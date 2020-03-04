Briefing on coronavirus measures by Foreign, Internal Affairs Ministries for diplomatic missions in Bucharest

Stiri Recomandate

Marian Oprișan: Prin manipulări mincinoase, PNL vrea să pună mâna și pe Spitalul Județean!

Președintele Consiliului Județean Vrancea, Marian Oprișan, a remis presei un comunicat în care se arată că PNL, de când „a ajuns ilegitim la putere, duce o politică împotriva românilor și a intereselor acestora… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Superproducția Disney-Pixar Tot înainte, din 6 Martie la Happy Cinema!

Acțiunea filmului se petrece într-o suburbie populată de elfi, centauri, ciclopi, unicorni, spiriduși, dragoni și sirene, o lume din care magia a dispărut, iar tehnologia a pătruns în fiecare colțișor. Elfii se joacă jocuri video și ciclopii,… [citeste mai departe]

Un mare savant care luptă împotriva coronavirusului spune că epidemia NU va fi stopată printr-un vaccin, ci prin măsuri precum cele din China

Epidemia de coronavirus va fi stopată prin măsuri de carantină în regiunile cele mai afectate, nu datorită unui… [citeste mai departe]

Alex Abagiu şi Radu au ajuns pe ultimul loc în cursa pentru ultima şansă! Culoarea ancorei i-a surprins pe toţi

Alex Abagiu și Radu au terminat cursa pentru eliminare pe ultimul loc, riscând astfel o eliminare! Care a fost verdictul? Se pare că ancora a fost verde, astfel că cei… [citeste mai departe]

Victorie a la Pirus a Anei Birchall împotriva Liei Savonea la CCR: Fostul ministru a încălcat legea în cazul Caracal

Curtea Constituţională a României a publicat motivarea deciziei prin care a stabilit, pe 22 ianuarie, că nu a existat conflict juridic de natură constituţională… [citeste mai departe]

Trupa Sideral Junior vrea să reînvie pop-rockul

Relansare trupei Sideral într-o nouă formulă trezeşte nostalgii vechilor membri. Aceştia îşi amintesc cu plăcere de vremea în care câştigau premiu după premiu la toate festivalurile de gen din ţară. Componenţii trupei Sideral Junior îşi propun să cal... [citeste mai departe]

PSD to hold congress on March 21

The congress of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) will be held on March 21, the formation's acting Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday; he mentioned that county organization presidents will not be part of the team with which he will run for full party leader. "We will hold the congress on March 21. (...) The procedure will be the… [citeste mai departe]

Târgovişte: A început reabilitarea integrală a infrastructurii stradale din Microraionul II

Vremea favorabilă a permis municipalităşii să demareze programul de reabilitare a infrastructurii stradale din Microraionul II – parte a cartierului Matei Basarab, după „reţeta” deja cunoscută târgoviştenilor.… [citeste mai departe]

GALERIE FOTO: Mărțișoare și flori pentru doamnele și domnișoarele din Panciu

Doamnele și domnișoarele din Panciu au primit, luni, mărțișoare și flori, din partea primarului Iulian Nica. Bucuria primăverii a ajuns la Liceul Tehnologic „Al. I. Cuza”, Liceul Teoretic „Ioan Slavici”, Grădinița nr. 1, Grădinița Crucea… [citeste mai departe]

Prima fază din Liga I de baschet masculin s-a încheiat

Petre Apostol Echipa de baschet masculin a CSM Ploieşti a încheiat sezonul regulat al Ligii I cu o victorie obţinută în derbiul local cu CSU Ploieşti, după ce a revenit de la un deficit de 15 puncte la pauza mare, scorul final fiind de 67-65 (10-15, 13-23, 27-16, 17-11). Meciul disputat… [citeste mai departe]


Briefing on coronavirus measures by Foreign, Internal Affairs Ministries for diplomatic missions in Bucharest

Publicat:
of and the Ministry of Internal Affairs organized on Tuesday a briefing session for the diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited to Bucharest, on the measures taken nationwide to manage and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The measures taken in this regard by the national authorities were presented by the head of the Department for , , who emphasized the importance of the measures adopted by Romania for controlling and reducing the spread of COVID-19 infection, and that these measures have data and analyses provided…

