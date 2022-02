14,775 new Covid positives and 215 COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hours

A total of 14,775 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours as well as 215 deaths, of which 8 prior to the reference period, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday, Agerpres reports.… [citeste mai departe]