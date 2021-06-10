BVB: Average daily trading increased by 37%, reaching record levels

Stiri Recomandate

Atenție șoferi! Restricții de parcare în zona Arenei Naționale cu ocazia meciurilor de la EURO 2020

Autoritățile impun restricții de parcare în zona Arenei Naționale din cauza meciurilor de la EURO 2020. Astfel, au fost instituite mai multe restricții de parcare în zona Arenei Naționale, în… [citeste mai departe]

Republica Moldova va primi peste 700.000 de doze de vaccin Pfizer cu ajutorul Germaniei

Republica Moldova va primi peste 700 de mii de doze de vaccin Pfizer/BioNTech, împotriva COVID-19. Germania a ajutat Republica Moldova să înceapă negocierea contractului, a anunțat astăzi Maia Sandu, președintele țării, la ceremonia… [citeste mai departe]

Neamţ: Autospeciala DSP cu vaccinurile anti-COVID-19, implicată într-un accident rutier pe DN 15D, la Girov

Autospeciala Direcţiei de Sănătate Publică (DSP) Neamţ care transporta vaccinurile împotriva COVID-19 a fost implicată, joi, într-un accident rutier, pe drumul naţional DN 15D, în… [citeste mai departe]

Locuri de muncă Brașov – ospătar

Restaurantul Taverna Pescarului angajează ospătar. Adresa restaurantului este stada Oașului nr. 1. Relații la tel. 0731.643.822. The post Locuri de muncă Brașov – ospătar appeared first on NewsBV . [citeste mai departe]

Mașină afaceristului Ioan Crișan, care și-a pierdut viața în explozia de la Arad, adusă la București pentru EXPERTIZĂ. Ce încearcă să AFLE anchetatorii

Vă reamintim că Ioan Crișan a murit pe data de 29 mai, în urma unei explozii… [citeste mai departe]

Parlamentul European apelează la MĂSURI DISPERATE pentru a stimula vaccinarea: cerere de ultimă oră către producători

Pentru a accelera introducerea vaccinului la nivel mondial, Parlamentul European solicită ridicarea temporară a protecției drepturilor de proprietate intelectuală… [citeste mai departe]

Urme de sânge în mașina oprită cu focuri de armă de polițiști, într-o pădure din Maramureș

Un șofer s-a răsturnat cu mașina într-un pârâu, într-o pădure din Maramureș, după ce asupra autompbilului polițiștii de frontieră au tras mai multe focuri de armă, informează, pe site-ul oficial, Poliția… [citeste mai departe]

Marea Britanie: Vizita lui Joe Biden, prima etapă din turneul european de 8 zile

Joe Biden a ajuns în Marea Britanie, prima etapă a turneului său European. A ţinut un discurs în faţa militarilor de la baza Mildenhall, în care s-a referit la angajamentul solid al SUA fără articolul 5 din Tratatul NATO şi a avut un mesaj… [citeste mai departe]

133 de noi cazuri Covid. 10 sunt în Argeș

Până astăzi, 10 iunie, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 1.079.427 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus (COVID – 19). 1.043.604 pacienți au fost declarați vindecați. În urma testelor efectuate la nivel național, față de ultima raportare, au fost înregistrate 133 cazuri noi de persoane infectate… [citeste mai departe]

Opt migranți din Siria şi Kuweit au traversat Dunărea cu o barca gonflabilă

Opt adulți și copii au reușit să traverseze fluviul Dunărea cu ajutorul unei ambarcaţiuni pentru a intra ilegal în Romania din Serbia. Miercuri, aceștia au fost depistați de către poliţiştii de frontieră de la Porţile de Fier II. În jurul orei… [citeste mai departe]


BVB: Average daily trading increased by 37%, reaching record levels

Publicat:
(BVB) announced that the average daily value of transactions performed on BVB with all types of financial instruments doubled in April and the stock market liquidity increased by 37% in the first 5 months of 2021. The growth of investment activity led the capital market to a new all-time high in […] The post BVB: Average daily trading increased by 37%, reaching record levels appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

