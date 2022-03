Irina Begu qualifies for second round in Miami (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu qualified for the second round of the Miami Open (WTA 1,000) on Wednesday, with a total prize pool of 8,369,455 dollars, by defeating American Hailey Baptiste, 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-1, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe… [citeste mai departe]