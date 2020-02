Firemen rescue three dogs, one cat from home ablaze

Military firefighters saved, on Monday, three dogs and one cat from a home in eastern Odobesti, Vrancea County that was engulfed in flames, the animals receiving resuscitation maneuvers after suffering smoke inhalations, the Vrancea County Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU Vrancea) told AGERPRES.… [citeste mai departe]