Bucharest court denies Euroins Romania’s request to suspend licence withdrawal

Stiri Recomandate

Despre reorganizarea administrativ-teritorială a României

Despre reorganizarea administrativ-teritorială a României

Camera de Comerţ şi Industrie a României, împreună cu alte organizații patronale și asociații, a lansat un apel către autorități pentru o reformă administrativă a României prin reorganizare teritorială și descentralizarea instituțiilor publice. Această inițiativă a fost luată în contextul… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Finanţelor: Deficitul bugetar a crescut în primele trei luni ale anului la 22,75 miliarde lei, adică 1,42% din PIB

Ministerul Finanţelor: Deficitul bugetar a crescut în primele trei luni ale anului la 22,75 miliarde lei, adică 1,42% din PIB

Comparativ cu perioada similară a anului trecut, în primele trei luni ale anului 2022 execuţia bugetului general consolidat s-a încheiat cu un deficit… [citeste mai departe]

SUSPICIUNEA DE DOPAJ / Simona Halep a explicat cum anume a consumat substanța interzisă

SUSPICIUNEA DE DOPAJ / Simona Halep a explicat cum anume a consumat substanța interzisă

Simona Halep (31 de ani, 26 WTA) rămâne cu soluția deplasării în tribunal, unde și-ar putea demonstra dovezile de inocență, în cazul testului anti-doping picat la US Open.Pentru acest pas, jucătoarea din România are nevoie… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat de 52 de ani din Blaj cercetat de polițiști, după ce a fost depistat conducând băut și fără permis, pe strada Eroilor

Bărbat de 52 de ani din Blaj cercetat de polițiști, după ce a fost depistat conducând băut și fără permis, pe strada Eroilor

Joi, 27 aprilie 2023, în jurul orei 22.00, polițiștii rutieri din Blaj au depistat un bărbat în vârstă de 52 de ani, din municipiul Blaj,… [citeste mai departe]

Șoferi din Gorj, anchetați după ce s-au agresat fizic în trafic

Șoferi din Gorj, anchetați după ce s-au agresat fizic în trafic

Doi șoferi din Gorj sunt anchetați de poliție, după ce s-au lovit în trafic. Polițiștii Biroului de Investigații Criminale s-au sesizat vineri din oficiu cu privire la faptul că, în aceeași dimineață, în jurul orei 08.35, în urma unui conflict în trafic, generat de… [citeste mai departe]

Amor cu șantaj: Un auditor al Curții de Conturi Constanța își amenința soția să îi cedeze o casă de sute de mii de euro

Amor cu șantaj: Un auditor al Curții de Conturi Constanța își amenința soția să îi cedeze o casă de sute de mii de euro

Un auditor de la Curtea de Conturi Constanța este acuzat că și-a constrâns soția să îi lase, la un proces, un imobil de aproape 250.000 euro și… [citeste mai departe]

Steaua București, antrenament la Gherla pentru meciul de sâmbătă de la Dej – VIDEO

Steaua București, antrenament la Gherla pentru meciul de sâmbătă de la Dej – VIDEO

Lotul echipei de fotbal CSA Steaua București a ajuns vineri la Gherla. Este vorba despre un antrenament în vederea meciului care se joacă sâmbătă la Dej. Autocarul clubului din București a ajuns la stadionul municipal din parcul… [citeste mai departe]

Bucharest court denies Euroins Romania’s request to suspend licence withdrawal

Bucharest court denies Euroins Romania’s request to suspend licence withdrawal

The Bucharest Court of Appeal said it denied a request by Euroins Romania, part of Bulgaria’s Euroins Insurance Group, to suspend the decision of Romania’s financial regulator ASF to revoke the insurer’s operating licence, according to See… [citeste mai departe]

Romanias National Literacy Report reveals 42pct of students non-functional, 11pct functional

Romanias National Literacy Report reveals 42pct of students non-functional, 11pct functional

The literacy rate of Romanian students aged 6 to 14 is low, with 42% of them rated non-functional, 47% barely functional, and just 11% functional, according to the 2023 National Literacy Report released on Friday at… [citeste mai departe]

Aveau toată viaţa înainte, dar au murit pe drumul însângerat din Italia. Doi tineri români, soț și soție, accident cumplit în Apulia

