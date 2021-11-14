Bucharest COVID-19 notification rate drops to 6.26 cases per 1,000 inhabitants

Stiri Recomandate

O nouă mutație a coronavirusului, foarte diferită de celelalte, a fost descoperită în Franța

O nouă mutație a coronavirusului, foarte diferită de celelalte, a fost descoperită în Franța

O nouă mutație a coronavirusului, foarte diferită de celelalte, a fost descoperită în Franța în luna octombrie. Asta după ce 18 elevi și șase adulți s-au îmbolnăvit de COVID într-o școală din regiunea Bretania.… [citeste mai departe]

Începând de luni se intră în postul Crăciunului

Începând de luni se intră în postul Crăciunului

Creştinii ortodocşi şi greco-catolici intră de luni în postul Crăciunului sau al Naşterii Domnului şi îl încheie în 24 decembrie. Astăzi este Lăsatul Secului. Credincioşii nu consumă carne, lactate şi ouă. În zilele de sâmbătă şi duminică, până pe 20 decembrie, este dezlegare la peşte. Articolul… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal, echipa naţională / Vlad Chiricheș nu va juca în meciul cu Liechtenstein

Fotbal, echipa naţională / Vlad Chiricheș nu va juca în meciul cu Liechtenstein

Meciul Liechtenstein - România, ultimul al tricolorilor în Grupa J a preliminariilor CM 2022, se joacă duminică, 14 noiembrie, de la ora 19.00, fiind transmis în direct la PRO TV și Radio România Actualități. Selecționerul Mirel Rădoi… [citeste mai departe]

13 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 14 noiembrie 2021, în Municipiul Sebeș și comunele din jurul acestuia

13 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 14 noiembrie 2021, în Municipiul Sebeș și comunele din jurul acestuia

Astăzi, 14 noiembrie 2021, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 64 cazuri noi de îmbolnăvire cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică.… [citeste mai departe]

Cluj: Un șofer a ajuns cu mașina răsturnată după ce a pierdut controlul volanului - FOTO

Cluj: Un șofer a ajuns cu mașina răsturnată după ce a pierdut controlul volanului - FOTO

Un șofer a ajuns cu mașina răsturnată, duminică dimineața, în municipiul Turda.Din primele informații, accidentul s-a petrecut în zona Poiana, din municipiu. Conducătorul a pierdut controlul asupra direcției de deplasare… [citeste mai departe]

Nuntă mare în showbiz, departe de ochii curioșilor! Gheorghe Gheorghiu a spus marele "DA" în inima New Yorkului

Nuntă mare în showbiz, departe de ochii curioșilor! Gheorghe Gheorghiu a spus marele ”DA” în inima New Yorkului

Gheorghe Gheorghiu s-a însurat la New York. Solistul s-a convins de însemnătatea popularului său refren ”Unde dragoste nu e, nimic nu e” și a spus marele ”Da”. În… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 3000 de persoane din Alba, aflate în izolare sau carantină, verificate de polițiști. Câte sancțiuni au fost date

Peste 3000 de persoane din Alba, aflate în izolare sau carantină, verificate de polițiști. Câte sancțiuni au fost date

Peste 3000 de persoane din Alba, aflate în izolare sau carantină, verificate de polițiști. Câte sancțiuni au fost date În ultimele 48 de ore, au fost verificate… [citeste mai departe]

3 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 14 noiembrie 2021, în orașul Abrud și comuna Ciuruleasa

3 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 14 noiembrie 2021, în orașul Abrud și comuna Ciuruleasa

Astăzi, 14 noiembrie 2021, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 64 cazuri noi de infectare cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. Dintre aceste cazuri, 3 au… [citeste mai departe]

ALERTĂ O nouă variantă de coronavirus, cu mutaţii fără precedent în proteina Spike, a fost identificată în Franța

ALERTĂ O nouă variantă de coronavirus, cu mutaţii fără precedent în proteina Spike, a fost identificată în Franța

O nouă variantă de COVID-19, identificată în câteva ţări europene, stârneşte îngrijorări în rândul unor profesionişti din domeniul sănătăţii, deoarece există… [citeste mai departe]

Prinţul Charles, zâmbitor într-o fotografie aniversară publicată la împlinirea a 73 de ani

Prinţul Charles, zâmbitor într-o fotografie aniversară publicată la împlinirea a 73 de ani

Cea de-a 73-a aniversare a prinţului de Wales a fost marcată prin publicarea unei fotografii care îl înfăţişează pe Charles aşezat pe o bancă, la reşedinţa Highgrove, informează DPA/PA. Viitorul rege zâmbeşte… [citeste mai departe]


Bucharest COVID-19 notification rate drops to 6.26 cases per 1,000 inhabitants

Publicat:
Bucharest COVID-19 notification rate drops to 6.26 cases per 1,000 inhabitants

The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate in Bucharest stands at 6.26 cases per 1,000 inhabitants on Sunday, according to the (DSP).

It is the 23rd consecutive day when the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate is dropping in the Capital, the highest value having been reached on October 22, 16.54.

One day before, the notification rate was 6.78.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


