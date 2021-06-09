Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip with G7 summit as his first stop

Stiri Recomandate

După un an, două luni și două săptămâni, Suceava nu mai are nici un caz de Covid la ...

Secția de Terapie Intensivă Covid-19 a Spitalului Județean de Urgență „Sf. Ioan cel Nou" Suceava nu mai are nici un pacient pozitiv cu coronavirus. Doctorul Adrian Vasilcovici a declarat că cele două paciente care… [citeste mai departe]

„Bombă“, la Paris: Swiatek, campioana de la French Open, eliminată! Avem două semifinale incredibile

De acum, e clar: al doilea Grand Slam al anului va fi câştigat, la fete, de o jucătoare fără vreun trofeu major în palmares. De fapt, toate cele patru sportive ajunse în careul de aşi au… [citeste mai departe]

Cumul pensie salariu la stat, avizat negativ. Răspunsul premierului Cîțu

Întrebat cum comentează avizul negativ primit de la Consiliul Legislativ, premierul a zis: „Este un aviz optional, l-am luat în considerare, noi credem că nu este adevărat ce susține Consiliul Legislativ, vom merge în Parlament și acolo sunt singur că… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO - Păzea! Iată cu ce au fost echipați polițiștii de investigații

CHIȘINĂU, 9 iun – Sputnik. Automobilele au fost achiziționate în contextul implementării Planului de acțiuni al MAI, privind lupta împotriva infracțiunilor, dar și gestionarea situației pandemice de COVID-19. "Noile achiziții vin să fortifice una dintre… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Cîţu: Guvernul a aprobat proiectul de lege care elimină cumulul pensiei cu salariul la stat

Guvernul a aprobat, în şedinţa de miercuri, proiectul de lege care elimină cumulul pensiei cu salariul la stat şi prevede creşterea opţională a vârstei de pensionare la 70 de ani, a anunţat premierul… [citeste mai departe]

Cum atrag autorităţile din statul american Washington populaţia să se vaccineze: ”Joints for jabs!”

Autorităţile din Washington oferă ”un joint în schimbul unei vaccinări” (”joints for jabs”) - pentru a atrage populaţia să se vaccineze împotriva covid-19 şi a relansa campania de vaccinare… [citeste mai departe]

Nicoleta Luciu, criticată de fani pentru felul în care a ajuns să arate: „Te-ai transformat urât. Nu cred ceea ce văd!”

Nicoleta Luciu a dispărut de câțiva ani buni din lumina reflectoarelor. Actrița, în vârstă de 41 de ani, s-a mutat la Mircurea-Ciuc, împreună cu… [citeste mai departe]

Noi măsuri de relaxare pentru organizarea nunților și botezurilor. Câți invițați pot participa și în ce condiții

”S-a decis extinderea numărului de persoane pentru nunți și botezuri, vorbim de  maximum 200 de persoane în interior, cu condiția să fie vaccinați, testați… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal: Cluburile engleze fondatoare ale Super Ligii au ajuns la un acord cu Premier League

Cele şase cluburi engleze fondatoare ale Super Ligii europene de fotbal au acceptat să plătească suma de 20 milioane lire sterline ca parte a acordului încheiat cu Premier League, relatează Sky Sports, citată de Reuters.… [citeste mai departe]

(P) Rémy Martin & Casa Timiş: Team Up for Excellence!

Tradiție și rafinament într-o călătorie unică are la bază o viziune comună a excelenței şi a impecabilului. Pe 19 mai Chef Nico Lontras, Executive Chef Casa Timiș şi echipa Remy Martin au creat un concept de excepție – Cognac Tasting & Food Pairing – pentru a le oferi invitaților și oaspeților… [citeste mai departe]


Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip with G7 summit as his first stop

Publicat:
U.S. departs for Britain on Wednesday on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia, according to Reuters.  The trip represents a test of the Democratic president’s ability to manage and repair relationships with major allies […] The post Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip with G7 summit as his first stop appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

