Binance ditches ‘stock tokens’ as global crackdown widens

Dragoş Bon: „Avem un lot echilibrat, putem lupta pe trei fronturi“

Universitatea Craiova debutează sâmbătă seară în noul sezon al Ligii 1 în compania celor de la FC Argeş. Meciul se va disputa de la ora 21.30, pe stadionul „Ion Oblemenco“, iar alb-albaştrii îşi doresc o victorie şi în prima etapă din campionat, după succesul… [citeste mai departe]

Inovație la Iași. Cum sunt crescute roșiile viitorului. Producţia este majorată iar costurile sunt reduse

Tomatele ar putea fi crescute cu ajutorul curentului electric, spun cercetătorii de la USV Iași. Aceștia sunt convinși că ideea poate fi preluată cu succes de fermieri, cu o producție… [citeste mai departe]

Au început înscrierile la liceu. Elevii vor fi repartizați computerizat în 24 iulie

În perioada 16-22 iulie se completează fișele pentru admiterea la liceu. Elevii trebuie să fie atenți la media pe care o au și la mediile de anul trecut de admitere, să fie atenți să completeze pe orizontală obțiunile, să completeze… [citeste mai departe]

Cine a inventat tiparul? Când a apărut tiparul în România?

Istoria tiparului îşi are originile adânc implementate în istorie, mai exact în istoria scrisului. Pentru că prin scris am învățat să creăm, să împărtășim gânduri și sentimente ale oamenilor din cele mai vechi timpuri, dar și să învățăm. Așa au apărut cărțile. Înainte de descoperirea… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 16-18 iulie 2021. Zodia care se îndrăgostește în weekend

Astrologii vin cu vești noi pentru acest weekend. Se pare că o zodie se va îndrăgosti în acest final de săptămână. Să fie oare vorba despre zodia ta? Horoscop 16-18 iulie 2021 pentru fiecare zodie în parte Berbec Berbecii sunt cei care se îndrăgostesc în acest weekend.… [citeste mai departe]

Sindicaliștii din Primăria Timișoara, plângere prealabilă împotriva noii organigrame. Ce motive au invocat

Așa cum a anunțat juristul Tiberiu Negrei, liderul de sindicat din Primăria Timișoara, noua organigramă a instituției a fost contestată printr-o plângere prealabilă. Este prevăzută… [citeste mai departe]

Toma Petcu, ministru în guvernul PSD, a ajuns în echipa lui Florin Cîțu

Transelectrica este una dintre instituțiile în care fostul ministru al energiei și-a plasat oamenii. Potrivit site-ului Jurnalist.ro, vechea conducere Transelectrica a fost înlăturată pentru a-i face loc omului de casă al lui Petcu, Marius Viorel Stanciu,… [citeste mai departe]

Reguli stricte pentru copiii cu vârsta de peste trei ani, care se întorc în țară din vacanța petrecută într-o țară de pe lista roșie

Cine este acum în vacanţă în Grecia şi nu este vaccinat are nevoie de test PCR negativ, nu mai vechi de 72 de ore,… [citeste mai departe]

„Ce șanse să ai să intri în Vidraru și să înoate ursul pe lângă tine?”

Internetul abundă de vreo două săptămâni cu știri despre urși care atacă oamenii sau care provoacă pagube,  într-o campanie de sensibilizare a Ministerului Mediului să autorizeze vânătoarea. Citește și Barna Tanczos: OUG privind intervenţia… [citeste mai departe]

FELDRU: Lăsat fără permis după ce a lovit trei mașini parcate!

Un eveniment rutier a avut loc în Feldru. Un autocamion a avariat TREI mașini parcate. Șoferul a fost amendat și lăsat fără permis pentru TREI luni de zile! Un apel la 112 anunța un accident rutier în localitatea Feldru. Mai exact, un camion a părăsit partea carosabilă… [citeste mai departe]


Binance ditches ‘stock tokens’ as global crackdown widens

Publicat:
Binance ditches ‘stock tokens’ as global crackdown widens

Binance said on Friday it had stopped selling digital tokens linked to shares, as ’s financial watchdog became the latest in a string of regulators to crack down on the cryptocurrency exchange platform’s “stock tokens” offerings, according to Reuters. Stock tokens are digital versions of equities pegged to the value of the relevant share. […] The post Binance ditchesstock tokens’ as global crackdown widens appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Eiffel Tower reopens to public after eight-month COVID closure

14:40, 16.07.2021 - The Eiffel Tower reopened on Friday after an eight-month shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, its longest closure since World War Two, according to Reuters.  As a countdown clock at the foot of the tower turned to zero, there were cheers and applause from visitors queuing to get in, a brass band…

EU delays push for digital levy to focus on global tax deal

15:15, 12.07.2021 - The European Union said Monday that it would postpone its push for a digital levy to focus on a broader deal for a minimum global tax deal struck by the world’s largest economies, according to Bloomberg. The EU’s levy plan had been strongly criticized and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was meeting…

Binance temporarily suspends payments from EU’s SEPA network

11:25, 07.07.2021 - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will temporarily suspend euro bank deposits from one of Europe’s key payments networks, it said in an email sent to users on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  The email said that from 8 a.m. universal coordinated time on Wednesday, customers would no longer be able to deposit…

Global crime bust: 800 suspects arrested in 16 countries

13:05, 08.06.2021 - Officials from Europol, the FBI, Sweden and the Netherlands on Tuesday gave details of the European leg of a global sting in which criminals were given phones that used encryption but which law enforcement officials could decode and use to listen in on conversations, according to Reuters.  The deputy…

EU to ban Belarus overflights from midnight, diplomats say

13:10, 04.06.2021 - European Union ambassadors on Friday adopted a plan to ban Belarus airlines from flying over EU territory or landing in EU airports and prohibiting EU airlines from flying over Belarus, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. The decision is part of broader economic sanctions against Belarus in…

Greece ready to use digital green certificate to save its tourism sector

13:05, 28.05.2021 - Greece is ready to use a COVID-19 travel certificate before its EU-wide launch on July 1 to attract foreign travellers and save its tourism sector from a second summer lost to the coronavirus, according to Reuters. The European Council and parliament last week reached a deal on the digital green certificate…

Bitcoin under pressure and slips below $40,000 as recovery fades

12:25, 21.05.2021 - Bitcoin fell 3% on Friday, giving up gains as its recovery from this week’s plunge shows signs of faltering, according to Reuters.  Bitcoin fell to $39,262 on the Bitstamp exchange. That is roughly 30% above its Wednesday low, but just below its 200-day moving average. Rival cryptocurrency ether also…

SpaceX launches 4 astronauts on NASA’s mission to space station

14:10, 23.04.2021 - NASA and Elon Musk’s commercial rocket company, SpaceX launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station on Friday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and it is the first crew ever propelled towards orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight, according to Reuters. …


