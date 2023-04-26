Big Tech crackdown looms as EU, UK advance new rules

Stiri Recomandate

Contrabandă cu marijuana. Drogurile erau aduse din Spania pentru a fi vândută în Moldova. Cine sunt afaceriștii (VIDEO)

Activitatea infracțională a unei grupări infracționale, specializată în introducerea prin contrabandă a substanțelor narcotice din Europa și comercializarea… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucă: Reducem şi amânăm acele cheltuieli care nu sunt absolut necesare, fără a ne atinge de serviciile medicale, de educaţie, de reducerea veniturilor salariaţilor

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a declarat, miercuri, că măsurile… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 600.000 de euro, prețul de pornire la licitație pentru clădirea unui fost internat din Aiud

Având în vedere faptul că un investitor a depus o cerere pentru cumpărarea fostului internat de pe strada Tribun Tudoran în scopul amenajării de birouri la parter și locuințe în partea superioară a clădirii,… [citeste mai departe]

Argeșul Curat! Implică-te și tu!

Argeșul Curat! Implică-te și tu! Servsal Argeș în parteneriat cu Consiliul Județean Argeș, Administrația Bazinală Argeș- Vedea, Direcția Silvică Argeș, Secția de Drumuri Naționale Argeș, Agenția pentru protecția Mediului Argeș, Garda Națională de Mediu Argeș, operatorii de salubritate, O.N.G. de mediu, Inspectoratul Școlar Județean… [citeste mai departe]

Reducerea cheltuielilor bugetare. Nicolae Ciucă: Nu discutăm de supraimpozitarea veniturilor, ci doar despre impozitarea anumitor venituri

Coaliția de guvernare a analizat posibilitatea impozitării salariilor mai mari decât venitul președintelui, însă până în… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Achimaș, despre intenția ministrului Sănătății de a modifica Planul Naţional de Combatere a Cancerului: “Situația e de râsu-plânsu”

Deputatul și medicul clujean Patriciu Achimaș-Cadariu critică în termeni duri anunțul ministrului… [citeste mai departe]

Autorităţile ucrainene şi cele române iau în calcul să deschidă trei noi puncte de trecere a frontierei

Autorităţile ucrainene şi cele române analizează posibilitatea ca, în viitorul apropiat, să deschidă trei noi puncte de trecere a frontierei între Ucraina şi România, a declarat miercuri… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Contrabandă cu droguri din Spania. 3,5 kg de marijuana ridicată de oamenii legii

Ofițerii Direcției Antidrog a INI în comun cu polițiștii Inspectoratului de Poliție Rîșcani, sub conducerea Procuraturii mun. Chișinău sediul Rîșcani au destructurat activitatea infracțională a unei grupări criminale specializate… [citeste mai departe]

Socialiștii au depus flori în memoria celor decedați de la explozia de la Cernobîl: „O catastrofă care a curmat multe vieți și a schilodit mii de destine”

Membrii Partidului Socialiștilor din Republica Moldova au depus astăzi… [citeste mai departe]

Încoronare Charles - O ceremonie cu trei coroane, două trăsuri şi câteva noutăţi

Încoronare Charles - O ceremonie cu trei coroane, două trăsuri şi câteva noutăţi.O coroană ce datează din 1661 pentru regele Charles al III-lea şi o trăsură veche de peste 260 de ani: încoronarea noului monarh britanic, programată… [citeste mai departe]


Big Tech crackdown looms as EU, UK advance new rules

Publicat:
Big Tech crackdown looms as EU, UK advance new rules

TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Google, and Amazon are facing rising pressure from European authorities as London and Brussels advanced new rules on Tuesday to curb the power of digital companies, according to France24. They’re among those on a list of the 19 biggest online platforms and search engines that the ’s executive arm said must meet […] The post crackdown looms as EU, UK advance new rules appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

US, EU vow to combat any attempts to disrupt energy markets

09:35, 05.04.2023 - The U.S. and EU pledged on Tuesday to confront any attempts to destabilise global energy markets, after meeting in Brussels to discuss the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Cooperation on energy between the United States and the European Union has intensified since Russia…

France and Germany tensions loom over EU leaders’ summit in Brussels

10:20, 23.03.2023 - A burgeoning row between France and Germany fired by differences over nuclear energy and combustion engines threatens to spill over into a gathering of the 27 European Union leaders on Thursday, according to France 24. A row erupted between two of the European Union’s biggest economies after Berlin…

France rejects German push to change rules on car emissions

11:50, 21.03.2023 - France’s European affairs minister rejected on Tuesday opposition by Germany to a law that would require new cars sold in the EU from 2035 to have zero CO2 emissions, with the minister saying an earlier agreement should be upheld, according to Reuters. After months of negotiations, the European Parliament,…

Germany makes last-minute demands over reform of EU fiscal rules

13:30, 14.03.2023 - Germany has made last-minute demands over planned revisions to the European Union’s fiscal rules governing public debt and deficits in a fresh setback that underlines how the bloc’s biggest economy has become an unpredictable negotiating partner, according to Bloomberg. The country’s finance ministry,…

France seeks pro-nuclear alliance for EU energy talks

13:40, 27.02.2023 - France is planning a meeting on Tuesday with 12 other European Union countries, with the aim of building an alliance of states to advocate for nuclear power in EU energy policies, according to Reuters. The move comes amid a growing dispute between France and like-minded countries who want more EU policies…

Romania eyes energy projects that diversify supply, says deputy minister

16:15, 21.02.2023 - Energy diversification projects, such as a plan to build an electric cable under the Black Sea to carry Azeri power to the European Union, have more chance to materialize in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine, a Romanian deputy energy minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. EU state Romania…

TikTok, Twitter, Facebook set to face EU crackdown on toxic content

16:30, 17.02.2023 - TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram have now confirmed they will face the strictest rules under the EU’s content-moderation law, the Digital Services Act (DSA), according to Politico. Online platforms have until Friday at midnight to reveal how many Europeans use their services under the DSA. Platforms and…

Poland passes judiciary, wind farm laws in bid to unlock EU funds

08:46, 09.02.2023 - Poland‘s parliament on Wednesday passed two pieces of legislation the government hopes will unblock billions in European Union funds, but doubts remained over whether the president would sign the judicial reform bill into law, according to Reuters. Brussels has withheld 35.4 billion euros in COVID-19…


Cursul valutar din 26 aprilie 2023
USD 4.4743
EUR 4.9401
CHF 5.0278
GBP 5.5814
CAD 3.2821
XAU 287.356
JPY 3.3519
CNY 0.6462
AED 1.2184
AUD 2.9513
MDL 0.2482
BGN 2.5258

