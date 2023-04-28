Bucharest court denies Euroins Romania’s request to suspend licence withdrawalPublicat:
The Bucharest Court of Appeal said it denied a request by Euroins Romania, part of Bulgaria’s Euroins Insurance Group, to suspend the decision of Romania’s financial regulator ASF to revoke the insurer’s operating licence, according to See News. The court dismissed Euroins Romania’s request as unfounded, according to a document published on the justice ministry’s […] The post Bucharest court denies Euroins Romania’s request to suspend licence withdrawal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
