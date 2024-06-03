Caruana, Nepomniachtchi, Gukesh among participants in Bucharest leg of Grand Chess Tour

Stiri Recomandate

Banchet de clasa a VIII-a, încheiat la spital pentru două eleve

Două tinere de 14 ani au leșinat în timpul petrecerii la balul de absolvire a clasei a 8-a al Liceului Teoretic Ioan Petruș din Otopeni. Polițiștii din Otopeni fac verificări. La fața locului au sosit mai multe ambulanțe care le-au acordat îngrijiri fetelor, după care le-au… [citeste mai departe]

Cum va arăta cel mai performant CET pe care îl va avea Bucureștiul! Azi a început construcția

  Sebastian Burduja, ministrul Energiei, a anunțat demararea proiectului Centralei Electrice de Termoficare CET Titan – București în cogenerare de înaltă eficiență. Astăzi au început lucrările pentru CET… [citeste mai departe]

UTA Arad l-a cooptat pe Benjamin van Durmen

Pus pe liber de FCU Craiova după retrogradarea în Liga 2, Benjamin van Durmen a purtat tratative cu mai multe echipe din ţara natală şi nu numai. În cele din urmă, fotbalistul belgian de 27 de ani a ales să joace tot în Superliga din România. El va îmbraca tricoul formaţiei UTA Arad. „Bun venit, Benjamin van Durmen!Mijlocașul… [citeste mai departe]

Sălaj și Bihor, două județe ce atrag investiții

Astăzi, 3 iunie, la Zalău a avut loc o conferință de presă la care au participat Dinu Iancu Sălăjanu – președintele Consiliului Județean Sălaj, Claudiu Bîrsan – vicepreședintele Consiliului Județean Sălaj și Ilie Bolojan – președintele Consiliului Județean Bihor. Evenimentul a fost dedicat discutării… [citeste mai departe]

Lipsesc legăturile tulburi ale „Reginei crypto“ cu lumea interlopă bulgară

În septembrie 2019, un podcast BBC a început să raporteze despre povestea extraordinară a „Reginei crypto“, Ruja Ignatova, o bulgară căutată de FBI după ce a înșelat investitorii cu 4,5 miliarde de dolari (3,54 miliarde de lire sterline)… [citeste mai departe]

Alegeri locale: Trei comune din Buzău cu un singur candidat la funcția de primar

În județul Buzău, alegerile locale și europarlamentare din data de 9 iunie vor prezenta o situație inedită în trei comune, unde pe buletinele de vot se va afla un singur candidat pentru funcția de primar. Este vorba despre comunele Vâlcelele,… [citeste mai departe]

Cum să porți încălțămintea Crocs pentru femei

Încălțămintea Crocs pentru femei a devenit un simbol al confortului și al versatilității în modă. Indiferent dacă te pregătești pentru o zi relaxantă la plajă sau pentru o sesiune de shopping în oraș, Crocs sunt alegerea perfectă pentru orice ocazie. Cu toate acestea, multe femei se întreabă cum să… [citeste mai departe]

Gabriela Firea susține Pactul de mediu pentru un oraș bun de trăit / Ce propunere are pentru candidații la Primăria Capitalei

Candidatul PSD la Primăria Capitalei, Gabriela Firea, susține „Pactul de mediu pentru un oraș bun de trăit” și le propune contra-candidaților… [citeste mai departe]

Nu vei folosi alt îngrășământ mai bun la legumele din grădină. Două ingrediente sunt suficiente pentru o cultură înfloritoare

Nu te poți bucura de recolte bogate și de bună calitate dacă nu apelezi la câteva trucuri ce îți vor ajuta plantele să se dezvolte… [citeste mai departe]

Geoana: I am getting closer to a decision on my comeback to Romanian politics

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said on Sunday in Botosani that he is "getting closer to making a decision" on his comeback to Romanian politics and maybe a candidacy for the Romanian Presidency. [citeste mai departe]


Caruana, Nepomniachtchi, Gukesh among participants in Bucharest leg of Grand Chess Tour

Caruana, Nepomniachtchi, Gukesh among participants in Bucharest leg of Grand Chess Tour

(USA/World No. 2), (Russia/World No. 4) and India's (India/Nr. 6), the recent winner of the , are on the list of participants of the Bucharest leg ( 2024) of the , scheduled from June 24 to July 6, according to a press release from the organisers.

Attractive Romania travel application, among most downloaded, after Booking

22:46, 27.05.2024 - The Romania Atractiva [Attractive Romania] mobile travel application, which promotes cultural tourism, was, in just one week after its launch, one of the most downloaded travel applications, not only in Romania, but also in other countries from Europe.

Bucharest hosts International book fair Bookfest May 29-June 2, with Republic of Moldova as guest of honour

21:01, 16.05.2024 - The international book fair Bookfest will take place between May 29 and June 2, at the Romexpo exhibitional complex in Bucharest, with around 200 exhibitors from all over the country, together with cultural representatives based in Bucharest, offering reading enthusiasts about one million volumes, 3,000…

More than 130 participants in Danubius Cup, a sports competition for people with locomotor disabilities

17:20, 16.05.2024 - More than 130 people from the Republic of Moldova are participating in the "Danubius" Cup, the international sports competition organized in Galati, Romania, and intended for people with locomotor disabilities.

Gopo Awards Gala 2024, at Bucharest's I. L. Caragiale National Theater

09:06, 29.04.2024 - The Gopo Awards Gala, now in its 18th edition, will take place on Monday night at the Ion Caramitru Hall of the I. L. Caragiale National Theater in Bucharest, where last year's cinematographic achievements will be celebrated, told Agerpres.

PSD-PNLcoalition picks separate candidates for Capital hall, Gabriela Firea and Sebastian Burduja

09:56, 23.04.2024 - The Social Democratic Party - National Liberal Party (PSD - PNL) coalition decided to go with separate candidacies for the office of Bucharest mayor general, respectively Gabriela Firea (PSD) and Sebastian Burduja (PNL), in order to maximise the electorates of the two parties, political sources told…

Romania plans more Eurobond sales this year amid ample demand

13:31, 18.03.2024 - Romania will likely return to international debt markets later this year because of strong investor appetite for bonds, Treasury Chief Stefan Nanu said, according to Bloomberg.   The eastern European nation has already raised over $8 billion in both dollar and euro-denominated debt, Nanu said in an…

Marcel Ciolacu, dupa intrevederea cu presedinta Elvetiei: Ne bazam pe sprijinul indelungat al Confederatiei Elvetiene in procesul de aderare la OCDE

15:20, 07.03.2024 - „Incantat sa ma intalnesc cu presedinta Elvetiei Viola Amherd la Bucuresti si sa discutam despre operationalizarea contributiei financiare a Confederatiei Elvetiene la politica de coeziune, o contributie importanta la dezvoltarea Romaniei. Ne bazam pe sprijinul indelungat al Confederatiei Elvetiene…

Ciuca: Organising the meeting in Bucharest, a sign of recognition of PNL's importance and Romania's relevance

15:10, 05.03.2024 - The organisation of the European People's Party Congress in Bucharest is a sign of recognition of the importance of the National Liberal Party (PNL) within the European People's Party family and the relevance of Romania, Liberal leader Nicolae Ciuca told a joint press conference with EPP Chairman Manfred…


Urmareste stirile pe: