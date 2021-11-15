Bogdan Aurescu emphasizes importance of concrete results in reform processes in Eastern Partnership states

Stiri Recomandate

Precizările SPIA cu privire la demiterea șefului Inspectoratului de poliție Călărași

După ce șeful Inspectoratului de Poliție Călărași, Oleg Rău, a fost demis de ministrul de Interne, Ana Revenco, din motiv că ar fi instalat două crucifixuri în oraș, Serviciul protecție internă și anticorupție al MAI a emis… [citeste mai departe]

Italia a instituit noi restricții anti-Covid. Ce măsuri se aplică în taxiuri, trenuri și autobuze

Ca urmare a numărului tot mai mare de cazuri de coronavirus, Italia şi-a înăsprit măsurile de siguranţă sanitară, informează Agerpres , care citează agenția DPA. 5.144 de cazuri au raportat autoritățile… [citeste mai departe]

UNTOLD 2022. Cazare exorbitantă pentru 3 nopți de cazare la festivalul din Cluj. Suma cerută e halucinantă

Anul 2021, un an al restricțiilor și al incertitudinii, a fost totuși unul de succes pentru cel mai mare festival de muzică electronică din estul Europei. UNTOLD 2021 a fost un succes,… [citeste mai departe]

Din cauza actualelor reguli de vaccinare a personalului, elevii Colegiului Național „Titu Maiorescu” din Aiud sunt nevoiți să învețe în sistem online

Colegiul Național „Titu Maiorescu” din Aiud, unul dintre cele mai mari și mai prestigioase… [citeste mai departe]

Gigi Becali a anunțat noul antrenor FCSB: Am semnat contractul. Mâine e la antrenament

Gigi Becali, finanţatorul FCSB, a anunţat  luni seară că Toni Petrea a semnat cu FCSB. "Am semnat contractul. Mâine e la antrenament. Nu e Dică pentru că e Toni Petrea. N-am vorbit nimic cu Dică, nici nu ştiu", a spus patronul… [citeste mai departe]

Ce a dezvăluit IPS Teodosie despre Arsenie Boca. Credincioșii sigur vor sta pe gânduri VIDEO

Pentru mulți creștini numele lui Arsenie Boca a devenit ceva sfâtn. Prigonit atât în perioada regimului lui Antonescu, și ulterior de comuniști, Arsenie Boca va deveni pentru mulți un reper de moralitate, creștinism,… [citeste mai departe]

Boris Johnson nu exclude un lockdown de Crăciun în Marea Britanie

Boris Johnson nu exclude un lockdown de Crăciun în Marea Britanie, pe măsură ce noul val de COVID-19 afectează Europa. Boris Johnson a spus: „Un nou val de coronavirus afectează acum cei mai apropiați vecini ai noștri din vestul Europei”. O nouă izolare de Crăciun nu… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO | 3 morți într-un incendiu care a cuprins o locuinţă, în Vrancea

„Trei echipaje din cadrul Detaşamentului de Pompieri Focşani intervin cu două autospeciale de stingere şi o ambulanţă SMURD pentru stingerea unui incendiu ce a cuprins o locuinţă din comuna Gologanu. La sosirea pompierilor la locul intervenţiei, incendiul… [citeste mai departe]

Noul șef TVR, Dan Turturică: Sper că se poate face treabă deasupra tensiunilor politice

Noul director TVR, Dan Turturică, a apreciat luni seară, după numirea sa în funcție de către Parlament, că va fi „greu, dar nu imposibil” ca televiziunea publică să fie imună la tensiunile politice. „În urmă cu câteva… [citeste mai departe]


Bogdan Aurescu emphasizes importance of concrete results in reform processes in Eastern Partnership states

Publicat:
Bogdan Aurescu emphasizes importance of concrete results in reform processes in Eastern Partnership states

The interim Minister of , , participated on Monday in Brussels in the ministerial meeting of the , on which occasion he underlined the importance of concrete results in the reform processes in the partner states, in particular with regard to the rule of law, the fight against corruption and the judicious use of EU support. According to a press release sent by the (MAE) on Monday, the head of Romanian diplomacy highlighted the need for the EU to respond adequately to the needs of cooperation and ambitions of partner states, including…

