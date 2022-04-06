Car hits Russian embassy gate in Bucharest, driver dies

Stiri Recomandate

FOTO| Acțiune de ecologizare pe o stradă din Alba Iulia: Copiii centrului de zi "Asociația Proiectul Viziunea Nevăzătorilor" însoțiți de terapeuți au strâns gunoaiele

FOTO| Acțiune de ecologizare pe o stradă din Alba Iulia: Copiii centrului de zi ”Asociația Proiectul Viziunea Nevăzătorilor” însoțiți de terapeuți au strâns gunoaiele

FOTO| Acțiune de ecologizare pe o stradă…

Natalia Gavrilița s-a întâlnit, la Berlin, cu moldovenii stabiliți în Germania

Natalia Gavrilița s-a întâlnit, la Berlin, cu moldovenii stabiliți în Germania

Prim-ministra Natalia Gavrilița s-a întâlnit, la Berlin, cu moldovenii stabiliți în Germania. Discuțiile au vizat provocările cu care se confruntă țara noastră în contextul războiului din Ucraina și acțiunile întreprinse de Guvern pentru…

Furtună devastatoare în SUA. Doi oameni au murit în statele Georgia şi Texas

Furtună devastatoare în SUA. Doi oameni au murit în statele Georgia şi Texas

Statele Unite ale Americii sunt afectate de noi tornade devastatoare, însoţite de ploi puternice. Doi oameni au murit în statele Georgia şi Texas. Aproape 50 de mii de clădiri au rămas fără energie electrică.

Ultima oră! Ce s-a găsit în mașina lui Bogdan Drăghici, bărbatul care a atacat în această dimineață Ambasada Rusiei din București. Ce plănuia acesta să facă, de fapt

Ultima oră! Ce s-a găsit în mașina lui Bogdan Drăghici, bărbatul care a atacat în această dimineață Ambasada Rusiei din București. Ce plănuia acesta să facă, de fapt

Misterul sinuciderii din această dimineață,…

Alertă cu bombă la Curtea de Apel din Bacău! Întreaga clădire, EVACUATĂ

Alertă cu bombă la Curtea de Apel din Bacău! Întreaga clădire, EVACUATĂ

Potrivit Poliției Bacău, în jurul orei 10:50, un bărbat a anunțat printr-un apel 112 că la Curtea de Apel Bacău ar fi amplasat un dispozitiv exploziv. Ședințele de judecată au fost întrerupte, iar toate persoanele aflate în incinta clădirii au fost…

Baia Mare: Tânăr reținut după ce a produs un accident rutier sub influența drogurilor

Baia Mare: Tânăr reținut după ce a produs un accident rutier sub influența drogurilor

Polițiștii rutieri băimăreni au dispus reținerea pentru 24 de ore a unui tânăr în vârstă de 21 de ani, după ce rezultatele analizelor toxicologice realizate au dovedit că acesta se afla sub influența substanțelor psihoactive…

Magistrat eliberat din functie de presedintele Klaus Iohannis

Magistrat eliberat din functie de presedintele Klaus Iohannis

Presedintele Romaniei, Klaus Iohannis, a semnat miercuri, 6 aprilie 2022, un decret pentru eliberarea din functie a unui magistrat, anunta Administratia Prezidentiala. Potrivit sursei citate, este vorba despre un procuror cu grad profesional corespunzator parchetului de pe langa…

Un nou echipament de recuperare medicală după atacul cerebral vascular ajunge în România

Un nou echipament de recuperare medicală după atacul cerebral vascular ajunge în România

Accidentul vascular cerebral (AVC) reprezintă cea mai frecventă cauză de mortalitate în rândul adulților din țara noastră, la egalitate cu bolile coronariene, după cum arată statisticile Organizației Mondiale a Sănătății.…

CJ Bihor rămâne acționar la stația de biogaz Săcueni

CJ Bihor rămâne acționar la stația de biogaz Săcueni

Aceasta este decizia Adunării Generale a Acționarilor - CJ Bihor, Primăria Diosig și Primăria Săcueni, cu toate că, prin vocea vicepreședintelui Călin Gal, Județul amenința că iese din acționariat.


Car hits Russian embassy gate in Bucharest, driver dies

Publicat:
Car hits Russian embassy gate in Bucharest, driver dies

A car crashed into the gate of the in Bucharest early on Wednesday, bursting into flames and killing the driver, police in the Romanian capital said in a statement, according to Bloomberg.  The driver wasn't immediately identified and no more details about the crash were available as the investigation was underway, according to […]

Poland seeks expulsion of 45 Russian diplomats suspected of spying

13:20, 23.03.2022 - Poland is preparing to expel 45 Russian diplomats after arresting a low-level civil servant on suspicion of spying, joining a counter-espionage crackdown that's sweeping the European Union's eastern wing, according to Bloomberg.  The Foreign Ministry in Warsaw summoned the Russian ambassador on Wednesday,…

China Eastern Boeing 737 crashes with more than 130 on board

13:51, 21.03.2022 - A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800NG plane carrying 132 people crashed in China's southwestern province of Guangxi, according to Bloomberg. According to FlightRadar24, China Eastern flight MU5735 was traveling from Kunming to Guangzhou, and radar tracking shows the aircraft descending steeply.…

EU set to freeze assets of Russia's Putin, Lavrov over Ukraine

17:00, 25.02.2022 - European Union diplomats approved a plan to sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over the invasion of Ukraine, a move that would freeze their overseas assets, according to two senior officials, according to Bloomberg. The asset freeze, which comes in addition…

Japan to ensure its own natural gas supply before aiding Europe

11:15, 04.02.2022 - Japan will make sure its own energy demands are met before aiding Europe with shipments of liquefied natural gas in the event conflict erupts over Ukraine, according to the nation's trade minister, according to Bloomberg. The comments come amid fears that European allies may run short of energy should…

Bucharest's COVID incidence rate rises to a new record level

15:00, 31.01.2022 - Bucharest's 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate reached a record level of 19.88 cases per thousand inhabitants on Monday, Digi24 reported. The day before the infection rate was 18.05 per thousand, while one week ago it was 10.23, according to Romania-Insider.  The COVID incidence rate has risen sharply in…

Airlines shake up flights to avoid escalation in Ukraine

14:35, 28.01.2022 - Airlines are altering schedules to limit their exposure to Ukrainian airspace, though flights into and out of the country are continuing as its standoff with Russian troops massed at the border intensifies, according to Bloomberg. Ryanair Holdings Plc, Europe's largest discount airline, has reduced…

Public transport strike continues in Bucharest

11:15, 21.01.2022 - The employees of the Bucharest overground public transport company STB decided to continue the strike on Friday, despite a court ruling that ordered the immediate resuming of public transport in the city, according to Romania-Insider.  According to Digi24, STB union leader Mihai Tranca said that the…

Djokovic included in Australian Open draw despite visa threat

13:35, 13.01.2022 - Novak Djokovic has been entered into the first tennis grand slam of 2022 even as doubts remain over whether he'll be allowed to stay in Australia and compete, according to Bloomberg.  The Australian Open number one seed will play fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in his first-round match, according to…


