Bulgaria set to ban Russian oil in blow to Lukoil refinery

Stiri Recomandate

Lucrări de construcție în zona Gării Bacău: Strada Gării închisă temporar, stații de autobuz mutate provizoriu

Lucrări de construcție în zona Gării Bacău: Strada Gării închisă temporar, stații de autobuz mutate provizoriu

Primăria Bacău anunță că, în contextul lucrărilor în desfășurare în zona Gării, va avea loc o închidere temporară a Străzii Gării și mutarea provizorie a două stații… [citeste mai departe]

Jens Stoltenberg dezvăluiri despre atacurile rusești cu drone la frontiera Ucrainei cu România

Jens Stoltenberg dezvăluiri despre atacurile rusești cu drone la frontiera Ucrainei cu România

Șeful NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, a condamnat atacurile ruseşti cu drone la frontiera Ucrainei cu România, potrivit cotidianul.ro. Stoltenberg a spus că nu există nicio dovadă că atacurile cu drone căzute peste… [citeste mai departe]

Weekend plin pentru jandarmii maramureșeni. Ce misiuni vor îndeplini aceștia?

Weekend plin pentru jandarmii maramureșeni. Ce misiuni vor îndeplini aceștia?

Întrucât se apropie sfârșitul de săptămână, jandarmii maramureșeni sunt pregătiți să asigure măsurile de ordine și siguranță publică specifice în această perioadă la evenimentele sportive și cultural-artistice care vor avea loc în județul nostru.… [citeste mai departe]

Glovo: tu comanzi, noi nu-ți livrăm! Cum își bate joc Glovo de clienți

Glovo: tu comanzi, noi nu-ți livrăm! Cum își bate joc Glovo de clienți

Aplicațiile de curierat pentru livrări la domiciliu au înflorit de când cu pandemia, dar la umbra lor au crescut înșelătoriile. Din ce în ce mai mulți clienți Glovo se plâng că nu le mai ajung comenzile și că li se dă țeapă. Câțiva cetățeni au sesizat… [citeste mai departe]

Controale în Săpânța și Sighet. Ce probleme au găsit în zonă comisarii de la Protecția Consumatorului

Controale în Săpânța și Sighet. Ce probleme au găsit în zonă comisarii de la Protecția Consumatorului

Comisariatul Regional pentru Protecția Consumatorilor Regiunea Nord-Vest (CRPC RNV) Cluj, prin CJPC Maramureș, a desfășurat o acțiune de control la 14 operatorii economici care își… [citeste mai departe]

Andrew Noble a explodat: Dosarul meu la CNSAS este spectaculos de plictisitor

Andrew Noble a explodat: Dosarul meu la CNSAS este spectaculos de plictisitor

Ambasadorul Marii Britanii la Bucureşti, Andrew Noble, a declarat, într-un interviu acordat AGERPRES, că şi-a văzut dosarul de la CNSAS şi apreciază că acesta este "spectaculos de plictisitor"."Da, mi-am văzut dosarul. (...) E spectaculos de plictisitor...… [citeste mai departe]

Cad primele capete după puciul eșuat din Burkina Faso

Cad primele capete după puciul eșuat din Burkina Faso

Cad primele capete după puciul eșuat din Burkina FasoPatru ofiţeri au fost arestaţi în Burkina Faso, suspectaţi de implicare într-un ”complot împotriva siguranţei statului”, anunţă Parchetul Militar, după ce Guvernul a anunţat că a dejucat o tentativă de lovitură de stat, relatează AFP, informează… [citeste mai departe]

Racla cu sfintele moaște ale Sfintei Cuvioase Parascheva va fi scoasă din Catedrală pe 7 octombrie

Racla cu sfintele moaște ale Sfintei Cuvioase Parascheva va fi scoasă din Catedrală pe 7 octombrie

Pelerinajul la Sfânta Cuvioasă Parascheva va începe pe 7 octombrie, la ora 6.00. După citirea Acatistului Sfintei Cuvioase Parascheva, racla cu sfintele moaște va fi scoasă din Catedrala Mitropolitană… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina nu este un David democratic împotriva neoimperialistului Goliat al Rusiei

Ucraina nu este un David democratic împotriva neoimperialistului Goliat al Rusiei

Mulți s-au întrebat de ce Sudul Global nu a fost un aliat mai ferm al coaliției conduse de SUA care sprijină Ucraina împotriva Rusiei. Mai mult, de ce consideră unii că este vorba de un „război american pentru totdeauna” sau de o dispută… [citeste mai departe]

S-a dat startul colectării deșeurilor voluminoase și DEEE, în Pitești! Containerele sunt amplasate în punctele de colectare!

