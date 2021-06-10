BVB: Average daily trading increased by 37%, reaching record levelsPublicat:
The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that the average daily value of transactions performed on BVB with all types of financial instruments doubled in April and the stock market liquidity increased by 37% in the first 5 months of 2021. The growth of investment activity led the capital market to a new all-time high in […] The post BVB: Average daily trading increased by 37%, reaching record levels appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
BVB: Entrepreneurial companies exempted to pay processing fee as of July 1
18:00, 08.06.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that entrepreneurial companies searching for financing on the capital market will be exempted as of July 1, 2021, from paying the processing fee for listing their first financial instrument on BVB Multilateral Trading System (MIT). BVB stated that…
INS: Romania’s industrial production price increased by 7.9% y/y in April
12:20, 02.06.2021 - The National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Wednesday that Romania‘s industrial production prices increased by 7.9% in April 2021 compared to the previous year, according to seenews.com. INS stated that in March, Romania’s industrial production price index (PPI) rose 4.84% on the year…
Raiffeisen Bank first green bonds worth over RON 400 mln trading on BVB
12:30, 27.05.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stated Raiffeisen Bank first green bonds, a premiere on the Romanian banking sector, started trading on BVB on Thursday and it is the first of this type in the Romanian banking sector, according to a press release. The bonds are worth over RON 400 mln and are traded…
Romania’s GDP increased by 2.8% in first quarter of 2021
18:05, 18.05.2021 - The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Tuesday that Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a 0.2% decline (in gross terms) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. In seasonally adjusted terms, the GDP was unchanged versus Q1 2020, according to Romania-Insider.…
Romanian companies listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange reach record highs
17:45, 11.05.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) said in a press release that the market value of the Romanian companies listed on BVB reached new highs in April and broke the RON 120 billion ceiling following a 20% increase in 2021. BVB explained that the value is almost RON 10 billion above the level registered…
Ministrul Transporturilor anunța execuție bugetara record pe fonduri europene. Creștere de 135% fața de 2019
17:50, 29.04.2021 - Execuție bugetara record pe fonduri europene. Fondurile absorbite sunt mai mari decat s-au inregistrat in 2019 și in 2020. „O veste excelenta, la final de luna: execuție bugetara record pe fonduri europene. Este rodul șantierelor de infrastructura deschise in toata țara”, a anunțat, joi, ministrul Transporturilor,…
Drive-through vaccination centres to open in Romania by end of April
13:00, 20.04.2021 - The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita said that the first drive-through vaccination centres will open by the end of April, according to Romania-Insider. Gheorghita explained that the centres will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and will accommodate around 400 people…
Bilant COVID. Peste 4.000 de noi infectari in ultimele 24 de ore. Nou record de pacienti la ATI
13:55, 04.04.2021 - Grupul de Comunicare Strategica a anuntat, duminica, alte 4.151 de cazuri de infectare cu noul coronavirus, confirmate in ultimele 24 de ore. 97 de pacienti au decedat, iar 1.456 sunt internati la ATI. ”Pana astazi, 4 aprilie, pe teritoriul Romaniei, au fost confirmate 974.375 de cazuri de persoane…