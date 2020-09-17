BNR sends 70% of staff working remotely less than two weeks into COVID-19 pandemic

Stiri Recomandate

Descoperire uimitoare într-o școală din Bihor. Ce au găsit oamenii acolo, la începutul anului școlar VIDEO

În timp ce guvernul pare să fi găsit soluția salvatoare pentru începutul anului școlar, promițând tablete pentru elevi și containere sanitare pentru școlile cu toalete în curte,… [citeste mai departe]

Copil de 13 ani, condamnat la 10 ani de închisoare. Ce a putut să spună de a ajuns după gratii!

Copil de 13 ani, condamnat la 10 ani de închisoare pentru blasfemie la adresa lui Allah. Incidentul a avut loc în Nigeria, iar copilul ar fi adresat cuvinte vulgare lui Allah, astfel că autoritățile nigeriene… [citeste mai departe]

Ȋn ce situații te poți aștepta la un control ANAF atunci când realizezi tranzacții cu părți afiliate

Din prima jumătate a anului 2020, ANAF are o nouă direcție care se ocupă de analiza de risc și care este deja funcțională. Direcția analizează comportamentele fiscale ale contribuabililor,… [citeste mai departe]

Toamna își intră în drepturi zilele următoare, cu ploi și temperaturi scăzute

Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie (ANM) a emis joi o atenţionare Cod galben de vânt puternic în 10 judeţe din sudul şi estul ţării, valabilă în perioada 17 septembrie, ora 23:00 – 18 septembrie, ora 16:00. În cursul nopţii de… [citeste mai departe]

Cu rachetele PATRIOT nu ne mai temem nici de COVID!

Cu doar patru miliarde de euro ne-am asigurat imunitatea Premierul României, Ludovic Orban, participă la ceremonia de recepție a primului sistem de rachete sol-aer Patriot. Evenimentul va avea loc la Centrul Național de Instruire pentru Apărare Antiaeriană de la Capu Midia. Va fi prezent la ceremonie… [citeste mai departe]

Nou record al infectărilor în judeţul #Cluj #coronavirus

Nou record al infectărilor în judeţul #Cluj #coronavirus Pandemia de coronavirus în România a înregistrat un nou record ieri, cu peste 1.700 de cazuri noi raportate în 24 de ore. Este o creștere luată în calcul de autorități odată cu începerea noului… [citeste mai departe]

Bucureștiul a urcat la 244 cazuri noi COVID-19 în 24 de ore. Cum arată situația pe județe

Capitala a raportat un număr crescut de cazuri noi de coronavirus în ultimele 24 de ore: 244, o creștere importantă față de ieri, când erau 211. În topul județelor afectate de COVID-19, urmează Iași, Vâlcea și ClujȘtire… [citeste mai departe]

N-a rămas cu geaca, dar a primit o lună cazare gratis …după gratii

Tânărul care a lovit o vânzătoare și patronul unui magazin, pentru o geacă, a ajuns în arestul IPJ BN. Ieri, instanța din Năsăud a decis că adolescentul merită o pedeapsă mai dură pentru ce a făcut, așa că l-a trimis 30 de zile după gratii. Încă nu a făcut 18… [citeste mai departe]

Bebeluş opărit cu suc de roşii

Poliţiştii din Baia Mare fac cercetări în cazul unui bebeluş de şase luni care a fost opărit cu suc de roşii. Copilul a fost transportat cu aeronava Cessna Citation V a SMURD la un spital din Bucureşti, având arsuri pe 20% din suprafaţa corpului. Transportul bebeluşului la Bucureşti s-a făcut miercuri seară. “La câteva ore după… [citeste mai departe]


BNR sends 70% of staff working remotely less than two weeks into COVID-19 pandemic

Publicat:
BNR sends 70% of staff working remotely less than two weeks into COVID-19 pandemic

of Romania (BNR) has sent 70% of its employees working remotely less than two weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic, , BNR , said Thursday. "All the measures that were taken inside the national bank were to ensure continuity of operations and that was done in all the ways already well known applied in all organisations, with staggered hours at the main headquarters and reserve headquarters, by avoiding unnecessary overcrowding in the bank with important but non-critical staff, who can carry out their activity from a distance, so that the challenge…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Working remotely - benefits and challenges conference organized by BNR Thursday

08:50, 17.09.2020 - The National Bank of Romania (BNR) is organizing a conference on Thursday with the topic "Working remotely - benefits and challenges". The event aims, in the context generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, to present the experience of the National Bank of Romania, as well as other institutions / companies,…

'Blonde Avalanche 20' multinational exercise ends at Varsatura shooting range

17:56, 10.09.2020 - Deputy Chief of Romania's Defence Staff Vasile Toader on Thursday closed the "Blonde Avalanche 20" multinational exercise at the Varsatura shooting range, Braila County, for the first time held under the rigours of physical distancing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. In his speech to the event, Toader…

LocalElections2020/ Nicusor Dan: Bucharest Mayor promised tests for COVID-19, but didn't do them

13:20, 07.09.2020 - The General Mayor of Bucharest, Gabriela Firea, promised Bucharesters tests for COVID-19, but has done, until August 31, only 1 pct of the total tests done at the national level since the start of the pandemic, stated, on Monday, Nicusor Dan, candidate for the Bucharest City Hall."I am a supporter…

Prerequisites for entering Cyprus change as COVID-19 pandemic goes on

11:40, 05.08.2020 - Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) said on Wednesday that Cyprus has revised the requirements for entering the country as the COVID-19 pandemic goes on. According to the MAE, Romania remains a category C country, along with Bulgaria, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Portugal, Serbia and Sweden.Also,…

PSD's Romascanu accuses PNL gov't of losing control over COVID-19 pandemic

16:56, 30.07.2020 - Spokesman for the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Lucian Romascanu said on Thursday that the government has lost control over the COVID-19 pandemic and President Klaus Iohannis blamed PSD. "Mr Iohannis is lying, as he did yesterday. After his government lost control of the pandemic, now Iohannis has…

Labour Ministry: Guidelines for seasonal workers provided by EU are according to Romania's demarches

21:06, 16.07.2020 - The publication by the European Commission of the Guidelines on seasonal workers in the European Union (EU) in the context of the pandemic meets Romania's constant efforts at the level of European institutions to develop specific recommendations for these workers, a press release on Thursday of the…

Each species to qualify for financial support amid Covid-19 pandemic

17:18, 02.07.2020 - All those active in agriculture and affected by the Covid-19 pandemic will qualify for forms of support that will be posted on the ministry's website in the coming weeks, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian Oros told a news conference on Thursday. "For state aid amid the Covid-19…

HealthMin Tataru says increasing COVID-19 case count by 460 not worrisome, but urging to carefulness

13:19, 25.06.2020 - Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Thursday that the number of cases of infection with the novel coronavirus in Romania will be higher on Thursday by 460, urging the public to keep up the health protection rules. "Today, unfortunately, we will have a higher number of cases than usual, but I hope…


