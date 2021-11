COVID-19 incidence rate in Bucharest decreases to 8.35 per thousand inhabitants

The incidence rate of COVID-19 calculated at 14 days for Bucharest is, on Wednesday, 8.35 cases per thousand inhabitants, according to the Public Health Directorate (DSP). It is the 19th day when the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate decreases in Bucharest,… [citeste mai departe]