Unemployment in Bucharest levels out at 1.2pct in July 2021

Unemployment in Bucharest City levelled out at 1.2% in July, 2021, with 14,745 unemployed registered with the Bucharest Employment Agency, of whom 7,895 women, according to a press statement released on Monday, agerpres reports. Out of the total of 14,745 registered unemployed, 3,557… [citeste mai departe]