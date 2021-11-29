Bucharest's COVID-19 rate at 1.95 cases per thousand population

Bucharest's COVID-19 rate at 1.95 cases per thousand populationPublicat:
Bucharest's 14-day COVID-19 rate is 1.95 cases per thousand population on Monday, the Public Health Directorate announced, agerpres reports. The highest rate of SARS-CoV-2 infection in the Capital was reached on October 22 - 16.54 cases per thousand inhabitants.
A day ago, the COVID incidence rate was 2.04.
