CCR admits notification on censure motion - there is legal conflict between Parliament and Gov't

Dan Barna, vizat într-un nou dosar de fraudă cu fonduri europene

Dan Barna, vizat într-un nou dosar de fraudă cu fonduri europene

Departamentul de Luptă Antifraudă (DLAF) a sesizat Secția a II-a a Direcției Naționale Anticorupție (DNA) cu privire la proiectul „Biblioteca bunelor practici. Concept inovator de dezvoltare a mediului... [citeste mai departe]

Prognoză îngrijorătoare! Clujul va ajunge la o incidență de peste 9 cazuri la mie

Prognoză îngrijorătoare! Clujul va ajunge la o incidență de peste 9 cazuri la mie

Jurma a analizat datele din ultimele luni și a calculat rata de incidență pentru toate județele României în următoare perioadă. În Cluj, rata va ajunge la 9,38 cazuri la mia de locuitori în următoarele două… [citeste mai departe]

STUDIU - Schimbările climatice asociate intensificării activităţii vulcanice au favorizat ascensiunea dinozaurilor

STUDIU - Schimbările climatice asociate intensificării activităţii vulcanice au favorizat ascensiunea dinozaurilor

Cu câteva sute de milioane de ani înainte ca un asteroid să provoace extincţia dinozaurilor, erupţiile vulcanice au accelerat ascensiunea acestora la putere, relatează… [citeste mai departe]

Baschet / Phoenix CSU Simona Halep, trei meciuri în patru zile cu Universitatea Cluj

Baschet / Phoenix CSU Simona Halep, trei meciuri în patru zile cu Universitatea Cluj

După ce noul sezon competiţional de baschet feminin a suferit schimbări de ultimă oră, Phoenix CSU Simona Halep este gata să reintre cu forţe proaspete în arenă. Astfel, formaţia constănţeană va susţine, miercuri, 29 septembrie, la… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Borcean nu mai vrea improvizaţii pentru cei mici!

Primarul Borcean nu mai vrea improvizaţii pentru cei mici!

CARANSEBEȘ – Municipalitatea vrea să ridice o nouă creșă/grădiniță în zona Racoviță, lângă serele primăriei! Un teren liniștit, spune primarul Felix Borcean, care se pretează perfect pentru o locație de acest gen, unde copiii să se simtă bine: „Noi o să depunem la CNI sau pe o altă… [citeste mai departe]

PSD depune moțiune de cenzură împotriva Guvernului Cîțu. Marcel Ciolacu: „Vrem alegeri anticipate”

PSD depune moțiune de cenzură împotriva Guvernului Cîțu. Marcel Ciolacu: „Vrem alegeri anticipate”

Marcel Ciolacu a anunţat, marţi, că PSD va propune în şedinţa Birourilor permanente reunite ca moţiunea de cenzură intitulată „Stop sărăciei, scumpirilor şi penalilor! Jos Guvernul Cîţu!”… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 200.000 de doze de vaccin de la Johnson&Johnson sosesc în țară

Peste 200.000 de doze de vaccin de la Johnson&Johnson sosesc în țară

204.000 doze de vaccin Janssen vor ajunge mâine, 29 septembrie a.c., la Compania Națională „Unifarm” SA. Transportul este asigurat de firma producătoare, iar dozele de vaccin vor fi aduse în București pe cale terestră. Dozele vor fi depozitate la Compania Națională… [citeste mai departe]

Capitala, aproape de carantina de noapte. Incidența a ajuns la 5,57

Capitala, aproape de carantina de noapte. Incidența a ajuns la 5,57

Rata de infectare a ajuns marți în București la 5,57 la mia de locuitori, ceea ce înseamnă că în curând ar putea fi instituite restricțiile care se impun o dată cu incidența de 6 la mia de locuitori, printre ele, carantina de noapte și trecerea școlilor în sistem… [citeste mai departe]

Mii de cadre medicale nevaccinate din New York rămân fără slujbă

Mii de cadre medicale nevaccinate din New York rămân fără slujbă

Peste ocean, un astfel de ordin a fost emis încă de luna trecută, iar acum spitalele din New York se pregătesc să suspende contractele de muncă a mii de angajați care nu s-au vaccinat. [citeste mai departe]

LIVE VIDEO| Ședința CL Alba Iulia: Alocarea unor sume de bani pentru marcarea zilei eroilor martiri Horea, Cloşca şi Crişan, pe ordinea de zi

LIVE VIDEO| Ședința CL Alba Iulia: Alocarea unor sume de bani pentru marcarea zilei eroilor martiri Horea, Cloşca şi Crişan, pe ordinea de zi

LIVE VIDEO| Ședința CL Alba Iulia: Alocarea unor sume de bani pentru marcarea zilei eroilor martiri Horea, Cloşca… [citeste mai departe]


CCR admits notification on censure motion - there is legal conflict between Parliament and Gov't

Publicat:
CCR admits notification on censure motion - there is legal conflict between Parliament and Gov't

of Romania (CCR) unanimously admitted on Tuesday the notification of regarding the existence of a legal conflict between the Parliament and the Government on the censure motion filed by the - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), CCR officials confirme, Agerpres informs.

PM Citu: USR must understand they will talk to me, future PNL chairman, as of next Monday

10:15, 23.09.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu says that he will be the chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL, after the Congress, due 25 September, ed. n.) and the leaders of the Alliance of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS, which stepped down recently from government, ed.…

PM Citu: Those tacitly supporting AUR are trading Romanian's health for Parliament votes

15:45, 21.09.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu criticized, on Tuesday, the attitude of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) who've allied with the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) to submit the censure motion, stating that the former coalition partners "are trading the…

Speaker Orban: Censure motion once submitted can't be stopped

10:11, 21.09.2021 - The chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban, stated, on Monday evening, referring to the censure motion tabled by the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity, and Solidarity (USR PLUS) and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians…

Citu asked if USR PLUS collaboration possible after motion: We'll see then

12:26, 19.09.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu says it is left to be seen whether the National Liberal Party (PNL) could still collaborate with the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) after the latter endorsed the censure motion alongside the Alliance for Romanians' Union (AUR), nonetheless…

CCR: September 28 - deadline for conflict between Government and Parliament on issue of censure motion

15:40, 16.09.2021 - The Romanian Constitutional Court (CCR) is to discuss on September 28 the notification regarding the existence of a legal conflict between Parliament and the Government on the censure motion initiated by MPs of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS) and the…

PM Citu notifies court of conflict between Parliament, gov't on motion of censure

17:00, 08.09.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu has filed a notification with the Constitutional Court (CCR) claiming the existence of a legal conflict of a constitutional nature between Parliament and the government on a motion of censure tabled by the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS)…

Ciolacu: If USR PLUS wants this government to fall, they will all resign

09:21, 02.09.2021 - If the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) Alliance wants this government to fall, they all resign, and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will not accept that the "desire of Romanians" to get rid of this government be used "as an object of blackmail between the…

Deputy PM Barna: Things look fine for us in terms of budget execution

17:45, 26.07.2021 - Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said on Monday that things look fine in terms of budget execution at the ministries managed by USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) Alliance, mentioning that the message Prime Minister Florin Citu sent is a natural one. "Things…


