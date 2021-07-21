Bitcoin climbs back over $30,000 mark

Stiri Recomandate

Culmea tupeului, în Gorj: o tânără a furat un autoturism şi a provocat un accident cu 3 maşini

Culmea tupeului, în Gorj: o tânără a furat un autoturism şi a provocat un accident cu 3 maşini

Din primele informații, tânăra a furat autoturismul unui bărbat în vârstă de 55 de ani, din localitatea Rovinari, județul Gorj. După ce a constatat lipsa mașinii, aceasta a sesizat imediat poliţia.La… [citeste mai departe]

Salturi în tandem la Aeroclubul Baia Mare

Salturi în tandem la Aeroclubul Baia Mare

Trei zile de salturi în tandem cu paraşuta organizează Aeroclubul Teritorial „Alexandru Papana” Baia Mare, în perioada 30 iulie – 01 august. Saltul în tandem cu parașuta este cea mai simplă și cea mai bună alternativă pentru cei care vor să experimenteze căderea liberă și zborul cu parașuta. Oricine poate face acest… [citeste mai departe]

Mirel Rădoi, în fața debutului la Jocurile Olimpice: „Cine câștigă joi are șanse la locul 2 în grupă”

Mirel Rădoi, în fața debutului la Jocurile Olimpice: „Cine câștigă joi are șanse la locul 2 în grupă”

Mirel Rădoi, în fața debutului la Jocurile Olimpice. Naționala U21 va întâlni joi, 22 iulie, de la ora 14.00, reprezentativa similară a Hondurasului. România se află în grupa… [citeste mai departe]

”Stagiunea cu Skepsis 2021” continuă cu un weekend dedicat Commediei dell Arte!

”Stagiunea cu Skepsis 2021” continuă cu un weekend dedicat Commediei dell Arte!

Sâmbătă, 24.07.2021 și Duminică, 25.07.2021, ora 20.00, în curtea interioară a Palatului Apor, compania de teatru Skepsis continuă seria spectacolelor în aer liber cu un weekend dedicat Commediei dell Arte! Commedia dell Arte este un… [citeste mai departe]

(Publicitate) 7 atracții turistice din Antalya pe care nu trebuie să le ratezi!

(Publicitate) 7 atracții turistice din Antalya pe care nu trebuie să le ratezi!

Antalya este considerată una dintre stațiunile ,,bijuterie” din Turcia, locul unde s-a născut și s-a perfecționat ospitalitatea turistică. Antalya se bucură de 300 de zile cu soare în fiecare an și este perfectă pentru oricine: pentru o lună… [citeste mai departe]

10 zile de sărbătoare la Electric Castle Special. 250 de artiști din 23 de țări vin la Bonțida și Cluj-Napoca

10 zile de sărbătoare la Electric Castle Special. 250 de artiști din 23 de țări vin la Bonțida și Cluj-Napoca

Line-up-ul EC_Special se întregește cu o nouă listă de 40 de artiști ce vor urca pe cele 15 scene din Bonțida și Cluj-Napoca, între 6 și 15 august. Ediția specială Electric… [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING - Klaus Iohannis pune frână schimbării directorilor în școli: a retrimis legea în Parlament

BREAKING - Klaus Iohannis pune frână schimbării directorilor în școli: a retrimis legea în Parlament

Președintele  Klaus Iohannis a trimis, miercuri, Parlamentului, spre reexaminare, Legea pentru modificarea și completarea Legii educației naționale nr. 1/2011. Legea pentru modificarea și… [citeste mai departe]

GCS: 102 cazuri noi de infectare cu SARS-CoV-2; peste 27.100 de teste efectuate în ultimele 24 de ore

GCS: 102 cazuri noi de infectare cu SARS-CoV-2; peste 27.100 de teste efectuate în ultimele 24 de ore

Un număr de 102 de cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS-CoV-2 au fost înregistrate în ultimele 24 de ore, fiind efectuate peste 27.100 de teste, a informat, miercuri, Grupul de Comunicare Strategică.… [citeste mai departe]

Cum s-a afișat Anamaria Prodan în Dubai, după ce Florentina Raiciu a făcut spectacol la mare VIDEO

Cum s-a afișat Anamaria Prodan în Dubai, după ce Florentina Raiciu a făcut spectacol la mare VIDEO

