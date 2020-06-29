BNR identifies 17 economic sub-sectors severely affected by COVID-19 pandemic In its June 2020 Financial Stability Report released on Monday, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) identifies 17 sub-sectors that may be strongly impacted by the economic context generated by the COVID-19 pandemic and a further 17 that may be moderately affected. The special feature of the report takes a look at the 21st century epidemics and their implications for the banking sector and the real economy in Romania, with a focus on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. What distinguishes the COVID-19 pandemic from the other epidemics that hit Romania in the 21st century (bird flu and African… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

