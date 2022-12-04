Border Police: Number of Ukrainians who entered Romania on Saturday, increasing by almost 24pct

Border Police: Number of Ukrainians who entered Romania on Saturday, increasing by almost 24pctPublicat:
The Border Police informs that on Saturday, approximately 189,900 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out, with more than 52,200 means of transportation.
