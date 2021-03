MARCH 30 IN HISTORY

1392 - Roman-voivode (rd 1391- rd 1394) grants Ionas the Brave "for his faithful service" the villages of Ciorsaceuti, Vladimirauti and Bucurauti on the Siret River (Zvoristea, the County of Suceava). It is the oldest known documentary mention in Moldova, which attests to the ruler's grant of a land. In this document, the ruler is called: "The great and only ruler,… [citeste mai departe]