Aveau toată viaţa înainte, dar au murit pe drumul însângerat din Italia. Doi tineri români, soț și soție, accident cumplit în Apulia

Un accident îngrozitor de circulaţie a răpit viaţa a doi tineri români, soţ şi soţie, în regiunea Apulia (Puglia) din… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Bucharest court denies Euroins Romania’s request to suspend licence withdrawal

Publicat:
Bucharest court denies Euroins Romania’s request to suspend licence withdrawal

of Appeal said it denied a request by , part of Bulgaria’s , to suspend the decision of Romania’s financial regulator ASF to revoke the insurer’s operating licence, according to .  The court dismissed ’s request as unfounded, according to a document published on the justice ministry’s […] The post Bucharest court denies ’s request to suspend licence withdrawal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Eurozone economy posts meager growth in first quarter

13:11, 28.04.2023 - The eurozone economy expanded only slightly in the first quarter of the year, after stagnating at the end of last year, preliminary data released by Eurostat showed on Friday,  Politico reports. According to the release, seasonally adjusted GDP grew by 0.1%, disappointing analysts’ expectations for…

Bucharest Court of Appeal rejects Euroins Romania request to suspend decision on withdrawal of authorization

10:20, 28.04.2023 - The Bucharest Court of Appeal rejected, on Thursday, as unfounded, the request of Euroins Romania to suspend the Decision by which the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) ordered the withdrawal of the operating authorization of the insurer, ASF (Financial Supervisory Authority) informs.The Council…

Eurohold’s EIG launches legal action to restore Euroins Romania licence

15:35, 12.04.2023 - Euroins Insurance Group (EIG), part of energy and insurance conglomerate Eurohold Bulgaria, launched legal proceedings with a view to annulling a decision by the Romanian financial regulator, ASF, to revoke the operating licence of Euroins Romania, the Bulgarian group said, according to See News. EIG…

Alerte false cu bomba, in școlile din Bulgaria. Sofia acuza un atac hibrid din partea Rusiei. Parchetul a deschis ancheta pentru terorism

18:20, 28.03.2023 - Parchetul din Sofia a lansat o ancheta privind suspiciunea de terorism in urma unor alerte false cu bomba ce au fost trimise pe adresele de e-mail ale mai multor scoli de pe intreg cuprinsul Bulgariei si au fost prezentate de presa, conform unui anunt facut marti de procurori, potrivit Agerpres. In…

Romania, Bulgaria expect their Schengen entry bid to be approved this year

15:15, 15.03.2023 - Romania and Bulgaria do play their part in stemming illegal migration, the Romanian president said on Wednesday, adding he hoped the two neighbouring states will be let into the European Union’s passport-free Schengen area this year, according to Reuters. The two EU states were kept out of Schengen…

Ancheta de amploare in Bulgaria. Parchetul European investigheaza fraude de milioane de euro legate de gazele cu efect de sera 

10:25, 28.02.2023 - Parchetul European investigheaza fraude de milioane de euro legate de gazele cu efect de sera in Bulgaria. Intr-un anunt oficial al parchetului condus de Laura Codruta Kovesi se precizeaza ca in cursul zilei de luni „in Bulgaria au fost efectuate zeci de perchezitii si actiuni de investigatie in cadrul…

Nehammer despre migrația ilegala in Schengen: Avem angajamentul CE pentru proiecte-pilot in Bulgaria si in Romania

10:10, 10.02.2023 - Liderii Uniunii Europene au convenit la summitul de la Bruxelles o serie de masuri menite sa reduca numarul migrantilor care sosesc ilegal pe teritoriul UE, transmite vineri dpa. „Vom actiona pentru a intari frontierele noastre externe si a preveni migratia ilegala”, a declarat dupa summit presedinta…

Romania’s central bank holds key rate at 7%

18:35, 09.02.2023 - Romania’s central bank announced on Thursday that it decided to keep its monetary policy rate unchanged at 7%, according to See News. The central bank, BNR, also decided to maintain the lending facility and deposit facility rates at 8% and 6%, respectively, it said in a statement following a board meeting…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 28 aprilie 2023
USD 4.4915
EUR 4.9353
CHF 5.0133
GBP 5.5968
CAD 3.2888
XAU 286.43
JPY 3.3035
CNY 0.6489
AED 1.2232
AUD 2.9581
MDL 0.248
BGN 2.5234

Urmareste stirile pe: