Bogdan Aurescu emphasizes importance of concrete results in reform processes in Eastern Partnership states

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will have, on Monday, in Washington D.C., consultations with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as part of the visit he is conducting to the United States of America, on November 8 and 9, upon the invitation of his counterpart, MAE informs in a…

- Romania's President Klaus Iohannis attended a videoconference meeting on Monday with European Council President Charles Michel, his Lithuanian counterpart and the prime ministers of Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia in preparation of the European Council meeting scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Brussels.…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will host in New York the 10th Ministerial Conference of the Community of Democracies, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, agerpres reports. According to the MAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), the conference will take place in a hybrid system,…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had on Monday, during the first day of the high-level segment of the 76th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), a meeting with the President of the UN General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic…

- The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, hails the celebration of 10 years since the signing of the US - Romania Strategic Partnership. "As head negotiator of the Joint Statement regarding the Romania-USA Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century and the Agreement regarding the anti-missile…

- Minister of Agriculture Adrian Oros on Monday and Tuesday participates in the informal meeting of ministers of agriculture from the European Union member states, which takes place at Kranj, Slovenia, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) informs in a post on its Facebook page.…

- Prime Minister Florin Citu is paying a visit to Ukraine, in Kvyv, on Monday to attend the summit for the launch of the Crimean International Platform, in which context he will also have a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, agerpres reports. The delegation also includes the Minister…

- The president of Romania Klaus Iohannis ordered on Monday the immediate involvement of the Romanian military aircraft to evacuate from the Kabul International Airport, Romanian citizens who are still on the Afghan state’s territory, the Presidential Administration said in a press release, according…