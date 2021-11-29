Bucharest's COVID-19 rate at 1.95 cases per thousand population

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The incidence rate of COVID-19 calculated at 14 days for Bucharest is 2.67 cases per thousand inhabitants on Thursday, according to the Public Health Directorate. The highest rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection in Bucharest was reached on October 22 - 16.54 cases per thousand inhabitants. One…

- The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate in Bucharest stands at 6.26 cases per 1,000 inhabitants on Sunday, according to the Public Health Directorate (DSP). It is the 23rd consecutive day when the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate is dropping in the Capital, the highest value having been reached on…

- The incidence rate of COVID-19 calculated at 14 days is, on Tuesday, in Bucharest, of 8.89 cases per thousand inhabitants, according to the Public Health Directorate. It is the 18th day when the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate decreases in Bucharest, the highest value being reached on October 22 - 16.54,…

- The incidence rate of COVID-19 calculated at 14 days is, on Monday, in Bucharest, 9.49 cases per thousand inhabitants, according to the Public Health Directorate (DSP). It is the 17th day when the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate decreases in Bucharest, the highest value being reached on October 22 - 16.54,…

- The COVID-19 incidence rate, calculated at 14 days, in Bucharest, on Thursday, is 12.44 cases per thousand inhabitants, according to the Public Health Directorate (DSP). This is the thirteenth day when the SARS-CoV-2 incidence rate is dropping in the Capital, the largest value recorded being…

- The incidence rate of COVID-19 calculated at 14 days reached, on Friday, in Bucharest, 15.83 cases per thousand inhabitants, according to the website of the Public Health Directorate (DSP). One day ago, the incidence rate was 15.42. On September 15, the incidence of COVID-19 in Bucharest…

- Bucharest's 14-day COVID-19 rate hit on Sunday 13.6 cases per thousand population, whereas one day earlier it was 12.65, according to the website of the Public Health Directorate (DSP). One month ago, on September 10, the COVID-19 incidence rate in Bucharest City was 1.33 per thousand population,…

- The cumulated incidence of COVID-19 cases in the last 14 days, in Bucharest, on Thursday, is of 3.65 per thousand inhabitants. This value was communicated by the Public Health Directorate (DSP), the subprefect of the Capital, Antonela Ghita, informed. The day before, the incidence of COVID-19…