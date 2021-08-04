BVB: “Made in Romania Program” nominates the 50 semi-finalist companies

Stiri Recomandate

Maria Coman, prezentatoarea de la Antena 3, s-a infectat cu SARS-CoV-2, după ce s-a vaccinat în luna februarie

Maria Coman, prezentatoarea de la Antena 3, s-a infectat cu SARS-CoV-2, după ce s-a vaccinat în luna februarie

Prezentatoarea Antena 3, Maria Coman, s-a infectat cuSARS-CoV-2, deși este vaccinată încă din luna februarie. Aceasta a povestittotul în cadrul emisiunii Sinteza Zilei. „În afară… [citeste mai departe]

Tenis: Andy Murray şi Sebastian Korda, invitaţi la turneul ATP de la Cincinnati

Tenis: Andy Murray şi Sebastian Korda, invitaţi la turneul ATP de la Cincinnati

Tenismanul britanic Andy Murray, cu trei titluri de Mare Şlem în palmares şi fost lider mondial, şi americanul Sebastian Korda au fost invitaţi să participe la turneul ATP de la Cincinnati, dinaintea US Open, au anunţat, marţi, organizatorii… [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL| PATRU cazuri de COVID-19, în județul Alba, miercuri, 4 august: Incidența actualizată și cazurile active pe localități

OFICIAL| PATRU cazuri de COVID-19, în județul Alba, miercuri, 4 august: Incidența actualizată și cazurile active pe localități

OFICIAL| PATRU cazuri de COVID-19, în județul Alba, miercuri, 4 august: Incidența actualizată și cazurile active pe localități OFICIAL|… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis: În PNL e o luptă pentru voturi. Așa se desfășoară o campanie, cu acuzații la adresa competitorilor. Nu se rupe partidul

Iohannis: În PNL e o luptă pentru voturi. Așa se desfășoară o campanie, cu acuzații la adresa competitorilor. Nu se rupe partidul

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a vorbit, miercuri, despre campania internă din Partidul Național Liberal. Președintele spune că trebuie… [citeste mai departe]

Facilități SPECIALE pentru persoanele cu dizabilități: Deocamdată, Anca Dragu anunță discuții în Parlament

Facilități SPECIALE pentru persoanele cu dizabilități: Deocamdată, Anca Dragu anunță discuții în Parlament

Preşedintele Senatului, Anca Dragu, afirmă că România are nevoie de "codul accesibilizării, un set integrat de legi care să ofere instrumente de aplicare a Convenţiei ONU… [citeste mai departe]

Incident la o terasă din Dolj - Un român cu domiciliul în Franța a scos pistolul la ceilalți clienți/ FOTO

Incident la o terasă din Dolj - Un român cu domiciliul în Franța a scos pistolul la ceilalți clienți/ FOTO

Un bărbat în vârstă de 50 de ani, cetățean român cu domiciliul în Franța, a amenințat clienții unei terase dintr-un sat din județul Dolj cu un pistol. Individul a fost prins și… [citeste mai departe]

Doi migranţi indieni, depistaţi când voiau să intre ilegal în ţară, din Serbia

Doi migranţi indieni, depistaţi când voiau să intre ilegal în ţară, din Serbia

Doi cetăţeni din India, care încercau să treacă ilegal frontiera din Serbia în România, au fost depistaţi de poliţiştii de frontieră din sectorul Lunga, în timp ce se deplasau pe jos, pe la frontiera verde, potrivit Agerpres. Migranţii… [citeste mai departe]

Consilierii PSD Bistrița: Inacceptabil! Administrația locală, definită de PROCRASTINARE

Consilierii PSD Bistrița: Inacceptabil! Administrația locală, definită de PROCRASTINARE

Când ne gândim la Administrația Locală actuală a Bistriței (Primar, Viceprimari, Administratorul orașului) termenul care o definește cel mai bine este PROCRASTINARE. În DEX, definiţia acestui termen este următoarea: PROCRASTINÁ,… [citeste mai departe]

Cine sunt cele trei femei din Guvernul Republicii Moldova care ocupă fucții de ministru

Cine sunt cele trei femei din Guvernul Republicii Moldova care ocupă fucții de ministru

Candidata la funcția de premier, Natalia Gavrilița, a prezentat ieri, 3 august, structura noului Guvern, în care la conducerea a trei ministere se vor afla femei, transmite știri.md Ministerul Afacerilor Interne: Ana Revenco… [citeste mai departe]

(P) Mașina potrivită pentru tine poate fi la AutoDel!

(P) Mașina potrivită pentru tine poate fi la AutoDel!

Achiziționarea mașinii ideale poate fi o reală bătaie de cap. De multe ori bugetul și dorințele nu se potrivesc și astfel ajungi să cumperi ceva ce nu îți place. Pentru această problemă, soluția este... [citeste mai departe]


BVB: "Made in Romania Program" nominates the 50 semi-finalist companies

Publicat:
BVB: “Made in Romania Program” nominates the 50 semi-finalist companies

(BVB) announced on Wednesday that the from the Made in has selected the 50 semi-finalist companies for its fourth edition. BVB said in a press release that the public can begin to cast their vote for their favourite company to reach the final and stated that voting […] The post BVB: “Made in nominates the 50 semi-finalist companies appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Athenians told to stay inside as wildfires cloud city skies

11:10, 04.08.2021 - Greek authorities told people in Athens to stay indoors on Wednesday as a wildfire raging uncontrolled north of the city covered the sky in a thick cloud of smoke, according to Reuters.  More than 500 firefighters battled the blaze on the lower slopes of Mount Parnitha, on the city outskirts, assisted…

ECB takes first step towards digital euro

15:21, 14.07.2021 - The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) decided Wednesday to launch the investigation phase of a digital euro project. The President of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe congratulated the Governing Council and expressed his full support for the project, according to a press release.  “It…

Raiffeisen Bank second green bonds worth over RON 1.2bln trades on BVB

11:50, 02.07.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stated that Raiffeisen Bank‘s second green bonds issue worth over RON 1.2bln started trading on BVB on Friday and it is the largest corporate bond issue in RON of an issuer in Romania, according to a press release. “The total value of the two Raiffeisen Bank green…

Biden and Putin agree to steps on cybersecurity, arms control after summit

11:10, 17.06.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Wednesday to begin cybersecurity and arms control talks at a summit in Geneva, that highlighted their discord on those issues including human rights and Ukraine, according to Reuters. In their first meeting since he took office…

Face to face: Biden, Putin ready for long-anticipated summit

11:40, 16.06.2021 - US President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin sit down Wednesday for their highly anticipated summit in Geneva, Switzerland, a moment of high-stakes diplomacy at a time when both leaders agree that U.S.-Russian relations are at an all-time low, according to AP News.  For four months, the two leaders…

BVB: Entrepreneurial companies exempted to pay processing fee as of July 1

18:00, 08.06.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that entrepreneurial companies searching for financing on the capital market will be exempted as of July 1, 2021, from paying the processing fee for listing their first financial instrument on BVB Multilateral Trading System (MIT). BVB stated that…

AmCham Romania elects its new board of directors for 2021

17:50, 26.05.2021 - The American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham Romania) has elected 5 of a total of 13 board of directors members on Wednesday at their Annual General Meeting, according to a press release. AmCham stated that the board of directors members has been elected for a 1-year mandate and that their leadership…

Romanian companies listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange reach record highs

17:45, 11.05.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) said in a press release that the market value of the Romanian companies listed on BVB reached new highs in April and broke the RON 120 billion ceiling following a 20% increase in 2021. BVB explained that the value is almost RON 10 billion above the level registered…


