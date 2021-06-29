Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline

Stiri Recomandate

Gorj: Doi eliminați și 133 de absenți de la examenul de Bacalaureat

Doi candidați au fost eliminați pentru tentativă de fraudă de la cea de-a doua probă a examenului de Bacalaureat, în judeţul Gorj. Unul dintre eliminați este de la Colegiul „Gheorghe Tătărescu” din Rovinari, iar celălalt de la Liceul Tehnologic din Turceni. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

EU Data Boundary pentru Microsoft Cloud: încă un pas către u​n Microsoft Azure European

Transformarea digitală este, poate, cel mai dezbătut subiect astăzi, beneficiile pe care aceasta le-ar putea aduce la nivelul instituţiilor publice şi al companiilor, al economiilor şi al societăţilor fiind analizate… [citeste mai departe]

Cum ne vom alege cu o criză de zile mari?

Este o zi decisivă. Ziua când moțiunea de cenzură împotriva Guvernului poate să treacă. Și, dacă trece, va fi declanșată o criză. Și poate să nu treacă. Și tot va fi o criză. Voi explica de îndată cum. Dar, înainte, fac precizarea că este pentru ultima dată când Ludovic Orban poate conduce dintr-o poziție ofensivă.… [citeste mai departe]

ISU Bihor: Comunicat de presa - Recomandarile pompierilor militari pentru perioadele caniculare

Oradea, 29.06.2021 COMUNICAT DE PRESA ATENTIE: COD PORTOCALIU DE CANICULARecomandarile pompierilor militari pentru perioadele caniculare Administratia Nationala de Meteorologie a emis o avertizare Cod Portocaliu,… [citeste mai departe]

REVOLUȚIE într-o instituție de FORȚĂ! Omul lui Marcel Vela mută pentru a REDUCE costurile

Dezvăluire din interior! E revoluție într-o instituție de forță a Statului Român, condusă de omul fostului șef al Ministerului Afacerilor Interne, Marcel Vela.Potrivit unor surse bine informate, omul lui Vela va… [citeste mai departe]

Un an de uitat! Simona Halep şi-a anunţat retragerea şi de la olimpiadă!

Nici Roland Garros, nici Wimbledon şi, din păcate, se pare că nici Jocurile Olimpice. Simona Halep nu participă la Olimpiada de la Tokyo din 2021, a anunţat președintele COSR, Mihai Covaliu, într-o declarație. „Simona Halep nu va participa, nu va fi… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Ciorogârla s-a ținut de cuvânt. Ziua Copilului, cu întârziere, dar cu aceeaşi mare bucurie!

Primăria Ciorogârla a pregătit pentru toți copiii din localitate, o petrecere pe cinste, pentru data de 1 iunie 2021. Din cauza condițiilor meteorologice nefavorabile, evenimentul s-a tot… [citeste mai departe]

Evaluare Națională 2021. S-au afișat rezultatele! 15 elevi din Cluj au obținut media 10 la examene

Evaluarea Națională 2021. S-au afișat rezultatele de la Evaluarea Națională 2021. Astfel, în județul Cluj, 15 elevi au obținut media 10 la examene.15 elevi din Cluj cu media 10 la Evaluarea NaționalăCei… [citeste mai departe]

Persoană, căutată în zona Șantierului Naval Midia după ce s-ar fi aruncat în mare de pe un vas

Pompierii și scafandrii din Constanța caută marți dimineață un bărbat care s-ar fi aruncat de pe un vapor în Șantierul Naval Midia, informează News.ro . Autoritățile au fost alertate prin numărul de… [citeste mai departe]

Noi alerte meteo de la ANM: Coduri galbene de furtuni și Cod portocaliu de caniculă

Administrația Națională de Meteorologie a emis noi atenționări cod galben și cod portocaliu de instabilitate atmosferică, dar și caniculă. ATENȚIONARE METEOROLOGICĂ – COD GALBEN Fenomene vizate: instabilitate atmosferică temporar… [citeste mai departe]


Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline

Publicat:
’s blue-chip index BET broke the threshold of 12,000 points on Monday and reached a new all-time high, according to Romania-Insider. It is the first time since the index’s launch in 1997 that this level was reached. The BET ended the day just 32 points below 12,000 and a 0.78% increase over […] The post Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

BVB: Entrepreneurial companies exempted to pay processing fee as of July 1

18:00, 08.06.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that entrepreneurial companies searching for financing on the capital market will be exempted as of July 1, 2021, from paying the processing fee for listing their first financial instrument on BVB Multilateral Trading System (MIT). BVB stated that…

Raiffeisen Bank first green bonds worth over RON 400 mln trading on BVB

12:30, 27.05.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stated Raiffeisen Bank first green bonds, a premiere on the Romanian banking sector, started trading on BVB on Thursday and it is the first of this type in the Romanian banking sector, according to a press release.  The bonds are worth over RON 400 mln and are traded…

Romania’s GDP increased by 2.8% in first quarter of 2021

18:05, 18.05.2021 - The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Tuesday that Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a 0.2% decline (in gross terms) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. In seasonally adjusted terms, the GDP was unchanged versus Q1 2020, according to Romania-Insider.…

European markets inch higher to start the new trading week

11:10, 17.05.2021 - European stocks were cautiously higher on Monday morning as global investors weighed concerns over a rise in inflation and the increase in COVID-19 cases that largely attributed to the spread of the Indian variant, according to CNBC.  The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.2% in early trade, with autos…

Romanian, Polish Presidents talk bilateral projects and the Eastern Flank

12:46, 11.05.2021 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Poland’s President Andrzej Duda on Monday, on the occasion of the B9 Summit, said that there is a need for “stronger allied military presence,” including the US participation, in the southern part of the Eastern Flank, amid the worrying security situation in the…

Bucharest’s first drive-through vaccination centre opens Thursday

13:55, 28.04.2021 - The first drive-through vaccination centre in Bucharest will open on Thursday, located at Piața Constituției and will use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to Romania-Insider. The vaccination at the drive-through centre will be done without a prior appointment but an identity document must be shown…

Vaccination marathon organised in first-tier Romanian cities

11:40, 26.04.2021 - Around 4,000 people on Sunday morning were vaccinated in the three-day “vaccination marathon” in Timisoara,  authorities prepared 10,000 Pfizer doses for the event and arranged 30 vaccination points which were open for 24 hours, according to Romania-Insider. The event will happen again in Bucharest…

Drive-through vaccination centres to open in Romania by end of April

13:00, 20.04.2021 - The coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, Valeriu Gheorghita said that the first drive-through vaccination centres will open by the end of April, according to Romania-Insider.  Gheorghita explained that the centres will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and will accommodate around 400 people…


