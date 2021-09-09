Bitcoin could eventually collapse, Swedish central banker warns

Stiri Recomandate

Iohannis, în Elveția: Chestiunea guvernamentală nu este absolut deloc îngrijorătoare

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat, joi, că investitorii elveţieni trebuie încurajaţi să vină în România într-un număr cât mai mare şi a transmis că „chestiunea guvernamentală nu este absolut deloc îngrijorătoare”. „Aspectele… [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban nu participă la ședința comună în care se citește moțiunea de cenzură

Președintele Camerei Deputaților, Ludovic Orban, și-a delegat joi, atribuțiile de președinte al Camerei Deputaților colegului de partid Florin Roman. Astfel, Orban nu participă la ședința comună a celor două Camere în… [citeste mai departe]

Scriitorul francez Philippe Claudel, noul secretar general al Academiei Goncourt

Scriitorul francez Philippe Claudel a fost numit secretar general al Academiei Goncourt, în timp ce soţia sa, scriitoarea Camille Laurens, a fost numită trezorier, a anunţat joi prestigioasa instituţie care decernează cele mai importante premii… [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING Percheziții în sediile Ministerului de Finanţe şi Ministerului Justiţiei din Germania. Acuzații de spălare de bani

Autorităţile germane au efectuat, joi, percheziţii în sediile Ministerului de Finanţe şi Ministerului Justiţiei, în cadrul unei investigaţii… [citeste mai departe]

Şofer prins sub influenţa alcoolului în timp ce transporta ilegal persoane

Un bărbat în vârstă de 43 ani, din localitatea Răchitoasa, a fost depistat de poliţiştii rutieri în timp ce transporta ilegal persoane, a informat, joi, Inspectoratul de Poliţie Judeţean (IPJ) Bacău. Purtătorul de cuvânt al IPJ Bacău, Cătălina Păduraru,… [citeste mai departe]

Antena 1 pregătește primul show de cooking, prezentat de Irina Fodor. „Chefi fără limite”, cu Sorin Bontea, Cătălin Scărlătescu și Florin Dumitrescu

Chef Sorin Bontea, chef Cătălin Scărlătescu și chef Florin Dumitrescu sunt protagoniștii… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Cîțu anunță prelungirea stării de alertă. Modificările anunțate de Florin Cîțu

Premierul Florin Cîțu a anunțat că se prelungește starea de alertă pentru încă 30 de zile. „Vedem că numărul de persoane infectate crește de la o zi la alta și atunci menținem starea de alertă. Nu există modificări… [citeste mai departe]

Impresionant: Ce au găsit vameșii într-un camion cu nisip - VIDEO

Circa două milioane de țigări au fost depistate de vameși într-un camion cu nisip. Potrivit Serviciului Vamal, aceasta este cea mai mare captură de produse din tutun realizată de vameși în ultimii ani. [citeste mai departe]

Majoritatea deputaților au respins inițiativa cu privire la audierea miniștrilor Agriculturii și Economiei pe subiectul scumpirii pâinii

Inițiativa cu privire la audierea în plen a ministrului Agriculturii Sergiu Gaibu și ministrului Economiei Nicolae Ghenciu… [citeste mai departe]

O nouă zi cu amenzi pe bandă rulantă. Razii zilnice ale oamenilor legii

Și miercuri, în intervalul orar 15.00 – 22.00, poliţişti de ordine publică, investigații criminale, sisteme de securitate, precum și jandarmi din cadrul Grupării Mobile de Jandarmi Timișoara, împreună cu lucrători din cadrul Inspectoratului pentru Situații… [citeste mai departe]


Bitcoin could eventually collapse, Swedish central banker warns

Publicat:
The governor of Sweden’s central bank compared buying and selling Bitcoins to trading stamps, questioning the staying power of currencies without government backing, Bloomberg reports. “Private money usually collapses sooner or later,” Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves said at a banking conference in Stockholm. “And sure, you can get rich by trading in bitcoin, but it’s […] The post Bitcoin could eventually collapse, Swedish central banker warns appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


OMV will work with green groups to repair Romanian methane leaks

14:51, 03.09.2021 - OMV AG said it’s willing to work with non-governmental organizations to find and repair equipment leaking dangerous greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, signalling a change in the confrontational posture the Austrian company has recently maintained with environmental groups, according to Bloomberg.…

CTP to build E32mln cargo terminal at Oradea airport in Western Romania

13:56, 19.08.2021 - CTPark Iota, a Romanian company that is part of the Czech group CTP, the leading developer of industrial and logistics spaces in Central and Eastern Europe, will build the new cargo terminal at the Oradea airport in Western Romania, according to Romania-Insider.  The total investment is estimated at…

Romania’s central bank ramps up 2021/2022 inflation forecasts

15:11, 09.08.2021 - Romania’s central bank on Monday lifted its annual inflation target considerably higher for this year and Governor Mugur Isarescu said a tightening cycle has already started even though policymakers have yet to raise interest rates, according to Reuters. Rate-setters now expect inflation to reach 5.6%…

Arctic Stream has started trading on BVB

14:00, 29.07.2021 - Arctic Stream, a Romanian IT infrastructure and security integrator founded in 2017, was listed today, July 29th, on Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market. The company’s shares are traded under the ticker AST, according to a press release from BVB. The company will continue to use capital market mechanisms…

Euro area reopening boom lifts confidence to all-time high

13:50, 29.07.2021 - Confidence in the euro-area economy climbed to a record in July as business resurges following the end of coronavirus lockdowns, according to Bloomberg. Factories in the 19-nation region are running at full steam, bolstered by a strong global recovery, and consumers are splurging on travel and services…

Facebook’s EU privacy watchdog urged to probe data sharing

13:40, 15.07.2021 - Facebook Inc.’s controversial use of WhatsApp customer data is set for further scrutiny in the European Union after regulators raised doubts about the social media giant’s updated policy, according to Bloomberg. The European Data Protection Board (EDPB), a panel of EU authorities, on Thursday said Facebook’s…

Industria alimentara din Marea Britanie este in criza din cauza lipsei forței de munca

22:30, 26.06.2021 - Sectorul alimentar din Marea Britanie se confrunta in prezent cu o provocare semnificativa: lipsa mainii de lucru, transmite Bloomberg. Industria alimentara britanica, deja afectata de un deficit de personal din cauza Brexitului si a pandemiei, este acum fortata sa lucreze la capacitate maxima pe masura…

Merkel urges the EU to coordinate travel rules amid Covid risks

12:15, 24.06.2021 - German Chancellor, Angela Merkel called on the European Union to coordinate rules for travellers from areas with outbreaks of Covid-19 variants as the risk of a renewed spike in infections remains, according to Bloomberg.   “We’re still treading on thin ice,” Merkel said Thursday in a speech to parliament…


