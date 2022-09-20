Bucharest unemployment rate slightly down to 1.08% in August The unemployment rate recorded in Bucharest, in August was 1.08%, slightly down compared to the previous month, according to the data of the Bucharest Municipal Employment Agency (AMOFM), published on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × .ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share this article on Facebook Share this article! × NEWSLETTER × × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

