GCS: Timis and Maramures counties - still in red zone

Timis County remains in the red zone, with 4.95 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections per thousand inhabitants, increasing compared to the previous day, as well as Maramures County where the incidence rate is 3.14, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Sunday. Bucharest is in the yellow… [citeste mai departe]