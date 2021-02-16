Border Police activity report: 60 pct plunge in cross-border traveler numbers in 2020

Stiri Recomandate

3 tineri din Câmpia Turzii reținuți de poliție pentru 3 infracțiuni diferite

3 tineri din Câmpia Turzii reținuți de poliție pentru 3 infracțiuni diferite

La data de 15 februarie a.c., poliţiştii din cadrul Poliţiei municipiului Câmpia Turzii au identificat şi reţinut pentru 24 de ore, trei tineri în vârstă de 15 și 16 ani, bănuiţi de săvârşirea... Acesta este doar un sumar al știrilor. Vizitați… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 45.000 de persoane, vaccinate anti-COVID în ultimele 24 de ore. Număr dublu de reacții adverse față de ziua precedentă

Peste 45.000 de persoane, vaccinate anti-COVID în ultimele 24 de ore. Număr dublu de reacții adverse față de ziua precedentă

Cel mai nou bilanț al CNCAV arată că peste 45.000 de persoane au fost vaccinate împotriva noului coronavirus în ultimele 24 de ore. Cifrele… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Ziua INCENDIILOR: Locatarii unui bloc, 30 de persoane, au fost evacuaţi

VIDEO Ziua INCENDIILOR: Locatarii unui bloc, 30 de persoane, au fost evacuaţi

Locatarii unui bloc din Reşiţa au fost evacuaţi, marţi după-amiază, din cauza unui incendiu care a izbucnit într-un apartament de la etajul al treilea, o persoană fiind transportată la spital după ce s-a intoxicat cu monoxid de carbon. Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

PNL Timiș a decis: Mircea Băcală poate rămâne subprefect

PNL Timiș a decis: Mircea Băcală poate rămâne subprefect

Actualul subprefect de Timiș, Mircea Băcală, își păstrează funcția, a decis, marți, Biroul Politic Județean al PNL Timiș. Conform alianței formată la nivel națională, funcția de prefect îi revine unui membru USR PLUS, iar cei doi subprefecți sunt dați de PNL și UDMR. Propunerea… [citeste mai departe]

Minaur Baia Mare s-a calificat în sferturile de finală ale EHF European League

Minaur Baia Mare s-a calificat în sferturile de finală ale EHF European League

CS Minaur Baia Mare s-a calificat în sferturile de finală ale EHF European League de pe prima poziție a clasamentului grupei C, după ce adversarele de la Thuringher HC au anunțat că nu se mai prezintă la cele două meciuri ce trebuiau să se… [citeste mai departe]

Încă 45.977 persoane vaccinate în ultimele 24 de ore

Încă 45.977 persoane vaccinate în ultimele 24 de ore

Comitetul naţional pentru vaccinarea anti-Covid (CNCAV) informează că, în ultimele 24 de ore, au fost administrate 45.977 de doze de vaccin, dintre care 28.055 – Pfizer, 7.827 – Moderna şi 10.095 – AstraZeneca, potrivit datelor puse la dispoziţie de INSP prin aplicaţia Registrul Electronic… [citeste mai departe]

Falși polițiști ATACAU în București. Au strâns mii de euro din jefuirea cetățenilor străini

Falși polițiști ATACAU în București. Au strâns mii de euro din jefuirea cetățenilor străini

Doi falși polițiști care acționau în Capitală au fost prinși, marți, după un flagrant, de adevărații polițiști. Aceștia au fost filați în ultimele săptămâni, astfel că anchetatorii au reușit să afle detalii… [citeste mai departe]

Accident mortal în timpul unui LIVE Facebook. Momentul a fost surprins în imagini

Accident mortal în timpul unui LIVE Facebook. Momentul a fost surprins în imagini

Un şofer din Botoşani a omorât un om în timp ce făcea live pe Facebook. Bărbatul de 45 de ani circula pe un drum înzăpezit şi filma în acelaşi timp cu telefonul. În localitatea Blândeşti, nu a observat că pe carosabil zăcea un om şi a… [citeste mai departe]

