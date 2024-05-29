Bucharest Chamber of Commerce getting involved in the developing Romania-Brazil business ties

Bucharest Chamber of Commerce getting involved in the developing Romania-Brazil business tiesPublicat:
The Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB) is involved in the development of business ties between Romania and Brazil, offering its members, and the business community in general, opportunities for new contacts and new contracts, CCIB Chairman Iuliu Stocklosa said on Wednesday.
