Biden seals LNG deal as EU grapples with energy crunch

O femeie de 43 de ani murit, iar tânăra aflată în dreapta ei a ajuns în stare gravă la spital, după ce autoturismul în care se aflau cele două a intrat în coliziune cu un autotren. Accidentul s-a petrecut joi seara… [citeste mai departe]

Germania s-a decis să se desprindă de Rusia: Vom fi aproape independenți energetic până la sfârșitul lui 2022

Germania s-a decis să se desprindă de Rusia: Vom fi aproape independenți energetic până la sfârșitul lui 2022

Ministerul german al economiei vrea să reducă la jumătate importurile de petrol din Rusia în timpul verii, iar cărbunele urmează să fie înlocuit din toamnă, potrivit unui… [citeste mai departe]

S-a semnat contractul prin care Alstom va livra 20 de trenuri electrice în România. Cum arată și pe unde vor circula

S-a semnat contractul prin care Alstom va livra 20 de trenuri electrice în România. Cum arată și pe unde vor circula

Alstom și Autoritatea pentru Reformă Feroviară din România (ARF) au semnat vineri un contract pentru livrarea a 20 de trenuri inter-regionale de lung parcurs Coradia… [citeste mai departe]

Aplicația care arată alertele pentru siguranța alimentelor la nivelul UE

Aplicația care arată alertele pentru siguranța alimentelor la nivelul UE

Aplicaţia InfoCons arată alertele rapide în timp real pentru siguranţa alimentelor la nivelul Uniunii Europene, astfel consumatorii pot evita achiziţionarea/consumarea unui produs regăsit în alertele pentru siguranţa alimentară. Consumatorii pot afla,… [citeste mai departe]

Bilanț COVID 25 martie 2022: Scădere ușoară a numărului de pacienți cu SARS-COV-2 în țară, dar și în Timiș

Bilanț COVID 25 martie 2022: Scădere ușoară a numărului de pacienți cu SARS-COV-2 în țară, dar și în Timiș

În ultimele 24 de ore au fost înregistrate 3.725 cazuri noi de persoane infectate cu SARS – CoV – 2 (COVID – 19), cu 363 mai puține față de ziua anterioară. 405 dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Porsche va înlocui cele 1000 de exemplare pierdute după scufundarea navei Felicity Ace

Porsche va înlocui cele 1000 de exemplare pierdute după scufundarea navei Felicity Ace

Oliver Blume, șeful Porsche, a anunțat că marca din Zuffenhausen va construi 1000 de exemplare în plus pentru a le înlocui pe cele pierdute în nava Felicity Ace, care a luat foc și s-a scufundat în largul Oceanului Atlantic.… [citeste mai departe]

Sute de refugiaţi din Ucraina, ajutaţi de voluntarii din Linia portocalie

Sute de refugiaţi din Ucraina, ajutaţi de voluntarii din Linia portocalie

Circa 150 de refugiaţi din Ucraina au fost cazaţi în judeţul Tulcea în ultima lună, cu ajutorul voluntarilor din Linia portocalie, un grup civic înfiinţat la punctul de trecere a frontierei din oraşul Isaccea, care a procesat în total circa 500 de cereri… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Poliției Române, sărbătorită la Reșița

Ziua Poliției Române, sărbătorită la Reșița

REȘIȚA – Ora 10.00 a dat startul, astăzi, manifestărilor dedicate Zilei Poliției Române, în Piața Tricolorului din Reșița, unde polițiștii au fost înconjurați de grupuri numeroase de copii, veseli și curioși, alături de cadre didactice și părinți! „Bucuria de a fi împreună se simte și se transmite din… [citeste mai departe]

Tricolorii şi-au ales numerele pentru amicalul cu Grecia - Maxim va evolua cu 10 - Ce numere vor purta Drăguşin şi Octavian Popescu

Tricolorii şi-au ales numerele pentru amicalul cu Grecia - Maxim va evolua cu 10 - Ce numere vor purta Drăguşin şi Octavian Popescu

"Tricolorii" şi-au ales numerele pentru meciul amical cu Grecia, care se va disputa în această seară, de la ora 20.15, pe Stadionul… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucă: Astăzi va fi aprobată HG prin care vor fi consolidate măsurile luate pentru sprijinirea populaţiei

Ciucă: Astăzi va fi aprobată HG prin care vor fi consolidate măsurile luate pentru sprijinirea populaţiei

Premierul a spus că că astăzi va fi aprobată Hotărârea de Guvern prin care vor fi consolidate măsurile luate pentru sprijinirea populaţiei faţă de crelterea preţurilor la energie şi… [citeste mai departe]


Biden seals LNG deal as EU grapples with energy crunch

Publicat:
Biden seals LNG deal as EU grapples with energy crunch

and unveiled a deal on Friday to supply Europe with more U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), as leaders of the European bloc meet to curb their reliance on Russian fossil fuels and deal with an energy crunch, according to Reuters.  The pact announced during a visit by U.S. […] The post Biden seals LNG deal as EU grapples with energy crunch appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Kremlin says Russian oil embargo would hurt Europe, not U.S.

13:21, 21.03.2022 - The Kremlin said on Monday Europe would be hit hard in the event of an embargo on Russian oil, striking the continent’s energy balance, but would not affect the United States, according to Reuters. Some European Union foreign ministers are pushing for an oil embargo as part of a possible fifth round…

Baltic nations expel ten Russian diplomats

15:00, 18.03.2022 - Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania have expelled a total of ten Russian diplomats, the foreign ministries of the three Baltic countries said on Friday, according to Reuters. Lithuania expelled four diplomats while Latvia and Estonia each expelled three. The diplomats were expelled in a coordinated move “in…

EU approves new round of Russia sanctions targeting energy, steel, defence sectors

12:20, 15.03.2022 - The European Union formally approved on Tuesday a new barrage of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which include bans on investments in the Russian energy sector, luxury goods exports and imports of steel products from Russia, according to Reuters. The sanctions, which come into…

EU asks U.N. watchdog to safeguard Ukraine’s nuclear plants

13:46, 07.03.2022 - The European Union has asked the U.N. nuclear watchdog to safeguard Ukraine‘s nuclear plants, two of which are now under Russian control, and mobilize international help in case of an emergency, according to a letter seen by Reuters. Russian forces have seized Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,…

Oil price surges to $130 as U.S., Europe consider Russian oil import ban

11:35, 07.03.2022 - Brent crude soared near $130 a barrel on Monday, its highest since 2008, as the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban and delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fueled tight supply fears, according to Reuters.  Brent crude futures jumped $10.88, or…

Almost 11,000 Ukrainians entered Romania on first day of Russian invasion – minister

13:45, 25.02.2022 - A total of 10,624 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday, according to Reuters. Bode said 3,660 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.…

NATO welcomes more U.S. forces to Romania

14:36, 11.02.2022 - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that the presence of American troops in Romania showed the United States‘ commitment to the security of Europe, as more soldiers arrived at an airbase, according to Reuters. NATO Secretary General visited the Mihail Kogalniceanu Military Base (MK)…

U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on January 10

10:45, 28.12.2021 - U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on January 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Biden administration said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Russia and NATO are also likely set for talks on January 12, while a broader regional meeting…


