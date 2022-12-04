Border Police: Number of Ukrainians who entered Romania on Saturday, increasing by almost 24pct

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Tuesday, a number of 61,301 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of whom 7,041 were Ukrainian citizens, decreasing by almost 8 percent compared to the previous day, told Agerpres. Fii la curent…

- The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Thursday, a number of 90,947 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of whom 8,406 were Ukrainian citizens, decreasing by almost 4 percent compared to the previous day, told Agerpres. Fii la curent…

- A report by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that covers the eight months since the onset of the Ukraine war notes that 2.65 million Ukrainians moved across Romania during this period and over 86,500 Ukrainians chose to settle down in Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- Approximately 145,000 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 43,000 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Wednesday, on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai…

- The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that on Tuesday, 66,887 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, including 7,601 Ukrainian citizens, an increase of about 1% compared to the previous day, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- The General Inspectorate of the Border Police informs that on Thursday, 75,127 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of which 8,353 were Ukrainian citizens, down 1.5% compared to the previous day, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- As many as 109,234 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, entered Romania on Saturday, including 11,541 Ukrainian citizens, up 6.8pct from the previous day, according to a press release sent to Agerpres on Sunday by the General Inspectorate of the Border Police. Fii la curent cu cele mai…

- Approximately 169,000 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 43,000 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Wednesday, on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai…