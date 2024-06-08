Campaign for European Parliament and local elections has ended, electoral propaganda forbidden

Stiri Recomandate

O fetiță de doar două zile, aflată în stare critică, a fost transferată de urgenţă, cu două aeronave SMURD de la Galaţi la Cluj-Napoca.… [citeste mai departe]

Lista celor mai pro-ruși eurodeputați a fost întocmită pe baza voturilor pentru 16 rezoluții ce vizau Rusia. Majoritatea celor de… [citeste mai departe]

Campania pentru alegerile europarlamentare și locale s-a încheiat. Ce nu mai au voie candidații și partidele să facă Campania pentru alegerile europarlamentare… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Danemarcei, Mette Frederiksen a fost atacată și lovită de un bărbat vineri în centrul capitalei Copenhagacaractere. Poliţia din Copenhaga a confirmat că a avut loc un… [citeste mai departe]

Primaria Constanta asigura toti cetatenii cu drept de vot din municipiul Constanta ca procesul de votare din… [citeste mai departe]

Încă o persoană și-a pierdut viața pe drumurile din județ, fiind lovită mortal pe trecerea de pietoni din localitatea Livada. Potrivit IPJ Cluj, la data de 7 iunie a.c., în jurul orei 22.25, pe DN1C, în localitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Campania electorală, care a început pe data de 10 mai, s-a încheiat astăzi, la ora 7,00, românii cu drept de vot fiind aşteptaţi duminică la urne să îşi aleagă reprezentanţii în Parlamentul… [citeste mai departe]

​Ultimul act în turneul feminin de la Roland Garros le va aduce față în față, sâmbătă, 8 iunie, pe lidera mondială Iga Swiatek și pe revelația Jasmine Paolini, o jucătoare care a întrecut… [citeste mai departe]

În ultima zi a campaniei electorale în România, alegerile pentru Uniunea Europeană au fost despre…alte alegeri, scrie „Politico”. Chestiunile legate de UE au fost absente din campanie, partidele luptându-se mai ales pe teme locale,… [citeste mai departe]

Te-ai întrebat care este cea mai potrivită oră pentru a consuma carne? Dacă nu vrei să acumulezi kilograme, trebuie să știi și la ce ore să poți consuma acest aliment.Te-ai întrebat vreodată care este ora cea mai potrivită pentru a… [citeste mai departe]


Campaign for European Parliament and local elections has ended, electoral propaganda forbidden

Publicat:
Campaign for European Parliament and local elections has ended, electoral propaganda forbidden

The electoral campaign, which began on May 10, ended on Saturday, 8 June, at 7:00 a.m. Romanians with the right to vote are expected on Sunday at the polls to choose their representatives in the and those in the local administration.

Urmareste stirile pe: