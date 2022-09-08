Bucharest to host book fair, poetry festival with 85 Romanian and 35 foreign poets participating

Stiri Recomandate

LIVE: Turul Ciclist al României, sosire la Târgu Mureș

Federația Română de Ciclism și Primăria Municipiului Târgu Mureș, în calitate de partener al competiției cicliste Turul României, îi invită pe târgumureșeni să participe joi, 8 septembrie, la sosirea în Etapa 2, care se va petrece între orele 15.47 și 16.07, în funcție de viteza caravanei… [citeste mai departe]

Regina Elisabeta se află sub supraveghere medicală: medicii sunt îngrijorați

Regina Elisabeta se află sub supraveghere medicală, în timp ce Prințul Charles se îndreaptă spre Balmoral. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Alina Corbu, preşedintele Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie: Rolul Curţii de Conturi, ca apărător al legalităţii cheltuirii banului public, este fundamental pentru dezvoltarea României

”Funcţionarea… [citeste mai departe]

Escaladează scandalul între Iran și Albania: diplomaţii iranieni au ars documente înainte să părăsească țara

Diplomaţii iranieni au ars documente joi dimineaţa devreme, cu câteva ore înainte de a părăsi ţara, după ce Albania a rupt relaţiile diplomatice cu Iranul, acuzând… [citeste mai departe]

Un oraș din Serbia oprește curentul câte șapte ore pe zi: „Este un dezastru”

Fără să informeze populația dacă este vorba de reducerea consumului de energie sau de reparații la rețeaua electrică, autoritățile din Doljevac, oraș cu 18.000 de locuitori din sudul Serbiei, au întrerupt electricitatea începând de… [citeste mai departe]

Zile libere pe 6 și 7 ianuarie, de Bobotează și de Sfântul Ion, ar putea fi declarate sărbători legale

Zile libere pe 6 și 7 ianuarie, de Bobotează și de Sfântul Ion! Este propunerea legislativă semnată de zeci de parlamentari social democrați, potrivit site-ului Senatului. Fii la curent… [citeste mai departe]

Federaţia rusă de biatlon a solicitat IBU reintegrarea sportivilor săi

Federaţia rusă de biatlon a solicitat într-o scrisoare federaţiei internaţionale de profil (IBU) reintegrarea sportivilor săi în competiţiile internaţionale, informează L'Equipe, potrivit Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

O pasageră care a suferit un infarct la bordul unei aeronave, salvată de echipa medicală a Aeroportului ”Henri Coandă”

O femeie în vârstă de 61 de ani  care a suferit un infarct, joi,  la bordul unei aeronave FreeBird Airlines, care zbura pe ruta Antalia – Tromso (Norvegia),… [citeste mai departe]

Două localităţi din Timiş rămân vineri fără apă, din cauza unor lucrări de spălare a reţelei de distribuţie

Vineri, 9 septembrie, între orele 9-15 se va întrerupe furnizarea apei în localitățile Iosif și Cerna pentru spălarea și igienizarea rețelei de distribuție. Lucrările… [citeste mai departe]

Russia expels Romanian diplomat in response to ‘unfriendly’ state

Russia announced on Thursday that it was ordering a Romanian diplomatic out of the country in response to a recent expulsion by Bucharest, according to RFE/RL. Romanian authorities expelled a Russian diplomat last month, citing a breach of international norms, and… [citeste mai departe]


Bucharest to host book fair, poetry festival with 85 Romanian and 35 foreign poets participating

Bucharest to host book fair, poetry festival with 85 Romanian and 35 foreign poets participating

The 11th edition of the and the 12th edition of the Bucharest International Poetry Festival (FIPB), which will include public readings, film screenings, exhibitions of art, recitals, theatre shows, concerts, performances and experimental programmes of digital art, will take place between September 12 and 18.

10th edition of Peasant Museum Days to run Sept 8 - 18

11:10, 08.09.2022 - The 10th edition of the Peasant Museum Days takes place September 8 through September 18, around the celebration of the Elevation of the Holy Cross, at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant, with new exhibitions, a festival of stories from the Via Transilvanica hiking trail, book launches,…

Blue Air suspends flights from Romania through Sept 12

18:11, 06.09.2022 - Blue Air Aviation suspends from Tuesday, September 6, until Monday, September 12, all flights scheduled to depart from Romanian airports, the company has announced in a press statement. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro ×…

Bucharest: The new regulation for electric scooters, in public debate

10:16, 05.09.2022 - The capital city hall submits to public debate the new regulation regarding the conditions of use of electric scooters. The citizens of Bucharest who use them, as well as the operators of scooter fleets, can come up with proposals until September 22. We learn from Lea Berzuc what rules the new traffic…

Jazz & Blues Festival, anniversary edition, in Brasov, during August 11-15

20:46, 04.08.2022 - Over 100 Romanian and foreign artists will perform in central Brasov, during the period of August 11-15, within one of the biggest urban jazz&blues festivals in Romania, which will breathe life to the markets of the city's center and the Central Park through a series of activities for the entire…

Romania's women's team scores fifth win at Chennai Chess Olympiad

09:05, 03.08.2022 - On Tuesday, the Romanian women's team scored a fifth consecutive win at the Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India, 2.5-1.5 against Poland. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania!…

More than 30 films, premieres, cine-concerts and important guests at TIFF Oradea, in September

09:55, 02.08.2022 - The Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF) Oradea will offer the public, between September 2 and 4, a wide selection of more than 30 multi-awarded films, Romanian and Hungarian premieres, films and media workshops for children, and also a selection of cine-concerts. Fii la curent…

David Popovici, another gold medal in 50m freestyle, at 2022 European Junior Swimming & Diving Championships

19:50, 08.07.2022 - Romanian athlete David Popovici has won another gold medal at the 2022 European Junior Swimming & Diving Championships in Otopeni, on Friday, dominating the men's 50m freestyle event, timed at 22 sec 16/100. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Mihaela Buzarnescu qualifies for round of 16 at Bastad tournament (WTA 125)

19:11, 05.07.2022 - Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu qualified on Tuesday for the round of 16 of the WTA 125 tournament in Bastad (Sweden), equipped with prizes worth 115,000 euroes, after defeating Italian player Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-4, 6-2. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…


