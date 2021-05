Laptaria cu Caimac goes public on BVB

A Romanian Dairy company Laptaria cu Caimac owned by Agroserv Mariuta went public on Friday on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The shares were traded under MILK ticker and the listing of the company followed a private placement that was carried out on April 26, 2021. Agroserv Mariuta attracted RON 19.4mn… [citeste mai departe]