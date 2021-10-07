BVB: Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months

BVB: Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 monthsPublicat:
The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that the Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months when looking at the BET index, and by 35.6% when taking into account BET-TR, which includes also dividends, according to a press release. Romania's BET index surged by 3.8% in September alone, while the