S-a dat startul colectării deșeurilor voluminoase și DEEE, în Pitești! Containerele sunt amplasate în punctele de colectare!

S-a dat startul colectării deșeurilor voluminoase și DEEE, în Pitești! Containerele sunt amplasate în punctele de colectare! Piteștenii pot… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Bulgaria set to ban Russian oil in blow to Lukoil refinery

Publicat:
Bulgaria set to ban Russian oil in blow to Lukoil refinery

Bulgarian lawmakers are set to vote Thursday on ending imports of Russian crude, bringing the country in line with other members, according to Bloomberg.  The move will force Lukoil PJSC’s local refinery, the biggest in southeast Europe, to look for alternative feedstock. That’s a tall order since the plant processes almost entirely Russian […] The post Bulgaria set to ban Russian oil in blow to Lukoil refinery appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Republic of Moldova will uphold deal with Gazprom to prevent crises, minister says

11:15, 22.09.2023 - The Republic of Moldova will uphold its gas supply contract with Russia‘s Gazprom in order to ward off crises over power prices in the country and hardship in its breakaway Transdniestria region, Energy Minister Victor Parlicov said on Thursday, according to Reuters The Republic of Moldova, wedged between…

EU’s Simson calls for phase-out of imports of Russian LNG

13:35, 14.09.2023 - The European Union must reduce Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and aim to phase them out completely, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Simson said the EU has imported 12.4 billion cubic metres (bcm) of Russian LNG over the past 12 months. This year’s…

Europe’s renewables push undermines Russian weaponization of energy: Kerry

10:31, 08.09.2023 - Europe is making itself stronger against Russian attempts to weaponize energy by switching to clean sources faster, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Kerry also said countries like Romania and Bulgaria could use natural gas in their transition…

Transgaz Romania takes over Gazprom’s operations in Republic of Moldova

09:15, 06.09.2023 - Romania’s gas transmission system operator Transgaz has announced the acquisition of Gazprom’s operations in the Republic of Moldova, a strategic move likely to further reduce Chișinau’s dependence on Russian gas, according to Euractiv. As part of the negotiations with the European Union, Republic of…

Romania to clear 30 ships from Ukrainian river ports by Friday

16:55, 03.08.2023 - Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

Poland says two Belarusian helicopters violated its airspace, adding to tensions

09:40, 02.08.2023 - Poland’s government said that two Belarusian helicopters entered Poland’s airspace on Tuesday, an incident that comes amid rising tensions along the NATO member’s border with the Russian ally, according to Bloomberg. Warsaw authorities said would increase Poland’s military presence along the border…

Russian missiles hit western Ukraine as Zelenskyy vows response

12:35, 06.07.2023 - Russia unleashed the most devastating missile barrage to hit the city of Lviv in western Ukraine since the start of the war, prompting the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to vow retaliation for the overnight attack, according to Bloomberg.  “There will definitely be a response to the enemy.…

Apple, Amazon come under scope of new EU antitrust rules

11:31, 04.07.2023 - A clutch of big tech firms including Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. have told the European Union they meet the requirements to be subject to the bloc’s landmark digital antitrust rules, which could have a major impact on how they operate, according to Bloomberg. The group includes Meta Platforms Inc.,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 28 septembrie 2023
USD 4.7214
EUR 4.9749
CHF 5.1471
GBP 5.7597
CAD 3.5009
XAU 284.875
JPY 3.164
CNY 0.6462
AED 1.2854
AUD 3.0157
MDL 0.2597
BGN 2.5436

Urmareste stirile pe: