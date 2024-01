Dacia sells 46,124 vehicles in Romania in 2023

In 2023, the Dacia car manufacturer sold 46,124 vehicles in Romania, up 14.8% from 40,179 units in 2022, according to a Dacia press statement released on Tuesday.In 2023, the top five best-selling car models in Romania were entirely occupied by the Dacia range. Topping the sales ranking by model was the Logan…