Britain warns Russia of sanctions on Kremlin-linked people and businesses

Ce probleme de sănătate are Roxana Ciuhulescu după participarea la Survivor

Roxana Ciuhulescu a părăsit competiția mai repede decât și-ar fi dorit, din cauza unor probleme medicale. Se pare că fosta prezentatoare nu poate păși, are dureri atunci când atinge solul și ar putea fi suspectă chiar și de o ruptură de menisc.… [citeste mai departe]

Ionuț Stroe, despre incidentele de la Mogoşoaia şi Braşov: „Reprezintă excepţii. PNL e un partid cu repere morale”

„Eu cer scuze în numele PNL pentru comportamentul acestor indivizi. De altfel, ne-am dezis de asemenea comportamente şi cei doi foşti membri PNL au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Știați de Mystical Transilvania – un muzeu care îmbină tehnologia cu istoria?!

Când vizitezi Cetatea Medievală a Sighișoarei, principala atracție turistică ce face furori printre turiști este Turnul cu Ceas, ori Casa Vlad Dracul. Totuși, foarte puțini știu de existența unor locuri, aparent neînsemnate, dar pline… [citeste mai departe]

100 de școli din Teleorman au depus intenția de participare la Programul Național pentru Reducerea Abandonului Școlar / 19 dintre acestea figurează cu risc RIDICAT

Social 100 de școli din Teleorman au depus intenția de participare… [citeste mai departe]

Criza energetică lovește puternic. „Consumatorii vor plăti 2 lei pentru un kWh de energie electrică”

Membrii Asociației Pro Consumatori se declară foarte îngrijorați, după ce au văzut notificările primite de români de la unul din cei mai mari furnizori de energie electrică. Astfel, consumatorii… [citeste mai departe]

E ziua de-a-ndoaselea. Locuitorii Capitalei PROVOCAȚI să facă ceva pe dos. Vezi cât de distractiv a fost (VIDEO)

Pe 31 ianuarie sărbătorim ziua „de-a-ndoaselea”, ziua în care toate normele sociale au fost transformate „pe dos”. Adică a mersului înapoi, a îmbrăcării pe dos, a vorbirii… [citeste mai departe]

(doc) Tariful la gaz retroactiv, pe masa Curții de Apel Chișinău. Dron: „Presiunea civică poate îi determină să renunțe la aceste manipulări de facturi”

Avocatul Ion Dron a atacat la Curtea de Apel Chișinău dispoziția CESP… [citeste mai departe]

Schimbare de paradigmă în Orientul Mijlociu. Primul președinte israelian care vizitează Emiratele Arabe Unite: Fiii şi fiicele lui Abraham pot trăi pașnic

Preşedintele Israelului, Isaac Herzog, primul şef de stat israelian care vizitează… [citeste mai departe]

Preț RECORD la carburanți! Motorina a trecut de 20 lei, iar benzina de 23 lei

Prețul motorinei a depășit pragul psihologic de 20 de lei per litru. Continuă scumpirea carburanților și la acest început de săptămână, conform deciziei ANRE, care a anunțat prețul maxim de referință, valabil pentru 1 februarie, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Explozia prețurilor la energie. Prima întâlnire a miniștrilor desemnați de Nicolae Ciucă să caute soluții pentru criza facturilor

Prima reuniune Comitetului interministerial în domeniul energiei, care are ca obiectiv identificarea de soluţii pentru protejarea… [citeste mai departe]


Britain warns Russia of sanctions on Kremlin-linked people and businesses

Britain warns Russia of sanctions on Kremlin-linked people and businesses

Britain will sanction businesses and people with the closest links to Kremlin chief if Russia takes any action against Ukraine, to the said on Monday, according to Reuters. “We are very clear that if Russia takes further action against Ukraine, then we will further tighten the sanctions […] The post Britain warns Russia of sanctions on Kremlin-linked people and businesses appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Macron to speak to Putin, seek clarity over Ukraine, France says

11:50, 28.01.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron will try to assess whether Russian President Vladimir Putin wants “consultations or confrontation” over Ukraine when they speak by phone on Friday, France‘s foreign minister said, according to Reuters. Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine and sought security guarantees…

U.S. orders its diplomats’ families and embassy staff to leave Ukraine

10:25, 24.01.2022 - The United States on Sunday ordered the departure of family members of staff at its embassy in Ukraine, citing the continuing threat of military action from Russia, according to Reuters. The U.S. State Department also authorized the voluntary departure of U.S. government employees and said Americans…

Russia says it’s not optimistic on U.S. talks, won’t let them drag on

14:25, 11.01.2022 - Russia said on Tuesday it was not optimistic after the first round of talks with the United States on the Ukraine crisis and would not allow its demands for security guarantees from the West to become mired in tortuous negotiations, according to Reuters.   Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was…

Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war

11:35, 04.01.2022 - China, Russia, Britain, the United States and France have agreed that a further spread of nuclear arms and a nuclear war should be avoided, according to a joint statement by the five nuclear powers published by the Kremlin on Monday, according to Reuters.  It said that the five countries which are the…

‘Serious’ talk between Biden and Putin sets stage for diplomacy

10:46, 31.12.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday exchanged warnings over Ukraine but conveyed some optimism that diplomatic talks in January could ease spiralling tensions, according to Reuters. In a 50-minute call, their second conversation this month, Biden said he needed…

U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on January 10

10:45, 28.12.2021 - U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on January 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Biden administration said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Russia and NATO are also likely set for talks on January 12, while a broader regional meeting…

EU gas extends rally as crunch risks extending into next winter

12:30, 14.12.2021 - European gas prices extended a rally on Tuesday, with tensions between Russia and Ukraine threatening to extend this year’s crunch into next winter, according to Bloomberg.  Futures jumped as much as 5.9% after closing at a record level on Monday. Traders are pricing in fear as Russia is building troops…

EU to step up sanctions on Belarus over escalating border crisis

13:50, 15.11.2021 - The European Union will toughen sanctions on Belarus on Monday and may extend them to include airlines and others involved in transporting migrants, the EU’s top diplomat said, as the migrant crisis on the Polish border intensifies, according to Reuters.  Ahead of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting, Germany’s…


