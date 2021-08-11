Bit Soft starts trading its bonds worth EUR 1.5mIn on BVB

Stiri Recomandate

Premierul Cîțu, condamnat în SUA la 2 zile de închisoare pentru că a condus beat

Premierul Cîțu, condamnat în SUA la 2 zile de închisoare pentru că a condus beat

Premierul Florin Cîțu a fost condamnat în SUA, la 2 zile de închisoare, pentru că a condus beat. Acum 20 de ani, Florin Cîțu a fost prins băut la volan, când era lector la Universitatea din Iowa, stat în care absolvise, în 1996, Grinnell… [citeste mai departe]

Naţionala U20 nu are obiective imediate, ci de a furniza jucători pentru U21, spune Mihai Stoichiță

Naţionala U20 nu are obiective imediate, ci de a furniza jucători pentru U21, spune Mihai Stoichiță

Directorul tehnic al Federaţiei Române de Fotbal, Mihai Stoichiţă a afirmat, miercuri, într-o conferinţă de presă, că naţionala U20, nou înfiinţată şi care va fi antrenată de Bogdan Lobonţ, nu are… [citeste mai departe]

Fenechiu: Gestul premierului de a recunoaște că a greșit mi se pare o dovadă de onestitate și responsabilitate. Mi se pare ciudat că a apărut acum informația

Fenechiu: Gestul premierului de a recunoaște că a greșit mi se pare o dovadă de onestitate și responsabilitate. Mi se pare ciudat că a apărut acum informația

Senatorul PNL, Daniel Fenechiu, susține că premierul și-a asumat o greșeală… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO: Accident în Bistrița, zona Domus spre CR Vivu

FOTO: Accident în Bistrița, zona Domus spre CR Vivu

Un accident rutier a avut loc în urmă cu puțin timp în Bistrița. În zona Domus spre CR Vivu, două autoturisme au colizionat. Un apel la 112 anunța un accident rutier petrecut pe raza orașului Bistrița. Mai exact, două autoturisme au colizionat în zona Domus, spre strada CR Vivu. Conform primelor… [citeste mai departe]

Alt transport de deseuri de la austrieci, oprit in Petea

Alt transport de deseuri de la austrieci, oprit in Petea

În data de 10 august, poliţiştii de frontieră de la Petea au controlat un automarfar marca MAN, condus de un cetăţean român, în vârstă de 42 de ani, din judeţul Suceava. Acesta transporta, conform documentelor de însoțire a mărfii, cauciucuri de la o societate comercială din Austria pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Eliodor Voica, antrenorul echipei de handbal masculin CSM Bucureşti: Dinamo s-a detaşat ca investiţii, celelalte echipe sunt egale valoric

Eliodor Voica, antrenorul echipei de handbal masculin CSM Bucureşti: Dinamo s-a detaşat ca investiţii, celelalte echipe sunt egale valoric

Antrenorul echipei de handbal masculin CSM Bucureşti, Eliodor Voica, a declarat, miercuri, că CS Dinamo s-a detaşat net… [citeste mai departe]

Vizitatorii se pot plimba cu hidrobicicletele pe lacul Valea Morilor. 16 ambarcațiuni, lansate pe apă (FOTO)

Vizitatorii se pot plimba cu hidrobicicletele pe lacul Valea Morilor. 16 ambarcațiuni, lansate pe apă (FOTO)

Vizitatorii parcului Valea Morilor din Capitală vor putea să se plimbe pe lac cu hidrobicicleta. 16 astfel de ambarcațiuni au fost lansate pe apă. Aici a fost amenajat și un ponton,… [citeste mai departe]

Tabăra Orban, responsabilă pentru informația că Premierul Cîțu a făcut pușcărie în SUA. „În patru tururi de scrutin cu PSD nu a apărut această informație”

Tabăra Orban, responsabilă pentru informația că Premierul Cîțu a făcut pușcărie în SUA. „În patru tururi de scrutin cu PSD nu a apărut această informație”

Tabăra Orban, responsabilă pentru informația că Premierul… [citeste mai departe]

