Border Police: Number of Ukrainians who entered Romania on Saturday, increasing by almost 24pct

Publicat:
Border Police: Number of Ukrainians who entered Romania on Saturday, increasing by almost 24pct

informs that on Saturday, approximately 189,900 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out, with more than 52,200 means of transportation.

