Artmark puts up Zoia Ceausescus wristwatch for auction, at 10,000 EUR starting price

Artmark puts up Zoia Ceausescu's wristwatch for auction, at 10,000 EUR starting price.Zoia Ceausescu's wristwatch, a white gold Jaeger LeCoutre decorated with 58 diamonds, is auctioned on 30 May by Artmark House, at a starting price… [citeste mai departe]