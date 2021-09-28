CCR admits notification on censure motion - there is legal conflict between Parliament and Gov't

CCR admits notification on censure motion - there is legal conflict between Parliament and Gov'tPublicat:
The Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) unanimously admitted on Tuesday the notification of Prime Minister Florin Citu regarding the existence of a legal conflict between the Parliament and the Government on the censure motion filed by the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), CCR officials confirme, Agerpres informs.
