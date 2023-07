Romanias primary energy output, up 3.4 pct in first 5 months of 2023

Romania's primary energy output, up 3.4 pct in first 5 months of 2023. Romania's primary energy output increased by 3.4% in the first five months of the year, compared to the same period in 2022, while imports decreased by 6%, the National Institute of Statistics… [citeste mai departe]