Anamaria Prodan se bucură de zilele senine și de sezonul estival. Cum s-a afișat în momentele în care familia sa este subiectul principal de discuție în presa mondenă din toată țara? Imaginile vin… [citeste mai departe]

Nelu Iordache a fost reținut de DNA într-un alt dosar de corupție

Nelu Iordache a fost reținut de DNA într-un alt dosar de corupție

Omul de afaceri Nelu Iordache a fost reținut de procurorii DNA și dus la sediul instituției pentru audieri. El este anchetat într-un alt dosar de corupţie. Acesta conduce firmaRomstrade și este unul... [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Bitcoin climbs back over $30,000 mark

Publicat:
Bitcoin climbs back over $30,000 mark

Bitcoin recovered from a one-month low and broke back above $30,000 on Wednesday, suggesting firm support around that level even as the mood in broader financial markets remained fragile, according to ReutersBitcoin rose about 3% to $30,762 in the Asia session after it dropped to its lowest since June on Tuesday at $29,296. Bitcoin […] The post Bitcoin climbs back over $30,000 mark appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Eurozone banks see small tightening of credit standards in Q3

12:36, 20.07.2021 -   The European Central Bank (ECB) said on Tuesday that eurozone banks expect corporate loan demand to surge in the third quarter and see just a moderate tightening of credit standards or loan approval criteria, according to Reuters.  “Credit standards held steady in the second quarter after significant…

EU undecided on mix-and-match, boosters for COVID-19 shots

17:35, 14.07.2021 - Europe‘s drug regulator on Wednesday refrained from making any recommendations on mixing shots of COVID-19 vaccines from different drugmakers and said it was too early to confirm if and when an additional booster dose would be needed, according to Reuters. The European Medicines Agency (EMA), however,…

France fines Google E500 mln over news copyright row

11:45, 13.07.2021 - France‘s antitrust watchdog slapped a E500 million fine on Alphabet’s Google on Tuesday for failing to comply fully with temporary orders the regulator had given in a row with the country’s news publishers, according to Reuters.  The U.S. tech group must come up with proposals within the next two months…

Binance temporarily suspends payments from EU’s SEPA network

11:25, 07.07.2021 - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will temporarily suspend euro bank deposits from one of Europe’s key payments networks, it said in an email sent to users on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  The email said that from 8 a.m. universal coordinated time on Wednesday, customers would no longer be able to deposit…

EU Commission sues Czechia and Poland over EU citizens’ electoral rights

14:25, 09.06.2021 - The European Commission took Poland and the Czechia to court on Wednesday over their laws that ban citizens from other EU countries from joining a political party and standing in local or European elections in the two EU countries, according to Reuters. “As a result of this restriction, citizens from…

Belarus leader accuses West of using plane incident to try to undermine him

12:40, 26.05.2021 - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday accused the West of trying to use the diversion of a Ryanair plane at the weekend to wage hybrid war against him and said it had falsely portrayed his handling of the incident, according to Reuters.  In his first comments after what some European…

Bitcoin under pressure and slips below $40,000 as recovery fades

12:25, 21.05.2021 - Bitcoin fell 3% on Friday, giving up gains as its recovery from this week’s plunge shows signs of faltering, according to Reuters.  Bitcoin fell to $39,262 on the Bitstamp exchange. That is roughly 30% above its Wednesday low, but just below its 200-day moving average. Rival cryptocurrency ether also…

Prosecutor: Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi seriously ill

15:20, 19.05.2021 - Milan prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano said on Wednesday that Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is seriously ill and his trial on charges of bribing witnesses should be temporarily suspended, according to Reuters.  Berlusconi, 84, has been in and out of hospital this year after contracting…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 21 iulie 2021
Bucuresti 16°C | 30°C
Iasi 15°C | 22°C
Cluj-Napoca 14°C | 23°C
Timisoara 15°C | 27°C
Constanta 17°C | 30°C
Brasov 14°C | 21°C
Baia Mare 13°C | 23°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 18.07.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 408.214,80 2.352.258,40
II (5/6) 5 27.214,32 -
III (4/6) 451 301,71 -
IV (3/6) 7.322 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.844.061,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 21 iulie 2021
USD 4.1736
EUR 4.9253
CHF 4.5497
GBP 5.7006
CAD 3.2736
XAU 243.854
JPY 3.8139
CNY 0.6443
AED 1.1362
AUD 3.0584
MDL 0.2328
BGN 2.5182

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec