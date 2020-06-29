BNR identifies 17 economic sub-sectors severely affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Stiri Recomandate

Rocanotherworld, primul festival de după ieşirea din starea de urgenţă, a avut loc la Iaşi

Rocanotherworld, primul festival de după ieşirea din starea de urgenţă, a avut loc la Iaşi

Cea de-a cincea ediţie a festivalului Rocanotheworld, primul după ieşirea din starea de urgenţă, la care au participat 15 artişti, a avut loc în perioada 24-28 iunie, la Iaşi. Publicul pasionat de muzică alternativă… [citeste mai departe]

Se amână măsurile de relaxare de la 1 iulie? Nelu Tătaru a dat cea mai proastă veste

Se amână măsurile de relaxare de la 1 iulie? Nelu Tătaru a dat cea mai proastă veste

Ministrul Sănătății, Nelu Tătaru a anunțat luni că recomandările specialiștilor din Grupul Tehnico-Științific sunt de a amâna noile măsuri de relaxare pe care le aveam pentru 1 iulie. „S-a evaluat tot ce a însemnat ultimele… [citeste mai departe]

Atmosferă perfectă pentru liniștea casei tale! În Complexul Rezidențial din Unirea!

Atmosferă perfectă pentru liniștea casei tale! În Complexul Rezidențial din Unirea!

Tinerii de la Viacom Mus Grup au conceput un colț de rai, la doi pași de municipiu. Un complex rezidențial, cu 18 case moderne și o atmosferă perfectă pentru liniștea casei tale. Grăbește-te și rezervă-ți din timp una dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Paula Ungureanu, fostul portar al naţionalei României, a devenit mamă pentru a două oară, iar băieţelul se numeşte Petru Nectarie

Paula Ungureanu, fostul portar al naţionalei României, a devenit mamă pentru a două oară, iar băieţelul se numeşte Petru Nectarie

Paula Ungureanu, fostul portar al naţionalei României, a devenit mamă pentru a două oară, iar băieţelul se numeşte Petru Nectarie,… [citeste mai departe]

Gilead a stabilit un preț exorbitant pentru tratamentul cu Remdesivir. Cât va costa tratarea unui pacient bolnav de Covid-19

Gilead a stabilit un preț exorbitant pentru tratamentul cu Remdesivir. Cât va costa tratarea unui pacient bolnav de Covid-19

Compania farmaceutică americană Gilead, care produce medicamentul Remdesivir, folosit la tratarea Covid-19, a stabilit prețul cu care va vinde o doză… [citeste mai departe]

Neamţ: Căpitanul Barna, transfer la o grupare cu gînd de promovare

Neamţ: Căpitanul Barna, transfer la o grupare cu gînd de promovare

■ portarul va juca sub formă de împrumut la divizionara secundă CSM Gloria Buzău ■ acesta mai are contract cu CSM Ceahlăul până în 2022 ■ şi alţi jucători se pot despărţi de gruparea pietreană, purtându-se discuţii cu echipe de Liga 1, Liga 2 şi Liga 3 ■ Portarul… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție, șoferi! CNAIR anunță restricții pe drumurile către mare, din 1 iulie

Atenție, șoferi! CNAIR anunță restricții pe drumurile către mare, din 1 iulie

Compania Naţională de Administrare a Infrastructurii Rutiere instituie restricţii de tonaj pe Autostrada Soarelui şi pe drumurile naţionale 39 și 22C, în weekend-urile din iulie și august. Circulaţia vehiculelor mai mari de 7,5 tone,… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO | Bărbat decedat pe stradă la Bârlad, în plină caniculă. Medicii de pe ambulanță nu au reușit să îl salveze

FOTO | Bărbat decedat pe stradă la Bârlad, în plină caniculă. Medicii de pe ambulanță nu au reușit să îl salveze

Un bărbat a murit pe stradă, laBârlad, luni la prânz, în condițiile în care în oraș a fostprima zi din acest sezon în care s-au înregistrat 32 de grade.Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

BNR calls increasing global uncertainty, rapidly declining investor confidence risk to financial stability

BNR calls increasing global uncertainty, rapidly declining investor confidence risk to financial stability

The most important systemic risk to financial stability in Romania moving forward is the rise in global uncertainty and fast deterioration of investor sentiment towards emerging economies,… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia neagă „un nou Cernobîl”, după creșterea radiaților în nordul Europei

Rusia neagă „un nou Cernobîl”, după creșterea radiaților în nordul Europei

Rusia a negat că una dintre centralele sale nucleare se află în spatele unui vârf de radiații detectate în nordul Europei. Finlanda, Suedia şi Norvegia au înregistrat în ultimele zile niveluri neobişnuite de radioactivitate. [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

BNR identifies 17 economic sub-sectors severely affected by COVID-19 pandemic

Publicat:
BNR identifies 17 economic sub-sectors severely affected by COVID-19 pandemic

In its June 2020 released on Monday, the of Romania (BNR) identifies 17 sub-sectors that may be strongly impacted by the economic context generated by the COVID-19 pandemic and a further 17 that may be moderately affected. The special feature of the report takes a look at the 21st century epidemics and their implications for the banking sector and the real economy in Romania, with a focus on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. What distinguishes the COVID-19 pandemic from the other epidemics that hit Romania in the 21st century (bird flu and African

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

BNR calls increasing global uncertainty, rapidly declining investor confidence risk to financial stability

18:48, 29.06.2020 - The most important systemic risk to financial stability in Romania moving forward is the rise in global uncertainty and fast deterioration of investor sentiment towards emerging economies, according to the June 2020 Financial Stability Report released by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on Monday.…

INS cancels publication of some press releases in tourism field; Covid-19 pandemic affected data collection

16:16, 15.06.2020 - Some press releases and publications in the field of tourism will be canceled/postponed, because the Covid-19 pandemic strongly affected the direct collection of data from households by face-to-face interview, respectively from economic operators by Esop and/or paper questionnaires for statistical…

Analiștii financiar-bancari susțin ca moneda Euro ar putea ajunge la 4,97 lei din cauza pandemiei de coronavirus

11:02, 12.05.2020 - Specialiștii in finanțe-banci anticipeaza ca moneda naționala iși va continua deprecierea fața de moneda unica europeana, ajungand la o valoare de 4,97 lei pentru un euro, scrie Agerpres.Specialiștii in finanțe-banci anticipeaza o depreciere a leului in urmatoarele 12 luni, comparativ cu valoarea actuala.…

HealthMin Tataru: Long time to pass until we have life before COVID-19

22:52, 11.05.2020 - Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, stated on Monday that a long time will pass before life returns as it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that it "is not finished"."I want to assure you of all my collaboration, but, at the same time, I am telling you (...) it's not finished. If today…

Draft law regarding measures to prevent and combat effects of COVID-19 pandemic on Gov't meeting agenda

10:57, 11.05.2020 - The Government is to approve on Monday's meeting a draft law regarding some measures for the prevention and combat of the effects of COVID-19 pandemic which are to be implemented after 15 May, when the state of emergency will be switched to a state of alert. Last Thursday [7 May 2020] during the…

BNR's foreign exchange reserves stand at EUR 33,156 million, at end-April

16:12, 04.05.2020 - On 30 April 2020, the National Bank of Romania's foreign exchange reserves stood at EUR 33,156 million compared to EUR 34,123 million on 31 March 2020, according to a BNR release sent to AGERPRES on Monday. During the month, the following flows were recorded: EUR 4,075 million worth of inflows representing…

WB: Romania's Gov't activated Euro 400 million support to combat social-economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic

12:13, 03.04.2020 - The Government of Romania activated Euro 400 million of pre-arranged financial support from the World Bank (WB) to help prevent and respond to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic and implement some measures to this end," the WB announced on Friday. The financing covers a range of interventions meant…

China incepe deja sa-si revina economic dupa izbucnirea epidemiei de Covid-19. La ce sa ne asteptam in Romania

20:25, 02.04.2020 - Mediul de afaceri din China a fost primul afectat de epidemia de Covid-19, dar scaderea rapida a cazurilor noi in ultimele saptamani ofera sperante de revenire a situatiei in a doua jumatate a anului, cu impact pozitiv si pe piata de real estate.


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 29 iunie 2020
Bucuresti 20°C | 35°C
Iasi 18°C | 32°C
Cluj-Napoca 17°C | 30°C
Timisoara 16°C | 33°C
Constanta 22°C | 31°C
Brasov 15°C | 29°C
Baia Mare 16°C | 31°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 28.06.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 255.146,40 3.347.806,00
II (5/6) 17 5.002,87 -
III (4/6) 624 136,29 -
IV (3/6) 9.447 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 3.801.313,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 29 iunie 2020
USD 4.2988
EUR 4.8439
CHF 4.5446
GBP 5.3026
CAD 3.1487
XAU 244.631
JPY 4.0102
CNY 0.6075
AED 1.1703
AUD 2.9578
MDL 0.2496
BGN 2.4766

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec