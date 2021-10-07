BVB: Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months

Stiri Recomandate

Mare nedreptate pentru mulți locuitori din județul Mureș

Răzbunarea "galbenă" a lui superman Cîțu Aseară, Guvernul demis – condus încă de prim-ministrul Florin Cîţu – a adoptat o Hotărâre prin care acordă instituţiilor administraţiei publice locale suma de puţin peste un miliard de lei (respectiv 10.000 de miliarde de lei vechi), bani din… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ UDMR dă marele semnal: Noi suntem deschişi la orice discuţie şi cu cei de la PSD

Ministrul Dezvoltării, Cseke Attila, a declarat, joi seară, că UDMR este deschis la discuţii cu USR şi cu PSD pentru formarea majorităţii, mai ales că este nevoie de un nou guvern, având în vedere situaţia pandemică… [citeste mai departe]

Valeriu Gheorghiţă: În decembrie aşteptăm primele tranşe din vaccinul Pfizer pentru grupa de vârstă 5-11 ani

Vaccinul anti-COVID de la Pfizer pentru grupa de vârstă 5-11 ani este aşteptat să fie autorizat în Europa la sfârşitul lunii octombrie ori începutul lunii noiembrie, a… [citeste mai departe]

Tribunalul Constanta, hotarare de maxima importanta pentru toti actualii proprietari ai terenurilor retrocedate pe vremea lui Radu Mazare! (documente)

Tribunalul Constanta a pronuntat intr un proces ce vizeaza mentiunile privind Dosarul Retrocedarilor… [citeste mai departe]

Carambol în centrul Siretului

O tamponare în lanț în care au fost angrenate trei mașini s-a produs miercuri pe raza orașului Siret. Cel care a provocat accidental care s-a soldat din fericire doar cu pagube materiale a fost un șofer beat alcoolemia lui fiind de 0,94 mg/l alcool pur în aerul expirat. Acesta s-a ales cu dosar penal. The post Carambol în centrul Siretului… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO + VIDEO | Incendiu de amploare la un mall din Sectorul 3 al Capitalei. Casă mistuită de flăcări - Focul se extinde

Potrivit primelor informații, a luat foc o casa bătrânească, iar flăcările s-au extins la o alta și există risc de extindere la alte locuințe.,,Incendiul… [citeste mai departe]

Actiuni ale politistilor in Mangalia, Navodari si Medgidia. Au aplicat si amenzi

Actiuni pentru verificarea respectarii normelor impuse de Legea 55 2020Politistii continua actiunile pentru verificarea respectarii normelor impuse de Legea 55 2020.La Navodari, au fost legitimate peste 20 de persoane si au fost controlate… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO| Cutremur cu magnitudinea 6,1, resimţit la Tokyo: 20 de persoane au fost rănite

Un cutremur cu magnitudinea preliminară 6,1 şi revizuită la 5,9, care a zguduit joi seară regiunea Tokyo, s-a soldat cu circa 20 de răniţi, în timp ce numeroşi navetişti au rămas blocaţi, iar alimentarea cu apă a fost întreruptă… [citeste mai departe]

Vaccinarea obligatorie pentru funcţionarii şi cadrele didactice din Ucraina

Ucraina impune vaccinarea obligatorie pentru funcţionari şi cadrele didactice. Decizia a fost luată joi, chiar dacă aceasta riscă să provoace proteste în această ţară unde opoziţia faţă de vaccinare este larg răspândită, relatează AFP. [citeste mai departe]

Muncitor prins sub un mal de pământ, în Argeș. A fost transportat la spital în stare foarte gravă

Bărbatul de 30 de ani lucra la o canalizare pentru apă menajeră pe o stradă din orașul Mioveni. Era pe fundul șanțului adânc de 3 metri când un perete s-a dislocat și a căzut peste el.A fost lovit… [citeste mai departe]


BVB: Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months

Publicat:
BVB: Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months

(BVB) announced on Thursday that the Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months when looking at the BET index, and by 35.6% when taking into account BET-TR, which includes also dividends, according to a press release. Romania’s BET index surged by 3.8% in September alone, while the […] The post BVB: Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

