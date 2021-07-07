Binance temporarily suspends payments from EU’s SEPA network Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will temporarily suspend euro bank deposits from one of Europe’s key payments networks, it said in an email sent to users on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The email said that from 8 a.m. universal coordinated time on Wednesday, customers would no longer be able to deposit funds through the Single Euro Payments […] The post Binance temporarily suspends payments from EU’s SEPA network appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- An aeroplane with 28 people on board crashed into the sea on Tuesday off Russia‘s far eastern Kamchatka peninsula as it was preparing to land, RIA news agency reported, according to Reuters. An Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop, was en route from regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana,…

- The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday that crowds at Euro 2020 football stadiums and in pubs and bars in host cities are driving the current rise in coronavirus infections in Europe, according to Reuters. WHO stated that a 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across the region…

- Foreign Ministers from the Group of 20 major economies (G20) met face-to-face on Tuesday for the first time in two years, with host Italy aiming to push multilateral cures for global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters. The one-day debate in the southern city of Matera will aim…

- U.S. President Joe Biden will intensify his push to renew relations with Europe on Tuesday after a summit at NATO, meeting with European Union leaders to seek a truce in trade wars and a 17-year-long aircraft subsidy dispute, according to Reuters. Seen as another opportunity to re-set ties after four…

- U.S. President Joe Biden departs for Britain on Wednesday on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia, according to Reuters. The trip represents a test of the Democratic president’s…

- Officials from Europol, the FBI, Sweden and the Netherlands on Tuesday gave details of the European leg of a global sting in which criminals were given phones that used encryption but which law enforcement officials could decode and use to listen in on conversations, according to Reuters. The deputy…

- EU Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday said that the shadow of COVID-19 is beginning to lift from Europe’s economy after a weak start to the year and projects strong growth in both 2021 and 2022. It is projected the EU economy will expand by 4.2% in 2021 and by 4.4% in 2022. The euro…

- France announced on Tuesday a solidarity mission for India under which it will send oxygen generation plants, ventilators and other medical supplies by air and sea to support the country in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to financialexpress.com. The French Ministry for Europe and…