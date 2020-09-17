BNR sends 70% of staff working remotely less than two weeks into COVID-19 pandemic

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The National Bank of Romania (BNR) is organizing a conference on Thursday with the topic "Working remotely - benefits and challenges". The event aims, in the context generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, to present the experience of the National Bank of Romania, as well as other institutions / companies,…

- Deputy Chief of Romania's Defence Staff Vasile Toader on Thursday closed the "Blonde Avalanche 20" multinational exercise at the Varsatura shooting range, Braila County, for the first time held under the rigours of physical distancing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. In his speech to the event, Toader…

- The General Mayor of Bucharest, Gabriela Firea, promised Bucharesters tests for COVID-19, but has done, until August 31, only 1 pct of the total tests done at the national level since the start of the pandemic, stated, on Monday, Nicusor Dan, candidate for the Bucharest City Hall."I am a supporter…

- Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) said on Wednesday that Cyprus has revised the requirements for entering the country as the COVID-19 pandemic goes on. According to the MAE, Romania remains a category C country, along with Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Portugal, Serbia and Sweden.Also,…

- Spokesman for the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Lucian Romascanu said on Thursday that the government has lost control over the COVID-19 pandemic and President Klaus Iohannis blamed PSD. "Mr Iohannis is lying, as he did yesterday. After his government lost control of the pandemic, now Iohannis has…

- The publication by the European Commission of the Guidelines on seasonal workers in the European Union (EU) in the context of the pandemic meets Romania's constant efforts at the level of European institutions to develop specific recommendations for these workers, a press release on Thursday of the…

- All those active in agriculture and affected by the Covid-19 pandemic will qualify for forms of support that will be posted on the ministry's website in the coming weeks, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Oros told a news conference on Thursday. "For state aid amid the Covid-19…

- Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Thursday that the number of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in Romania will be higher on Thursday by 460, urging the public to keep up the health protection rules. "Today, unfortunately, we will have a higher number of cases than usual, but I hope…