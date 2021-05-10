Biden to join Eastern European NATO states summit held in Bucharest

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- French multinational pharmaceutical company, Sanofi said on Monday it will fill and pack millions of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines from September in an effort to help meet the demand for the U.S. drugmaker’s shots, according to Reuters. Sanofi said it would help supply up to 200 million doses of Moderna’s…

- NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter successfully performed the first powered and controlled flight on another planet on Monday, hovering above the surface of Mars, according to Reuters. The Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) confirmed that the flight went as expected. The robot rotorcraft was programmed to ascend…

- Potrivit unui studiu realizat in Israel și citat de Reuters, arata ca varianta de coronavirus descoperita in Africa de Sud poate elimina protectia oferita de vaccinul produs de Pfizer / BioNTech, mai mult sau mai puțin. Tulpina sud-africana a fost despistata și pe teritoriul Romaniei inca de la inceputul…

- A demonstration against coronavirus restrictions took place in Bucharest where hundreds of people marched on Monday evening from the initial protest venue in Bucharest’s University Square to Victoriei Square, according to Agerpres. People gathered in the capital, sounding horns and chanting “Freedom!”…

- Al treilea val al coronavirusului din Germania ar putea fi cel mai grav pana acum și 100.000 de noi infecții zilnice nu sunt excluse, a declarat vineri șeful Institutului Robert Koch pentru boli infecțioase (RKI), citat de Reuters. Numarul de noi infecții confirmate in Germania a crescut in ultimele…

- Global crude oil prices dropped approximately 1% on Monday as renewed European lockdowns may raise concerns over recovery in demand for fuel products, according to Reuters. Brent crude was down 69 cents (1.1%) at $63.84 a barrel by 07:55 GMT. U.S. oil was off by $1.03 (1.7%) at $60.39 a barrel. Both…

- Bitcoin fell back sharply on Monday after hitting a record high of $61,781.83 over the weekend after U.S. President Joe Biden signed off on his $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus and ordered an acceleration in vaccinations, according to Reuters. Bitcoin’s new high also came as ten-year U.S. Treasury yields…

- The Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu has announced that he would be in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday to discuss with the European officials the restructuring plan of the Energy Complex Oltenia which is a network of coal mines and power plants, according to actmedia.eu. “We have assumed the support…