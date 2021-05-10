Biden to join Eastern European NATO states summit held in Bucharest

Stiri Recomandate

Mihaela Bilic, adevărul despre consumul de viermi. Ce se întâmplă dacă îi consumăm, de fapt

Alte popoare au introdus de mai mulți ani viermii în alimentație. Cei galbeni au fost aprobați ca aliment nou în Uniunea Europeană, iar mulți români au avut diverse sentimente cu privire la decizia controversată.… [citeste mai departe]

Masca și restricțiile de noapte dispar la 50% grad de vaccinare - variante de lucru analizate în Guvern

Printre propunerile de relaxare avansate în Guvern pentru a fi aplicate de la 1 iunie, transmite de Ministerul Economiei, se numără, potrivit Antena 3: Masca nu mai este obligatorie în aer… [citeste mai departe]

Oțelul s-a impus la scor de calificare în fața Forestei

Foresta și-a compromis aproape în totalitate șansele de promovare în eșalonul al doilea după ce a cedat categoric, cu 3-0, meciul susținut în deplasare, cu Oțelul Galați, din primul tur al play-off-ului.După o primă repriză echilibrată, formația antrenată de Petre Grigoraș s-a descătușat… [citeste mai departe]

Noi propuneri de relaxare: Nunți și botezuri cu persoane vaccinate sau testate, fără mască în zonele cu grad mare de imunizare

Noi propuneri de relaxare venite de la Ministerul Economiei. Acestea includ posibilitatea participării la evenimente private a persoanelor… [citeste mai departe]

BUCUREȘTI: Maratonul de vaccinare din week-end, un succes

Luni dimineață s-a încheiat maratonul de vaccinare din București, care pare să fi fost un mare succes. Până duminică seară, peste 18.000 de persoane au primit prima doză de ser Pfizer la unul dintre cele 50 de cabinete organizate la Sala Palatului și Biblioteca Națională. Așteptările… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu într-un balcon de pe Făgăraşului

REŞIŢA – Un balcon de la etajul IV al blocului cu numărul 6 de pe strada Făgăraşului din Reşiţa a fost cuprins de flăcări, în această dimineaţă, în jurul orei 10.30! Pompierii militari au intervenit cu cu o autoscară, două autospeciale de stingere, una de primă intervenţie şi una SMURD. Din fericire, incendiul… [citeste mai departe]

Delgaz Grid, membră a grupului E.ON, amendată de Consiliul Concurenței cu 30 de milioane lei pentru abuz de poziție dominantă

“Consiliul Concurenței a sancționat compania Delgaz Grid SA, membră a grupului E.ON, cu o amendă în valoare de circa 30 de milioane… [citeste mai departe]

Comercializarea păsărilor restricționată timp de o lună, după confirmarea unui focar de gripă aviară

Autoritățile fac apel la populație să semnaleze imediat orice suspiciune de boală la păsări, pentru a evita izbucnirea unei noi epizootii la nivelul întregii țări.   Ca și cum problemele… [citeste mai departe]

Anunț de ultimă oră de la Casa Albă. Președintele SUA, Joe Biden, vine azi la București, la summitul B9

Anunț de ultimă oră de la Casa Albă. Președintele SUA, Joe Biden, vine azi la București, la summitul B9. La reuniune mai vin reprezentanții Bulgariei, Cehiei, Estoniei, Letoniei, Lituaniei,… [citeste mai departe]

Explodează prețul electricității pe bursă

Preţul energiei electrice depăşeşte 440 de lei pe MWh pe piaţa spot a bursei OPCOM, în orele de vârf, mai ales din cauza opririi planificate a Unităţii 2 Cernavodă. Preţul mediu, pentru... [citeste mai departe]


Biden to join Eastern European NATO states summit held in Bucharest

Publicat:
U.S. will join a virtual summit of NATO states held in Bucharest on Monday with the focus on security in the region and Ukraine, according to Reuters.  The summit of the , a group of European countries on the eastern edge of NATO, will be jointly hosted […] The post Biden to join NATO states summit held in Bucharest appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

France’s Sanofi to help Moderna manufacture Covid shots

15:10, 26.04.2021 - French multinational pharmaceutical company, Sanofi said on Monday it will fill and pack millions of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from September in an effort to help meet the demand for the U.S. drugmaker’s shots, according to Reuters.  Sanofi said it would help supply up to 200 million doses of Moderna’s…

NASA successfully flies Ingenuity helicopter, a historic flight on Mars

17:51, 19.04.2021 - NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter successfully performed the first powered and controlled flight on another planet on Monday, hovering above the surface of Mars, according to Reuters.  The Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) confirmed that the flight went as expected. The robot rotorcraft was programmed to ascend…

Tulpina Sud Africana bate Pfizer. Un studiu arata ca vaccinul devine ineficient in fața tulpinii

10:50, 11.04.2021 - Potrivit unui studiu realizat in Israel și citat de Reuters, arata ca varianta de coronavirus descoperita in Africa de Sud poate elimina protectia oferita de vaccinul produs de Pfizer / BioNTech, mai mult sau mai puțin. Tulpina sud-africana a fost despistata și pe teritoriul Romaniei inca de la inceputul…

Anti-restriction protests rally in Victoriei Square against COVID measures

11:35, 30.03.2021 - A demonstration against coronavirus restrictions took place in Bucharest where hundreds of people marched on Monday evening from the initial protest venue in Bucharest’s University Square to Victoriei Square, according to Agerpres.  People gathered in the capital, sounding horns and chanting “Freedom!”…

Germania cere teste covid la intrarea in țara. Se așteapta la 100.000 de noi infecții zilnice

07:45, 27.03.2021 - Al treilea val al coronavirusului din Germania ar putea fi cel mai grav pana acum și 100.000 de noi infecții zilnice nu sunt excluse, a declarat vineri șeful Institutului Robert Koch pentru boli infecțioase (RKI), citat de Reuters. Numarul de noi infecții confirmate in Germania a crescut in ultimele…

Oil falls as European lockdowns dim demand recovery hopes

13:15, 22.03.2021 - Global crude oil prices dropped approximately 1% on Monday as renewed European lockdowns may raise concerns over recovery in demand for fuel products, according to Reuters. Brent crude was down 69 cents (1.1%) at $63.84 a barrel by 07:55 GMT. U.S. oil was off by $1.03 (1.7%) at $60.39 a barrel. Both…

Bitcoin’s price falls back sharply on Monday after weekend record

18:50, 15.03.2021 - Bitcoin fell back sharply on Monday after hitting a record high of $61,781.83 over the weekend after U.S. President Joe Biden signed off on his $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus and ordered an acceleration in vaccinations, according to Reuters.  Bitcoin’s new high also came as ten-year U.S. Treasury yields…

Energy Minister to discuss the restructuring plan for CE Oltenia in Brussels

18:45, 15.03.2021 - The Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu has announced that he would be in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday to discuss with the European officials the restructuring plan of the Energy Complex Oltenia which is a network of coal mines and power plants, according to actmedia.eu.  “We have assumed the support…