Papa Francisc reduce pedepsele cu închisoarea la Vatican: Până la o treime din condamnare pentru pocăință și bună purtare

Papa Francisc reduce pedepsele cu închisoarea la Vatican: Până la o treime din condamnare pentru pocăință și bună purtare

Papa Francisc a emis marţi un document prin care introduce în sistemul juridic de la Vatican posiblitatea de reducere a pedepselor pentru bună… [citeste mai departe]

Tăcerea vinovată care ne ține și mai săraci, și mai corupți: România lui „…să nu-și piardă pita, săracu`!"

Tăcerea vinovată care ne ține și mai săraci, și mai corupți: România lui „…să nu-și piardă pita, săracu`!”

De câte ori nu am auzit, fiecare dintre noi, explicații resemnate ale concetățenilor care refuză sau renunță să semnaleze, public și instituțional, fapte… [citeste mai departe]


Border Police activity report: 60 pct plunge in cross-border traveler numbers in 2020

Publicat:
Border Police activity report: 60 pct plunge in cross-border traveler numbers in 2020

Romania's border traffic plunged almost 60 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year, as approximately 28.5 million people moved in or out of the country.

"Traffic values at the border checkpoints stood at about 28.5 million people (23.8 million EU citizens and 4.7 million non-EU citizens), both on the inbound and on the outbound. Compared to 69.7 million in 2019, this marks a decrease of 59 percent," shows the 2020 activity report presented on Tuesday at the headquarters of the Border Police General Inspectorate (IGPF), in the presence of Minister of the Interior

Bucharest Stock Exchange earns 6.6 billion lei in capitalization this week

17:35, 07.02.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) earned, this week, 6.6 billion lei in capitalization, respectively 4.13 percent, and the value of share trading registered an increase of 25.4 percent, compared to the previous week, according to data published on the BVB website and consulted by AGERPRES. The…

GCS: Another 111 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 die

16:00, 02.02.2021 - Another 111 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to data transmitted on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES. According to the GCS, it is about 67 men and 44 women. A total of 106 deaths were reported in patients…

Coronavirus/ 1,002 patients in ICU

13:51, 26.01.2021 - As many as 7,922 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, of whom 1,002 are in intensive care, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Tuesday. On Romania's territory, 35,504 people confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus are in isolation at home, and…

Official Baciu: Romania has enough doses contracted by September to vaccinate over 10 million people

19:00, 19.01.2021 - Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu declared on Tuesday that Romania has sufficient doses contracted until September to vaccinate over 10 million people against COVID-19. "Currently, Romania has enough doses contracted until September to vaccinate over 10 million people.…

PM Citu approves request to European Commission for Romania to get 8 million extra doses of vaccine

17:26, 12.01.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu has announced having approved on Tuesday the submission to the European Commission of a request for Romania to get an extra 8 million doses of BioNTech / Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine out of 200 million additionally negotiated at European level. "We are securing the vaccine doses…

43 foreign citizens denied entry in Romania in past 24 hours

10:35, 12.01.2021 - Forty-three foreign citizens were denied entry in Romania, in the past 24 hrs., because they did not meet the legal requirements, while seven Romanian citizens were denied entry due to various legal reasons, says, on Tuesday, the Romanian Border Police (IGPF). Approximately 59,200 Romanian…

Coronavirus / Bucharest infection rate, on the rise from last report

15:10, 31.12.2020 - The Bucharest Municipality registers an infection rate with the novel coronavirus, at 14 days, to 4.1 per 1,000 people, rising by the previous day when the incidence was of 4.02 for 1,000 people, said, on Thursday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), according to AGERPRES. On top of the…

38 citizens are denied permission to enter Romania in past 24 hours

11:05, 29.12.2020 - In the last 24 hours, 38 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country, because they did not fulfill legal conditions, informs, on Tuesday, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES, for the the last 24 hours, at the Romanian customs…


