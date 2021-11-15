Bogdan Aurescu emphasizes importance of concrete results in reform processes in Eastern Partnership states

Bogdan Aurescu emphasizes importance of concrete results in reform processes in Eastern Partnership statesPublicat:
The interim Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated on Monday in Brussels in the ministerial meeting of the Eastern Partnership, on which occasion he underlined the importance of concrete results in the reform processes in the partner states, in particular with regard to the rule of law, the fight against corruption and the judicious use of EU support. According to a press release sent by the Foreign Ministry (MAE) on Monday, the head of Romanian diplomacy highlighted the need for the EU to respond adequately to the needs of cooperation and ambitions of partner states, including…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Bogdan Aurescu - visit to US; to have consultations with Secretary of State Antony Blinken
13:46, 07.11.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will have, on Monday, in Washington D.C., consultations with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as part of the visit he is conducting to the United States of America, on November 8 and 9, upon the invitation of his counterpart, MAE informs in a…
Poland, Slovenia say willing to help Romania with COVID-19 pandemic
20:26, 18.10.2021 - Romania's President Klaus Iohannis attended a videoconference meeting on Monday with European Council President Charles Michel, his Lithuanian counterpart and the prime ministers of Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia in preparation of the European Council meeting scheduled for Thursday and Friday in Brussels.…
Minister Aurescu to host Ministerial Conference of the Community of Democracies, on Wednesday
19:10, 21.09.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will host in New York the 10th Ministerial Conference of the Community of Democracies, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, agerpres reports. According to the MAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), the conference will take place in a hybrid system,…
Minister Bogdan Aurescu discussed with UN General Assembly's president about priorities of current session
21:26, 20.09.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had on Monday, during the first day of the high-level segment of the 76th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN), a meeting with the President of the UN General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic…
Minister Aurescu: 10 years since signing of US - Romania Strategic Partnership
20:55, 13.09.2021 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, hails the celebration of 10 years since the signing of the US - Romania Strategic Partnership. "As head negotiator of the Joint Statement regarding the Romania-USA Strategic Partnership for the 21st Century and the Agreement regarding the anti-missile…
AgriMin Oros participates in informal meeting of AgriMins in EU member states held in Slovenia
17:45, 06.09.2021 - Minister of Agriculture Adrian Oros on Monday and Tuesday participates in the informal meeting of ministers of agriculture from the European Union member states, which takes place at Kranj, Slovenia, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) informs in a post on its Facebook page.…
Premier Citu pays visit to Ukraine, to attend Crimean International Platform's launch summit
08:20, 23.08.2021 - Prime Minister Florin Citu is paying a visit to Ukraine, in Kvyv, on Monday to attend the summit for the launch of the Crimean International Platform, in which context he will also have a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, agerpres reports. The delegation also includes the Minister…
Romanian president orders military aircraft to evacuate Romanian citizens from Afghanistan
11:25, 17.08.2021 - The president of Romania Klaus Iohannis ordered on Monday the immediate involvement of the Romanian military aircraft to evacuate from the Kabul International Airport, Romanian citizens who are still on the Afghan state’s territory, the Presidential Administration said in a press release, according…