia. Guvernul a adoptat, de… [citeste mai departe]

Fost director la Metalferos: Plahotniuc și Voronin își însușeau 70% din profit. După 2005 lucrurile au luat-o razna

Fost director la Metalferos: Plahotniuc și Voronin își însușeau 70% din profit. După 2005 lucrurile au luat-o razna

Fostul director al Metalferos și actualul acționar, Victor Ostap, a dezvăluit în detalii în cadrul unei emisiuni TV din Republica Moldova, cum compania pe care… [citeste mai departe]

Randările Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 prezintă un design plat al smartphone-ului

Randările Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 prezintă un design plat al smartphone-ului

Samsung a lucrat la smartphone-ul său pliabil de nouă generație ca parte a seriei Galaxy Fold, supranumit Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Înainte de lansarea oficială, versiunile dispozitivului viitor au apărut online. Telefonul pare să fi păstrat factorul… [citeste mai departe]

EŞEC USTURĂTOR PENTRU SORANA CÎRSTEA

EŞEC USTURĂTOR PENTRU SORANA CÎRSTEA

Dezastru pentru Sorana Cîrstea. Târgovişteanca nu mai pare să regăsească forma din timpul sezonului de zgură. Atunci Sorana a reuşit un parcurs excelent, care i-a adus şi o clasare în Top 50 şi asigurarea locului la Olimpiadă.Ascensiunea din clasamentul WTA i-a oferit încredere iubitei lui Ion Ion Ţiriac pentru turneele… [citeste mai departe]

Au fost stabilite condiţiile în care va fi decontat transportul elevilor

Au fost stabilite condiţiile în care va fi decontat transportul elevilor

Au fost stabilite condiţiile în care va fi decontat transportul elevilor   RADIO ROMÂNIA ACTUALITĂŢI : Guvernul a stabilit, prin ordonanţă de urgenţă, condiţiile în care va fi decontat transportul elevilor, ceea ce ar urma să permită,… [citeste mai departe]


CCR: Priority principle to applying EU law, not to be perceived in sense of removing or disregarding national constitutional identity

Publicat:
CCR: Priority principle to applying EU law, not to be perceived in sense of removing or disregarding national constitutional identity

The priority principle for the application of European law must not be perceived in the sense that national constitutional identity is removed or disregarded, shows the reason for the decision by which the of Romania (CCR) rejected a series of exceptions and decided that several articles of the law that refer to the establishment and operationalization of the Section for the Investigation of Crimes in Justice (SIIJ) are constitutional.

"The relation between the national law and the law of the has a special regulation in the (...).…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


