Biden calls Putin’s invasion of Ukraine a ‘test for the ages’Publicat:
President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was a test that the US and its NATO allies had passed, and vowed again to stand with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as long as needed, Bloomberg reports. “Putin’s invasion has been a test for the ages, a test for America, a test for the […] The post Biden calls Putin’s invasion of Ukraine a ‘test for the ages’ appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Ukraine renews case for membership to visiting EU top officials
09:45, 03.02.2023 - Ukraine’s leadership on Thursday made an unequivocal plea for EU membership as the bloc’s top officials met their government counterparts in Kyiv in a first-of-its-kind gathering, according to Euractiv. Welcoming the EU executive’s delegation in a heavily fortified Gorodetsky House in central Kyiv, Ukraine’s…
EU sees legal grounds to use seized Russian central bank assets
15:20, 26.01.2023 - European Union member states have been told the bloc has the legal authority to temporarily leverage at least E33.8 billion of Russian central bank assets to help pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports. The bloc’s Council Legal Service…
South Africa defends naval exercise with Russia and China
10:20, 23.01.2023 - South Africa defended its planned naval exercise with Russia and China next month amid criticism over its noncommital stance on the war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. South Africa’s Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans said it has conducted similar military maneuvers with the US, UK and France…
Kremlin revenue under pressure as crude price falls on sanctions
14:55, 16.01.2023 - The Russian state’s oil revenue came under further pressure as the average crude price the government uses to calculate its taxes dropped to the lowest in more than two years, according to Bloomberg. The country already had a record federal budget deficit in December as it spent heavily on the invasion…
EU nations agree to unblock Ukraine aid, approve Hungary funds
10:36, 13.12.2022 - European Union countries reached a preliminary agreement to clear the way for Ukraine to receive crucial aid from the bloc after Hungary dropped its opposition in exchange for a graft-related reduction in financial penalties. The forint surged against the euro, according to Bloomberg. Hungary had been…
NATO states race to contain fallout after missile hits Poland
10:45, 16.11.2022 - US President Joe Biden and key European leaders are urging caution after a missile struck a Polish village just over the border from Ukraine, as doubts grow over whether Russia was to blame and, if so, whether it had been an accident, according to Bloomberg. The attack, which killed two people at a…
Romania’s economy slows as drought and energy crisis hit output
11:25, 15.11.2022 - Romania’s economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter, weighed down by a severe drought and the energy crisis triggered by the war in neighboring Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The country dodged a quarterly contraction, however, surprising analysts and easing concerns about an…
Germany’s Scholz calls for closer EU trade ties with Southeast Asia
11:16, 14.11.2022 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the European Union should expand its cooperation with Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN), saying it was crucial to deepen ties in the face of the war in Ukraine, addressing a meeting of business leaders in Singapore on Monday, according to Reuters. Scholz stated that…