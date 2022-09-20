Bucharest unemployment rate slightly down to 1.08% in August

Stiri Recomandate

Ungaria vrea ca UE să nu mai impună sancțiuni noi împotriva Moscovei. Măsurile „au afectat Europa mult mai mult decât Rusia”

Ungaria vrea ca UE să nu mai impună sancțiuni noi împotriva Moscovei. Măsurile „au afectat Europa mult mai mult decât Rusia”

Ministrul de externe al Ungariei, Peter Szijjarto, a declarat marţi că Uniunea Europeană nu ar trebui să ia în considerare noi sancţiuni… [citeste mai departe]

Uniunea Naţională a Societăţilor de Asigurare şi Reasigurare din România: Neatenţia şoferilor şi lipsa de prevenţie şi traversarea prin loc nepermis sunt cele mai mari îngrijorări ale românilor privind siguranţa rutieră a copiilor

Uniunea Naţională a Societăţilor de Asigurare şi Reasigurare din România: Neatenţia şoferilor şi lipsa de prevenţie şi traversarea prin loc nepermis sunt cele mai mari îngrijorări ale românilor privind siguranţa rutieră a copiilor

”Neatenţia… [citeste mai departe]

Ce mai vinde ANAF la licitație

Ce mai vinde ANAF la licitație

Direcţia Generală Regională a Finanţelor Publice Cluj-Napoca, Administraţia Judeţeană a Finanţelor Publice Cluj Serviciul Fiscal Municipal Gherla anunță vinderea prin licitație a următoarelor bunuri: divizor hidraulic dulap dublu frigorific balast CHILLER autoutilitara N1, marca Dacia DOKER, tip: SD, cilindree 1598 cmc, combustibil: motorina,… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO A nins și în Masivul Postăvaru! Recomandările salvamontiștilor!

VIDEO A nins și în Masivul Postăvaru! Recomandările salvamontiștilor!

Dacă în masivele montane înalte a nins încă de zilele trecute, astăzi a nins și în Masivul Postăvaru. Salvamontiștii din Poiana Brașov sfătuiesc turiștii care doresc să facă o drumeție în această zonă să aibă echipament adecvat. Din care să nu lipsească… [citeste mai departe]

S-a stins din viaţă medicul chirurg Constantin Moldovanu, fost director al Spitalului ...

S-a stins din viaţă medicul chirurg Constantin Moldovanu, fost director al Spitalului ...

Unul dintre cei mai cunoscuți și apreciați medici chirurgi din Fălticeni, fost director al Spitalului Municipal, dr. Constantin Moldovanu, a încetat din viață sâmbătă, 17 septembrie, la vârsta de 89 de ani. Din cauza unor… [citeste mai departe]

Floreșiul a ieșit campion la WomenRally, clasa mașini electrice - FOTO

Floreșiul a ieșit campion la WomenRally, clasa mașini electrice - FOTO

Un echipaj din comuna Florești a ieșit campion la WomenRally la clasa mașini electrice, pentru al doilea an consecutiv.Startul a fost dat de președintele Consiliului Județean Cluj, Alin Tișe, iar la volanul mașinii care a câștigat competiția s-a aflat un… [citeste mai departe]

Accident în intersecţie după o neacordare de prioritate

Accident în intersecţie după o neacordare de prioritate

Un accident rutier soldat cu rănirea unui şofer de 34 de ani a avut loc, marţi, 20 septembrie, în intersecţia dintre E85 şi un drum judeţean, în localitatea Secuienii Noi. “Astăzi, 20 septembrie, în jurul orei 10:00, polițiștii Biroului Rutier Roman au fost sesizați cu privire la producerea… [citeste mai departe]

Drum impracticabil spre adapostul de caini (Foto)

Drum impracticabil spre adapostul de caini (Foto)

Drumul care duce la adapostul de caini din Satu Mare este pur si simplu impracticabil. Este plin de gropi si noroi. “Și….DIN NOU!!!!! DRUM IMPRACTICABIL…, PROBABIL VOM INCHIDE PORTILE SI STAM SI NOI ACASA ,CU DEGETELE PE BUTOANE, ASTEPTAND SA FACA ALTII ….CE AM FACUT NOI! BALASTRUL SI NIVELAREA O DATA… [citeste mai departe]

„Păpușa de fier” a lui Putin s-a distanțat de propaganda impusă de Kremlin: momente HALUCINANTE, în direct, la TV

„Păpușa de fier” a lui Putin s-a distanțat de propaganda impusă de Kremlin: momente HALUCINANTE, în direct, la TV

Momentul a avut loc în contextul discuțiilor despre înfrângerea catastrofală suferit de forțele rusești în regiunea Harkov din nord-estul Ucrainei,în cursul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Bucharest unemployment rate slightly down to 1.08% in August

Publicat:
Bucharest unemployment rate slightly down to 1.08% in August

The unemployment rate recorded in Bucharest, in August was 1.08%, slightly down compared to the previous month, according to the data of the Bucharest Municipal Employment Agency (AMOFM), published on Tuesday.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Over 73,000 persons enter Romania on Tuesday, including 9,400 Ukrainians

11:11, 14.09.2022 - The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that, on Tuesday, 73,865 people entered Romania, through the border crossing points, out of whom 9,422 were Ukrainian citizens, increasing by 2.4pct compared to the previous day. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Euro trades at 4.9216 RON

14:30, 13.09.2022 - The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorized to operate on the currency market is as follows: Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Omicron detected in 253 sequences of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, BA.5 subvariant in 239 sequences

14:50, 09.08.2022 - The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed, on Tuesday, that in the week of August 1 - 7, the Omicron variant was detected in 253 sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Euro trades at 4.9050 RON

14:21, 09.08.2022 - The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Central bank raises its year-end inflation forecast to 13.9 pct

13:26, 09.08.2022 - The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has raised its year-end inflation forecast to 13.9 percent and projects inflation at 7.5 percent at the end of 2023, shows data presented on Tuesday by central bank governor Mugur Isarescu. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Euro trades at 4.9328 RON

14:10, 26.07.2022 - The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Tuesday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

VIDEO Palestinian President welcomed at Cotroceni Presidential Palace

12:45, 19.07.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday received his Palestinian counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, to the Cotroceni Presidential Palace. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…

Over 11,000 Ukrainians enter Romania on June 21

10:11, 22.06.2022 - As many as 87,005 people entered Romania on Tuesday, June 21, including 11,286 Ukrainian nationals, up 5.1% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 20 septembrie 2022
Bucuresti 8°C | 21°C
Iasi 7°C | 17°C
Cluj-Napoca 5°C | 15°C
Timisoara 8°C | 17°C
Constanta 10°C | 21°C
Brasov 6°C | 15°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 14°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 19 septembrie 2022
USD 4.9364
EUR 4.9226
CHF 5.1062
GBP 5.6085
CAD 3.7052
XAU 264.041
JPY 3.4412
CNY 0.7034
AED 1.344
AUD 3.295
MDL 0.2543
BGN 2.5169

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec