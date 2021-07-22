Border Police Head: 4,600 tonnes of waste, confiscated since year beginning

Stiri Recomandate

VIDEO. Mistreţi, distracţie la “piscină”!

VIDEO. Mistreţi, distracţie la “piscină”!

"Și mistreții dau târcoale unei "piscine" dintr-o pădure din Parcul Natural Grădiștea Muncelului – Cioclovina. Arealul mistrețului în România este larg răspândit, trăind în zona de câmpie, în Delta Dunării şi până în zona de munte. Preferă desișurile care îi oferă adăpost. Hrana mistrețului este majoritar… [citeste mai departe]

Curăță Timișoara de gunoaie. Ai nevoie doar de „spiritul de schimbă-lume”

Curăță Timișoara de gunoaie. Ai nevoie doar de „spiritul de schimbă-lume”

Dacă îți dorești să te implici în îmbunătățirea calității vieții, conservării și protejării mediului, sâmbătă poți ajuta la curățarea orașului de gunoaiele aruncate de oamenii certați cu legea, dar mai ales cu „bunul simț”. Vino doar cu… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria din Ungheni, spartă de hoți

Primăria din Ungheni, spartă de hoți

În urma informațiilor apărute în spațiul public, privind pătrunderea prin efracție în sediul Primăriei din Comuna Ungheni, Compartimentul Informare și Relații Publice din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Argeș este abilitat să comunice următoarele: În dimineața zilei de 22 iulie a.c., polițiștii argeșeni au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Ion Rădoi promite răzbunare: Dânșii o să răspundă pentru tot ce au scris. Nu o să lăsăm așa

Ion Rădoi promite răzbunare: Dânșii o să răspundă pentru tot ce au scris. Nu o să lăsăm așa

Ion Rădoi, liderul sindical de la metrou, contestă măsura controlului judiciar. Rădoi susține că în discuția sa cu Piedone doar glumea. Liderul sindical susține că „o să răspundă pentru tot ce au… [citeste mai departe]

Direcția Fiscală dă aproape 190.000 de euro pe servicii de imprimare, copiere, fax și scanare documente

Direcția Fiscală dă aproape 190.000 de euro pe servicii de imprimare, copiere, fax și scanare documente

Direcția Fiscală a Primăriei Timișoara vrea să-și rezolve problema actelor pe următorii trei ani. Caută o firmă care să-i dea echipamentele necesare pentru imprimarea documentelor și pune… [citeste mai departe]

Tren de marfa deraiat. Calatoria satmarenilor spre litoral, afectata

Tren de marfa deraiat. Calatoria satmarenilor spre litoral, afectata

20 de trenuri au fost afectate de blocajul generat de deraierea trenului de marfă pe Magistrala Constanţa – Bucureşti. Intârzierile estimate ca urmare a devierii traficului au fost de câteva ore ore, precizează CFR Călători. Printre trenurile afectyate a fost și una… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii, pioni în războiul contrabandiștilor de țigări. Cum au fost capturate sute de baxuri ale grupării Mladin care trebuiau să ajungă în Anglia

Polițiștii, pioni în războiul contrabandiștilor de țigări. Cum au fost capturate sute de baxuri ale grupării Mladin care trebuiau să ajungă în Anglia

Conflictul cu ucraineanul Marian Dumitra, zis Dima, nu a fost singurul al grupării… [citeste mai departe]

„Incompetența guvernanților de dreapta face victime!”

„Incompetența guvernanților de dreapta face victime!”

„Incompetența guvernanților de dreapta face victime!” Medicul Remus Mihalcea, deputat PSD de Argeș, arată că „incompetența guvernanților de dreapta face victime” în condițiile în care România se confruntă cu o criză acută a medicamentelor și tratamentelor medicale pentru bolnavii cronici.… [citeste mai departe]

Comisia pentru Libertăţi din Franţa atrage atenţia asupra extinderii utilizării certificatelor COVID

Comisia pentru Libertăţi din Franţa atrage atenţia asupra extinderii utilizării certificatelor COVID

Comisia Naţională pentru Informatică şi Libertăţi (CNIL) din Franţa a atras atenţia, miercuri seară, asupra impactului extinderii utilizării certificatelor COVID-19, subliniind că sunt afectate… [citeste mai departe]

Carmen Grebenișan, probleme grave de sănătate. Prietena Alinei Ceușan e devastată

Carmen Grebenișan, probleme grave de sănătate. Prietena Alinei Ceușan e devastată

Carmen Grebenișan trece prin momente cumplite, iar starea ei de sănătate s-a deteriorat în ultima săptămână. Deși totul pare roz în viața ei, aparențele înșală. Ce a pățit celebra influenceriță și cum se simte acum. Carmen Grebenișan,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Border Police Head: 4,600 tonnes of waste, confiscated since year beginning

Publicat:
Border Police Head: 4,600 tonnes of waste, confiscated since year beginning

Border policemen have managed to confiscate since the beginning of the year over 4,600 tonnes of waste, as part of some operations carried out with the - the Directorate of Customs, Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) Head, chief police quaestor informed on Thursday. "We notice a significant increase in several specific indicators for the Border Police. In the first six months of this year, we had an over 50 percent increase in the total number of crimes detected in the Border Police competence area, as against the similar period last year. I am referring…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Three deaths in COVID-19 patients in past 24 hrs, death toll rises to 34,245

14:15, 15.07.2021 - The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday that three deaths - two men and one woman - have been reported in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the past 24 hours. The people who died were admitted to hospitals in Satu Mare, Timis and Teleorman. Of the three deaths,…

ANSVSA: 95 outbreaks of swine flu recorded on Thursday, 34,807 animals affected

19:26, 02.07.2021 - A number of 95 outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF) were active on Thursday, of which one in commercial holdings and two outbreaks in commercial type A holdings, affecting 34,708 animals (out of active outbreaks), according to data provided by the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority…

Valeriu Gheorghita, concerned about increase in the basal reproduction rate of COVID-19 cases

16:16, 01.07.2021 - The chairman of the National Committee for the Coordination of Activities on Vaccination Against SARS-CoV-2 (CNCAV), Valeriu Gheorghita, expressed concern on Thursday about the increase to 0.94 in the basal reproduction rate of COVID-19 cases that when this indicator reaches a value greater than…

Bogdan Aurescu: 10 years since EUSRD adoption, Romanian-Austrian initiative continues to bring added value to European project

15:05, 24.06.2021 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) hails the anniversary of 10 years since the adoption of the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSRD), the Romanian-Austrian regional cooperation initiative meant to stimulate cooperation between the states riparian to the Danube, occasion on which Minister Bogdan…

PM Citu says no debt increase under PNRR, as money borrowed for investment not consumption

18:01, 03.06.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu contradicted on Thursday some scenarios according to which Romania's public debt will increase as a result of the fact that the country will borrow 15 billion euros under its National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), insisting that the loans are intended for investment,…

Corpse found by firefighters inside hazardous waste incinerator in Brazi, Prahova County

08:50, 03.06.2021 - The intervention of firefighters to extinguish the fire that broke out on Wednesday at the hazardous waste incinerator from Brazi [central Prahova County] continues, a deceased person having been found in the affected area, agerpres reports. "Water is still being poured, and at the moment there are…

As many as 17,855 foreign nationals so far vaccinated in Romania since start of COVID-19 immunisation campaign

16:00, 18.05.2021 - Chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita says that since the beginning of the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign in Romania, 17,855 foreign nationals have been immunised in Romania, including citizens of other European Union countries, Switzerland…

Head of National Environmental Guard: Romanian customs under pressure from waste trafficking rings

21:31, 13.05.2021 - Organized crime structures are putting pressure on Romanian customs to introduce ever increasing amounts of waste into the country, given that Europe has run out of waste storage capacity and China has closed its gates in this regard, general commissioner of the National Environmental Guard (GNM)…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 22 iulie 2021
Bucuresti 17°C | 29°C
Iasi 13°C | 25°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 26°C
Timisoara 15°C | 29°C
Constanta 18°C | 28°C
Brasov 12°C | 24°C
Baia Mare 14°C | 26°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 18.07.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 408.214,80 2.352.258,40
II (5/6) 5 27.214,32 -
III (4/6) 451 301,71 -
IV (3/6) 7.322 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.844.061,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 22 iulie 2021
USD 4.1843
EUR 4.9247
CHF 4.5374
GBP 5.7032
CAD 3.2985
XAU 242.749
JPY 3.8008
CNY 0.6466
AED 1.1392
AUD 3.059
MDL 0.2325
BGN 2.5179

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec