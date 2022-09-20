Bucharest unemployment rate slightly down to 1.08% in August

Bucharest unemployment rate slightly down to 1.08% in AugustPublicat:
The unemployment rate recorded in Bucharest, in August was 1.08%, slightly down compared to the previous month, according to the data of the Bucharest Municipal Employment Agency (AMOFM), published on Tuesday.
