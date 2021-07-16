Binance ditches ‘stock tokens’ as global crackdown widens Binance said on Friday it had stopped selling digital tokens linked to shares, as Hong Kong’s financial watchdog became the latest in a string of regulators to crack down on the cryptocurrency exchange platform’s “stock tokens” offerings, according to Reuters. Stock tokens are digital versions of equities pegged to the value of the relevant share. […] The post Binance ditches ‘stock tokens’ as global crackdown widens appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Eiffel Tower reopened on Friday after an eight-month shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, its longest closure since World War Two, according to Reuters. As a countdown clock at the foot of the tower turned to zero, there were cheers and applause from visitors queuing to get in, a brass band…

- The European Union said Monday that it would postpone its push for a digital levy to focus on a broader deal for a minimum global tax deal struck by the world’s largest economies, according to Bloomberg. The EU’s levy plan had been strongly criticized and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was meeting…

- Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will temporarily suspend euro bank deposits from one of Europe’s key payments networks, it said in an email sent to users on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The email said that from 8 a.m. universal coordinated time on Wednesday, customers would no longer be able to deposit…

- Officials from Europol, the FBI, Sweden and the Netherlands on Tuesday gave details of the European leg of a global sting in which criminals were given phones that used encryption but which law enforcement officials could decode and use to listen in on conversations, according to Reuters. The deputy…

- European Union ambassadors on Friday adopted a plan to ban Belarus airlines from flying over EU territory or landing in EU airports and prohibiting EU airlines from flying over Belarus, three diplomats said, according to Reuters. The decision is part of broader economic sanctions against Belarus in…

- Greece is ready to use a COVID-19 travel certificate before its EU-wide launch on July 1 to attract foreign travellers and save its tourism sector from a second summer lost to the coronavirus, according to Reuters. The European Council and parliament last week reached a deal on the digital green certificate…

- Bitcoin fell 3% on Friday, giving up gains as its recovery from this week’s plunge shows signs of faltering, according to Reuters. Bitcoin fell to $39,262 on the Bitstamp exchange. That is roughly 30% above its Wednesday low, but just below its 200-day moving average. Rival cryptocurrency ether also…

- NASA and Elon Musk’s commercial rocket company, SpaceX launched four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station on Friday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and it is the first crew ever propelled towards orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight, according to Reuters. …