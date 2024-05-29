Bucharest Chamber of Commerce getting involved in the developing Romania-Brazil business ties

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The first edition of the Romania-Brazil Business Forum organised by the Brazilian Embassy in Bucharest will take place on Wednesday, May 29, according to the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB).The forum focuses on entrepreneurship in Brazil and Romania.

- In perioada 2020-2022, ponderea firmelor romanești care au introdus pe piața produse sau procese noi sau imbunatațite de business, a fost de 8,8%, ceea ce reprezinta o scadere cu 1,9 puncte procentuale fața de perioada 2018-2020, a transmis luni Institutul Național de Statistica. Romania continua sa…

- The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) signed, on Friday, a Memorandum of Understanding with the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of the United Arab Emirates, on the sidelines of the third session of the Joint Committee of the Government of Romania and the Government of the Emirates,…

- The Romania - Republic of Moldova Employers' Association for Sustainable Development (PDDRM) is to be launched on May 16, 2024, when the "PDDRM - Romania - Republic of Moldova Multiannual Economic Plan" conference will take place, Iuliu Stocklosa, chairman of the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry…

- Marți, 9 Aprilie 2024, AJOFM Cluj organizeaza „Bursa Locurilor de Munca pentru Industria Ospitalitații”. Evenimentul este organizat impreuna cu Horeca Cluj, in parteneriat cu Facultatea de Business – UBB, cu sprijinul USAMV Cluj-Napoca și al ANOFM / FII Informat. Bursa locurilor de munca va avea loc…

- Foreign minister Luminita Odobescu welcomed a delegation of the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania (AmCham Romania), led by its president, Cristian Sporis, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced on Friday. According to a press release the ministry sent to AGERPRES, the agenda of the meeting,…

- The 'Study in Romania' National Programme for Internationalisation of University Studies will become a powerful tool for supporting and developing university partnerships with educational establishments in the United States of America, Education Minister Ligia Deca said on Tuesday. Also on Tuesday,…

- Romania will provide Ecuador consultancy on the modernisation of the power grid under a programme that continues dialogue on this subject, as well as the subsequent technical stages, according to a press statement released by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) on Wednesday. CCIR…