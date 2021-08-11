Bit Soft starts trading its bonds worth EUR 1.5mIn on BVBPublicat:
The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Bit Soft has successfully raised EUR 1.5 million from investors and has become the first software developer for the HoReCa sector to list bonds on the Multilateral Trading System of BVB. Bit Soft’s corporate bonds worth EUR 1.5 million have started trading on BVB under the […] The post Bit Soft starts trading its bonds worth EUR 1.5mIn on BVB appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
