Border Police Head: 4,600 tonnes of waste, confiscated since year beginning
Border policemen have managed to confiscate since the beginning of the year over 4,600 tonnes of waste, as part of some operations carried out with the Environmental Guard - the Directorate of Customs, Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) Head, chief police quaestor Liviu Bute informed on Thursday. "We notice a significant increase in several specific indicators for the Border Police. In the first six months of this year, we had an over 50 percent increase in the total number of crimes detected in the Border Police competence area, as against the similar period last year. I am referring…
Three deaths in COVID-19 patients in past 24 hrs, death toll rises to 34,245
14:15, 15.07.2021 - The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday that three deaths - two men and one woman - have been reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past 24 hours. The people who died were admitted to hospitals in Satu Mare, Timis and Teleorman. Of the three deaths,…
ANSVSA: 95 outbreaks of swine flu recorded on Thursday, 34,807 animals affected
19:26, 02.07.2021 - A number of 95 outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) were active on Thursday, of which one in commercial holdings and two outbreaks in commercial type A holdings, affecting 34,708 animals (out of active outbreaks), according to data provided by the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority…
Valeriu Gheorghita, concerned about increase in the basal reproduction rate of COVID-19 cases
16:16, 01.07.2021 - The chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination Against SARS-CoV-2 (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, expressed concern on Thursday about the increase to 0.94 in the basal reproduction rate of COVID-19 cases that when this indicator reaches a value greater than…
Bogdan Aurescu: 10 years since EUSRD adoption, Romanian-Austrian initiative continues to bring added value to European project
15:05, 24.06.2021 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) hails the anniversary of 10 years since the adoption of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSRD), the Romanian-Austrian regional cooperation initiative meant to stimulate cooperation between the states riparian to the Danube, occasion on which Minister Bogdan…
PM Citu says no debt increase under PNRR, as money borrowed for investment not consumption
18:01, 03.06.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu contradicted on Thursday some scenarios according to which Romania's public debt will increase as a result of the fact that the country will borrow 15 billion euros under its National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), insisting that the loans are intended for investment,…
Corpse found by firefighters inside hazardous waste incinerator in Brazi, Prahova County
08:50, 03.06.2021 - The intervention of firefighters to extinguish the fire that broke out on Wednesday at the hazardous waste incinerator from Brazi [central Prahova County] continues, a deceased person having been found in the affected area, agerpres reports. "Water is still being poured, and at the moment there are…
As many as 17,855 foreign nationals so far vaccinated in Romania since start of COVID-19 immunisation campaign
16:00, 18.05.2021 - Chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita says that since the beginning of the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign in Romania, 17,855 foreign nationals have been immunised in Romania, including citizens of other European Union countries, Switzerland…
Head of National Environmental Guard: Romanian customs under pressure from waste trafficking rings
21:31, 13.05.2021 - Organized crime structures are putting pressure on Romanian customs to introduce ever increasing amounts of waste into the country, given that Europe has run out of waste storage capacity and China has closed its gates in this regard, general commissioner of the National Environmental Guard (GNM)…