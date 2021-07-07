Binance temporarily suspends payments from EU’s SEPA network

Stiri Recomandate

Buzărnescu, calificare la pas în optimi la Bastad! Jaqueline, eliminată dramatic

Mihaela Buzărnescu s-a calificat, marţi, în optimile de finală ale turneului WTA 125 de la Bastad (Suedia), dotat cu premii totale de 115.000 de dolari. Sportiva noastră a trecut în doar 53 de minute de slovaca Zuzana Zlochova (31 ani,… [citeste mai departe]

Noi restricţii legate de Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokio

Restricţiile sanitare în privinţa evenimentelor olimpice continuă la Tokyo, unde autorităţile locale au anunţat miercuri “anularea” ştafetei torţei olimpice „pe drumul public” din capitala Japoniei. Ştafeta torţei olimpice începe vineri la Tokyo, a confirmat municipalitatea,… [citeste mai departe]

Conformitatea este o călătorie, a declarat CEO-ul Binance, pe fondul problemelor de reglementare globală

Pe fondul îngrijorărilor intensificate cu privire la problemele de reglementare globale ale Binance, CEO - ul și fondatorul companiei, Changpeng Zhao, a subliniat angajamentul bursei de… [citeste mai departe]

Au început verificările în teren la obiectivele de investiţii derulate de CJ Dâmboviţa

Agenda de lucru a preşedintelui Consiliului Judeţean Dâmboviţa (CJD), Corneliu Ştefan, a debutat în această săptămână cu vizite la mai multe obiective de investiţii ce vizează infrastructura rutieră din judeţ. Termenele… [citeste mai departe]

Candidatul susţinut de Florin Cîţu a fost reales preşedinte al filialei PNL Sector 4: „Împreună suntem echipa câştigătoare!”

Pavel Popescu, candidatul susţinut de premierul Florin Cîţu, a fost reales în fruntea filialei PNL Sector 4, marţi seară. Cei… [citeste mai departe]

Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid debutează cu 544 CP și 40 de kilometri autonomie electrică

Britanicii de la Bentley s-au angajat să fie o companie sustenabilă și fac pași importanți spre electrificarea portofoliului de modele. Primul model, de serie, electrificat din istoria mărcii a fost Bentayga Hibrid, iar acum… [citeste mai departe]

Secretele curtezanelor: 5 lucruri fascinante pe care nu le știai despre cea mai controversată meserie din istorie

Curtezanele ocupă un loc scandalos în istoria lumii, dar provocator și captivant pentru epoca contemporană. Erau oare doar femei frumoase, care se ocupau toată ziua cu seducerea… [citeste mai departe]

Ce salariu rușinos avea Elena Marin ca asistentă a lui Mihai Morar. Nu a cerut niciodată mărire

Elena Marin este una dintre cele mai cunoscute și apreciate coregrafe din România, iar de când a acceptat provocarea celor de la Kanal D să participe la Survivor România, notorietatea celebrei dansatoare… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Mediului: Nu s-au înregistrat creşteri ale concentraţiei de amoniac în zona combinatului Azomureş, în urma exploziei

Ministerul Mediului a precizat miercuri că nu s-au înregistrat creşteri ale concentraţiei de amoniac în zona combinatului Azomureş, acolo… [citeste mai departe]

Ghişeele SPCP Dâmboviţa, modernizate şi repuse la dispoziţia publicului

Serviciul Public Comunitar de Paşapoarte Dâmboviţa (SPCP) va funcţiona într-un sediu modern şi cu un grad sporit de confort, începând de marţi, 6 iulie. Vicepreşedintele Consiliului Judeţean Dâmboviţa, Antonel Jîjîie, a participat la inaugurarea sediului,… [citeste mai departe]


Binance temporarily suspends payments from EU’s SEPA network

Publicat:
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will temporarily suspend euro bank deposits from one of Europe’s key payments networks, it said in an email sent to users on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  The email said that from 8 a.m. universal coordinated time on Wednesday, customers would no longer be able to deposit funds through the […] The post Binance temporarily suspends payments from EU’s SEPA network appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Plane with 28 on board crashes into sea in Russia’s far east

11:40, 06.07.2021 - An aeroplane with 28 people on board crashed into the sea on Tuesday off Russia‘s far eastern Kamchatka peninsula as it was preparing to land, RIA news agency reported, according to Reuters. An Antonov An-26 twin-engined turboprop, was en route from regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana,…

WHO: Euro 2020 crowds driving rise in COVID-19 infections

15:00, 01.07.2021 - The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday that crowds at Euro 2020 football stadiums and in pubs and bars in host cities are driving the current rise in coronavirus infections in Europe, according to Reuters. WHO stated that a 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across the region…

G20 foreign ministers meet face-to-face to discuss post-COVID recovery

13:35, 29.06.2021 - Foreign Ministers from the Group of 20 major economies (G20) met face-to-face on Tuesday for the first time in two years, with host Italy aiming to push multilateral cures for global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters.  The one-day debate in the southern city of Matera will aim…

After NATO, Biden turns to EU for renewal of transatlantic ties

11:26, 15.06.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden will intensify his push to renew relations with Europe on Tuesday after a summit at NATO, meeting with European Union leaders to seek a truce in trade wars and a 17-year-long aircraft subsidy dispute, according to Reuters.  Seen as another opportunity to re-set ties after four…

Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip with G7 summit as his first stop

16:55, 09.06.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden departs for Britain on Wednesday on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia, according to Reuters.  The trip represents a test of the Democratic president’s…

Global crime bust: 800 suspects arrested in 16 countries

13:05, 08.06.2021 - Officials from Europol, the FBI, Sweden and the Netherlands on Tuesday gave details of the European leg of a global sting in which criminals were given phones that used encryption but which law enforcement officials could decode and use to listen in on conversations, according to Reuters.  The deputy…

EU Commission raises economic forecasts for 2021, 2022

18:06, 12.05.2021 - EU Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday said that the shadow of COVID-19 is beginning to lift from Europe’s economy after a weak start to the year and projects strong growth in both 2021 and 2022. It is projected the EU economy will expand by 4.2% in 2021 and by 4.4% in 2022. The euro…

France to send oxygen generator plants and medical supplies to India

13:11, 27.04.2021 - France announced on Tuesday a solidarity mission for India under which it will send oxygen generation plants, ventilators and other medical supplies by air and sea to support the country in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to financialexpress.com.  The French Ministry for Europe and…


