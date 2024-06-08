Campaign for European Parliament and local elections has ended, electoral propaganda forbidden

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Merging the European parliamentary elections with the local ones has the effect that, in this campaign, there is no talk of the first category at all, argued, on Saturday, in Brasov, Dacian Ciolos, the one who opens the list of candidates of the REPER Party for the European Parliament.

- After 17 years since joining the European Union, Romanians expect to have a united voice that will represent them in Europe, PSD (Social Democratic Party) chair and Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu stated on Saturday, in Bacau, while referring to the decision of PSD and PNL (National Liberal

- Through the Diplomatic Missions and Consular Offices of Romania abroad, the Foreign Affairs Ministry organises as many as 915 polling stations for the European Parliament elections on June 9, the ministry informs in a press release on Saturday.

- Campaigning for the European Parliament and local elections in Romania is starting today, ending on June 8, at 07:00hrs.The Standing Electoral Authority has announced that over 18.96 million Romanian citizens entitled to vote were registered with the Electoral Register as of late April.

- The national leaders of the United Right Alliance told a joint news conference on Wednesday that political negotiations for the local elections had been completed and that most of the joint candidates had been established. "The negotiations inside the United Right Alliance have been completed and…

- Chairman of the Force of the Right Party, Ludovic Orban, says that the United Right Alliance aims to have joint lists of candidates for local elections in as many counties as possible. He said that the parties that make up the alliance are prepared both for the scenario in which the Constitutional…

- Social Democratic Party (PSD) Secretary General Paul Stanescu on Tuesday said that Gabriela Firea will be on the joint Social Democratic Party (PSD) - National Liberal Party (PNL) list for the European Parliament elections.He said that Gabriela Firea from the PSD and Sebastian Burduja from…

- Vasile Bicu, judge at the High Court of Cassation and Justice - Administrative and Fiscal Litigation Section, was elected on Friday as president of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC) for the European Parliament and local elections, which will take place on June 9. Also, judge Gheorghe Liviu Zidaru,…