Caruana, Nepomniachtchi, Gukesh among participants in Bucharest leg of Grand Chess Tour

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Romania Atractiva [Attractive Romania] mobile travel application, which promotes cultural tourism, was, in just one week after its launch, one of the most downloaded travel applications, not only in Romania, but also in other countries from Europe.

- The international book fair Bookfest will take place between May 29 and June 2, at the Romexpo exhibitional complex in Bucharest, with around 200 exhibitors from all over the country, together with cultural representatives based in Bucharest, offering reading enthusiasts about one million volumes, 3,000…

- More than 130 people from the Republic of Moldova are participating in the "Danubius" Cup, the international sports competition organized in Galati, Romania, and intended for people with locomotor disabilities.

- The Gopo Awards Gala, now in its 18th edition, will take place on Monday night at the Ion Caramitru Hall of the I. L. Caragiale National Theater in Bucharest, where last year's cinematographic achievements will be celebrated, told Agerpres.

- The Social Democratic Party - National Liberal Party (PSD - PNL) coalition decided to go with separate candidacies for the office of Bucharest mayor general, respectively Gabriela Firea (PSD) and Sebastian Burduja (PNL), in order to maximise the electorates of the two parties, political sources told…

- Romania will likely return to international debt markets later this year because of strong investor appetite for bonds, Treasury Chief Stefan Nanu said, according to Bloomberg. The eastern European nation has already raised over $8 billion in both dollar and euro-denominated debt, Nanu said in an…

- „Incantat sa ma intalnesc cu presedinta Elvetiei Viola Amherd la Bucuresti si sa discutam despre operationalizarea contributiei financiare a Confederatiei Elvetiene la politica de coeziune, o contributie importanta la dezvoltarea Romaniei. Ne bazam pe sprijinul indelungat al Confederatiei Elvetiene…

- The organisation of the European People's Party Congress in Bucharest is a sign of recognition of the importance of the National Liberal Party (PNL) within the European People's Party family and the relevance of Romania, Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca told a joint press conference with EPP Chairman Manfred…