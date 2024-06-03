Caruana, Nepomniachtchi, Gukesh among participants in Bucharest leg of Grand Chess Tour

Caruana, Nepomniachtchi, Gukesh among participants in Bucharest leg of Grand Chess TourPublicat:
Grandmasters Fabiano Caruana (USA/World No. 2), Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia/World No. 4) and India's Dommaraju Gukesh (India/Nr. 6), the recent winner of the Toronto Candidates Tournament, are on the list of participants of the Bucharest leg (Chess Classic Romania 2024) of the Grand Chess Tour, scheduled from June 24 to July 6, according to a press release from the organisers.
