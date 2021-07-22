Border Police Head: 4,600 tonnes of waste, confiscated since year beginning

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday that three deaths - two men and one woman - have been reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past 24 hours. The people who died were admitted to hospitals in Satu Mare, Timis and Teleorman. Of the three deaths,…

- A number of 95 outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) were active on Thursday, of which one in commercial holdings and two outbreaks in commercial type A holdings, affecting 34,708 animals (out of active outbreaks), according to data provided by the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority…

- The chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination Against SARS-CoV-2 (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, expressed concern on Thursday about the increase to 0.94 in the basal reproduction rate of COVID-19 cases that when this indicator reaches a value greater than…

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) hails the anniversary of 10 years since the adoption of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSRD), the Romanian-Austrian regional cooperation initiative meant to stimulate cooperation between the states riparian to the Danube, occasion on which Minister Bogdan…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu contradicted on Thursday some scenarios according to which Romania's public debt will increase as a result of the fact that the country will borrow 15 billion euros under its National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), insisting that the loans are intended for investment,…

- The intervention of firefighters to extinguish the fire that broke out on Wednesday at the hazardous waste incinerator from Brazi [central Prahova County] continues, a deceased person having been found in the affected area, agerpres reports. "Water is still being poured, and at the moment there are…

- Chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita says that since the beginning of the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign in Romania, 17,855 foreign nationals have been immunised in Romania, including citizens of other European Union countries, Switzerland…

- Organized crime structures are putting pressure on Romanian customs to introduce ever increasing amounts of waste into the country, given that Europe has run out of waste storage capacity and China has closed its gates in this regard, general commissioner of the National Environmental Guard (GNM)…