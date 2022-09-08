Bucharest to host book fair, poetry festival with 85 Romanian and 35 foreign poets participating

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The 10th edition of the Peasant Museum Days takes place September 8 through September 18, around the celebration of the Elevation of the Holy Cross, at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant, with new exhibitions, a festival of stories from the Via Transilvanica hiking trail, book launches,…

Blue Air Aviation suspends from Tuesday, September 6, until Monday, September 12, all flights scheduled to depart from Romanian airports, the company has announced in a press statement.

- The capital city hall submits to public debate the new regulation regarding the conditions of use of electric scooters. The citizens of Bucharest who use them, as well as the operators of scooter fleets, can come up with proposals until September 22. We learn from Lea Berzuc what rules the new traffic…

- Over 100 Romanian and foreign artists will perform in central Brasov, during the period of August 11-15, within one of the biggest urban jazz&blues festivals in Romania, which will breathe life to the markets of the city's center and the Central Park through a series of activities for the entire…

On Tuesday, the Romanian women's team scored a fifth consecutive win at the Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India, 2.5-1.5 against Poland.

The Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF) Oradea will offer the public, between September 2 and 4, a wide selection of more than 30 multi-awarded films, Romanian and Hungarian premieres, films and media workshops for children, and also a selection of cine-concerts.

Romanian athlete David Popovici has won another gold medal at the 2022 European Junior Swimming & Diving Championships in Otopeni, on Friday, dominating the men's 50m freestyle event, timed at 22 sec 16/100.

Romanian tennis player Mihaela Buzarnescu qualified on Tuesday for the round of 16 of the WTA 125 tournament in Bastad (Sweden), equipped with prizes worth 115,000 euroes, after defeating Italian player Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-4, 6-2.