Number of live births in 2019 down 18,440 against 2018

The number of live births registered with the register offices in Romania stood at 188,135 in 2019, down 18,440 live births compared to 2018, according to the "Demographic events in 2019" publication released by the National Institute of Statistic (INS). According to the INS, last year, more… [citeste mai departe]