(VIDEO) Cîțu: Creșterile de prețuri din această perioadă sunt doar temporare

(VIDEO) Cîțu: Creșterile de prețuri din această perioadă sunt doar temporare

Premierul Florin Cîțu a spus la finalul ședinței de Guvern, că, potrivit datelor de la BNR, creșterile de prețuri din această perioadă sunt doar temporare. „BNR a prezentat raportul asupra inflației. Decizia Băncii Centrale de săptămâna… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Bit Soft starts trading its bonds worth EUR 1.5mIn on BVB

Publicat:
Bit Soft starts trading its bonds worth EUR 1.5mIn on BVB

(BVB) announced on Wednesday that has successfully raised EUR 1.5 million from investors and has become the first software developer for the HoReCa sector to list bonds on the of BVB. ’s corporate bonds worth EUR 1.5 million have started trading on BVB under the […] The post starts trading its bonds worth EUR 1.5mIn on BVB appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Bit Soft bonds worth 1.5 million euros enter Bucharest stocks trading

08:40, 11.08.2021 - Bit Soft bonds worth 1.5 million euros will enter on Wednesday for trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on the Multilateral Trading System, according to an announcement by the company that develops and distributes integrated end-to-end solutions for the HoReCa (hospitality) industry.…

Romanian fintech firm ZebraPay starts trading bonds on BVB

13:10, 27.07.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that ZebraPay, the leader of the local automated payment market is taking the first step on Bucharest Stock Exchange by listing the company’s bonds worth EUR 3mln, according to a press release. The company’s bonds are traded under the ticker PAY26E.…

Vivre Deco bonds worth E7mln goes public on BVB

12:20, 14.07.2021 - One of the largest online retailers of furniture and decorations in Central and Eastern Europe, Vivre Deco started trading its second bond issue worth E7mln on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Wednesday under the ticker VIV26E. In total, the company attracted from the capital market E10,45mln through…

Raiffeisen Bank second green bonds worth over RON 1.2bln trades on BVB

11:50, 02.07.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stated that Raiffeisen Bank‘s second green bonds issue worth over RON 1.2bln started trading on BVB on Friday and it is the largest corporate bond issue in RON of an issuer in Romania, according to a press release. “The total value of the two Raiffeisen Bank green…

Alser Forest listed bonds worth E1.5mln on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

13:10, 30.06.2021 - Alser Forest, a company operating in the forestry sector listed its bonds worth EUR 1.5mn on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The company carried out in April 2021 a private placement of bonds worth EUR 1.5mn. The bond issue includes 15,000 corporate bonds with a nominal value of EUR 100/bond and…

Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline

11:10, 29.06.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index BET broke the threshold of 12,000 points on Monday and reached a new all-time high, according to Romania-Insider. It is the first time since the index’s launch in 1997 that this level was reached. The BET ended the day just 32 points below 12,000 and a…

BVB: Entrepreneurial companies exempted to pay processing fee as of July 1

18:00, 08.06.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that entrepreneurial companies searching for financing on the capital market will be exempted as of July 1, 2021, from paying the processing fee for listing their first financial instrument on BVB Multilateral Trading System (MIT). BVB stated that…

Raiffeisen Bank first green bonds worth over RON 400 mln trading on BVB

12:30, 27.05.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stated Raiffeisen Bank first green bonds, a premiere on the Romanian banking sector, started trading on BVB on Thursday and it is the first of this type in the Romanian banking sector, according to a press release.  The bonds are worth over RON 400 mln and are traded…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 11 august 2021
Bucuresti 20°C | 34°C
Iasi 18°C | 31°C
Cluj-Napoca 16°C | 31°C
Timisoara 19°C | 35°C
Constanta 21°C | 31°C
Brasov 13°C | 30°C
Baia Mare 15°C | 32°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 08.08.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 373.482,00 4.218.182,80
II (5/6) 13 9.576,46 -
III (4/6) 717 173,63 -
IV (3/6) 10.939 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.795.340,80

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 11 august 2021
USD 4.1972
EUR 4.9158
CHF 4.5437
GBP 5.7973
CAD 3.348
XAU 233.934
JPY 3.7887
CNY 0.6471
AED 1.1427
AUD 3.0753
MDL 0.2352
BGN 2.5134

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec