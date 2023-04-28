Bucharest court denies Euroins Romania’s request to suspend licence withdrawal

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The eurozone economy expanded only slightly in the first quarter of the year, after stagnating at the end of last year, preliminary data released by Eurostat showed on Friday, Politico reports. According to the release, seasonally adjusted GDP grew by 0.1%, disappointing analysts’ expectations for…

- The Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected, on Thursday, as unfounded, the request of Euroins Romania to suspend the Decision by which the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) ordered the withdrawal of the operating authorization of the insurer, ASF (Financial Supervisory Authority) informs.The Council…

- Euroins Insurance Group (EIG), part of energy and insurance conglomerate Eurohold Bulgaria, launched legal proceedings with a view to annulling a decision by the Romanian financial regulator, ASF, to revoke the operating licence of Euroins Romania, the Bulgarian group said, according to See News. EIG…

- Parchetul din Sofia a lansat o ancheta privind suspiciunea de terorism in urma unor alerte false cu bomba ce au fost trimise pe adresele de e-mail ale mai multor scoli de pe intreg cuprinsul Bulgariei si au fost prezentate de presa, conform unui anunt facut marti de procurori, potrivit Agerpres. In…

- Romania and Bulgaria do play their part in stemming illegal migration, the Romanian president said on Wednesday, adding he hoped the two neighbouring states will be let into the European Union’s passport-free Schengen area this year, according to Reuters. The two EU states were kept out of Schengen…

- Parchetul European investigheaza fraude de milioane de euro legate de gazele cu efect de sera in Bulgaria. Intr-un anunt oficial al parchetului condus de Laura Codruta Kovesi se precizeaza ca in cursul zilei de luni „in Bulgaria au fost efectuate zeci de perchezitii si actiuni de investigatie in cadrul…

- Liderii Uniunii Europene au convenit la summitul de la Bruxelles o serie de masuri menite sa reduca numarul migrantilor care sosesc ilegal pe teritoriul UE, transmite vineri dpa. „Vom actiona pentru a intari frontierele noastre externe si a preveni migratia ilegala”, a declarat dupa summit presedinta…

- Romania’s central bank announced on Thursday that it decided to keep its monetary policy rate unchanged at 7%, according to See News. The central bank, BNR, also decided to maintain the lending facility and deposit facility rates at 8% and 6%, respectively, it said in a statement following a board meeting…