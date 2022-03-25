Biden seals LNG deal as EU grapples with energy crunch

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Kremlin said on Monday Europe would be hit hard in the event of an embargo on Russian oil, striking the continent’s energy balance, but would not affect the United States, according to Reuters. Some European Union foreign ministers are pushing for an oil embargo as part of a possible fifth round…

- Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania have expelled a total of ten Russian diplomats, the foreign ministries of the three Baltic countries said on Friday, according to Reuters. Lithuania expelled four diplomats while Latvia and Estonia each expelled three. The diplomats were expelled in a coordinated move “in…

- The European Union formally approved on Tuesday a new barrage of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which include bans on investments in the Russian energy sector, luxury goods exports and imports of steel products from Russia, according to Reuters. The sanctions, which come into…

- The European Union has asked the U.N. nuclear watchdog to safeguard Ukraine‘s nuclear plants, two of which are now under Russian control, and mobilize international help in case of an emergency, according to a letter seen by Reuters. Russian forces have seized Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,…

- Brent crude soared near $130 a barrel on Monday, its highest since 2008, as the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban and delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fueled tight supply fears, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures jumped $10.88, or…

- A total of 10,624 Ukrainians entered Romania through its six border checkpoints on Thursday as Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air, Romanian Interior Minister Lucian Bode said on Friday, according to Reuters. Bode said 3,660 of them passed through Romania on their way to Bulgaria and Hungary.…

- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that the presence of American troops in Romania showed the United States‘ commitment to the security of Europe, as more soldiers arrived at an airbase, according to Reuters. NATO Secretary General visited the Mihail Kogalniceanu Military Base (MK)…

- U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on January 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Biden administration said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Russia and NATO are also likely set for talks on January 12, while a broader regional meeting…