Bucharest's COVID-19 rate at 1.95 cases per thousand population

15 oameni au fost arestați în Austria pentru trafic de persoane. În schemă ar fi implicați și moldoveni

15 oameni au fost arestați în Austria pentru trafic de persoane. În schemă ar fi implicați și moldoveni

Autoritățile austriece au arestat 15 persoane suspectate de transporatrea ilegală a migranților sirieni, libanezi și egipteni și au confiscat 14 vehicule care au fost folosite pentru…

Cu ce te alegi de pe urma unei picturi pe numere?

Cu ce te alegi de pe urma unei picturi pe numere?

De o buna perioada de timp, cand vorbim de picturi sau picturi pe numere , vorbim despre un mod de arta ce a reusit sa acapareze tot mai mult la noi in tara, iar poate ca multi dintre voi inca nu stiu adevaratele efecte pe care le are pictura pe numere asupra ta. Tocmai de aceea, pe parcursul acestui…

Anamaria Prodan a fost dată în judecată! Războiul dintre Corina Caciuc și impresar se mută la tribunal

Anamaria Prodan a fost dată în judecată! Războiul dintre Corina Caciuc și impresar se mută la tribunal

Femeia originară din Deva este cu 17 ani mai tânără decât Laurențiu Reghecampf. Cei doi s-ar fi cunoscut la Dubai. Pentru a afla care este motivul pentru care Corina Caciuc a dat-o în…

Polițist-erou în Mureș: Ajută bătrânii, iar de sărbători se va transforma în Moș Crăciun!

Polițist-erou în Mureș: Ajută bătrânii, iar de sărbători se va transforma în Moș Crăciun!

Un polițist din județul Mureș a devenit un erou pentru localnici. Le cumpără bătrânilor pâine din banii săi, iar mai nou, cu ajutorul prietenilor, a iniţiat un proiect pentru a le aduce înainte de sărbători…

O pisică s-a întors acasă cu o hârtie legată de gât - Când stăpânul ei a citit bilețelul, s-a îngrozit - FOTO cu mesajul primit

O pisică s-a întors acasă cu o hârtie legată de gât - Când stăpânul ei a citit bilețelul, s-a îngrozit - FOTO cu mesajul primit

Situație haioasă într-un cartier britanic unde o pisică ce dispărea chiar și cu zilele uneori de acasă s-a întors într-o zi…

I-a salvat doar prescripția! Omul de afaceri Marius Negrea și constructorul blocului de pe Crinilor au scăpat de pușcărie (EXCLUSIV MOTIVAREA CA CLUJ)

I-a salvat doar prescripția! Omul de afaceri Marius Negrea și constructorul blocului de pe Crinilor au scăpat de pușcărie (EXCLUSIV MOTIVAREA CA CLUJ)

Marius Viorel Negrea, patronul Consult Imobil SRL, a scăpat de răspundere penală, după ce…

HARTĂ. Cod galben de viscol în nouă județe

HARTĂ. Cod galben de viscol în nouă județe

Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie (ANM) a emis, luni, o atenţionare Cod galben de vânt puternic şi ninsoare viscolită, valabilă până marţi dimineaţa în zonele înalte din nouă judeţe.

ULTIMA ORĂ! VIDEO! Peste o sută de mii de teste de salivă pentru copii, distribuite școlilor din Vrancea

ULTIMA ORĂ! VIDEO! Peste o sută de mii de teste de salivă pentru copii, distribuite școlilor din Vrancea

  Inspectorul școlar general, prof. Gabriela Marchitan, a precizat astăzi că la nivelul Inspectoratului Școlar Județean Vrancea au ajuns 105.000 teste de salivă, pentru depistarea coronavirusului.…

DSP Alba: Vaccinul Moderna, disponibil la centrul de la Liceul "Alexandru Domșa" din Alba Iulia, de joi

DSP Alba: Vaccinul Moderna, disponibil la centrul de la Liceul ”Alexandru Domșa” din Alba Iulia, de joi

DSP Alba: Vaccinul Moderna, disponibil la centrul de la Liceul "Alexandru Domșa" din Alba Iulia, de joi Direcția pentru Sănătate Publică (DSP) Alba a anunțat că de joi, 2 decembrie, se…

Primăria Timișoara caută firmă care să deseneze viitorul urbanistic al orașului. Ideile generate, răsplătite cu 100.000 de lei

Primăria Timișoara caută firmă care să deseneze viitorul urbanistic al orașului. Ideile generate, răsplătite cu 100.000 de lei

Municipalitatea timișoreană vrea să știe, concret, pe hârtie, cum ar arăta un plan de amenajare a teritoriului orașului făcut la nivel…


Bucharest's COVID-19 rate at 1.95 cases per thousand population

Publicat:
Bucharest's COVID-19 rate at 1.95 cases per thousand population

Bucharest's 14-day COVID-19 rate is 1.95 cases per thousand population on Monday, the announced, agerpres reports. The highest rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the Capital was reached on October 22 - 16.54 cases per thousand inhabitants.
A day ago, the COVID incidence rate was 2.04.

