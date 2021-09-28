CCR admits notification on censure motion - there is legal conflict between Parliament and Gov't

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Prime Minister Florin Citu says that he will be the chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL, after the Congress, due 25 September, ed. n.) and the leaders of the Alliance of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS, which stepped down recently from government, ed.…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu criticized, on Tuesday, the attitude of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) who've allied with the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) to submit the censure motion, stating that the former coalition partners "are trading the…

- The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, stated, on Monday evening, referring to the censure motion tabled by the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity, and Solidarity (USR PLUS) and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu says it is left to be seen whether the National Liberal Party (PNL) could still collaborate with the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) after the latter endorsed the censure motion alongside the Alliance for Romanians' Union (AUR), nonetheless…

- The Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) is to discuss on September 28 the notification regarding the existence of a legal conflict between Parliament and the Government on the censure motion initiated by MPs of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS) and the…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu has filed a notification with the Constitutional Court (CCR) claiming the existence of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between Parliament and the government on a motion of censure tabled by the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS)…

- If the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance wants this government to fall, they all resign, and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will not accept that the "desire of Romanians" to get rid of this government be used "as an object of blackmail between the…

- Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said on Monday that things look fine in terms of budget execution at the ministries managed by USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) Alliance, mentioning that the message Prime Minister Florin Citu sent is a natural one. "Things…