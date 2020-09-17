BNR sends 70% of staff working remotely less than two weeks into COVID-19 pandemic

BNR sends 70% of staff working remotely less than two weeks into COVID-19 pandemicPublicat:
The National Bank of Romania (BNR) has sent 70% of its employees working remotely less than two weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic, Mugur Tolici, BNR Human Resources Officer, said Thursday. "All the measures that were taken inside the national bank were to ensure continuity of operations and that was done in all the ways already well known applied in all organisations, with staggered hours at the main headquarters and reserve headquarters, by avoiding unnecessary overcrowding in the bank with important but non-critical staff, who can carry out their activity from a distance, so that the challenge…
