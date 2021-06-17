CCR: Priority principle to applying EU law, not to be perceived in sense of removing or disregarding national constitutional identity

CCR: Priority principle to applying EU law, not to be perceived in sense of removing or disregarding national constitutional identityPublicat:
The priority principle for the application of European law must not be perceived in the sense that national constitutional identity is removed or disregarded, shows the reason for the decision by which the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) rejected a series of exceptions and decided that several articles of the law that refer to the establishment and operationalization of the Section for the Investigation of Crimes in Justice (SIIJ) are constitutional.
"The relation between the national law and the law of the European Union has a special regulation in the Romanian Constitution (...).…
