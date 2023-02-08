Biden calls Putin’s invasion of Ukraine a ‘test for the ages’

Stiri Recomandate

Doi tineri din Albac au fost depistați de polițiști la o vânătoare NEAUTORIZATĂ

În după amiaza zilei de 7 februarie 2023, polițiștii Serviciului Arme, Explozivi, Substanțe Periculoase din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliție Județean Alba, în timp ce acționau pe fondul de vânătoare numărul 3 Horea, împreună cu polițiștii… [citeste mai departe]

3,2 tone de cocaină, descoperite de autoritățile din Noua Zeelandă, plutind în ocean. Captura, evaluată la peste 300 de milioane de dolari

Cantitatea record a fost descoperită plutind în apele internaționale din Oceanul Pacific și se crede că avea destinația… [citeste mai departe]

În județul Hunedoara se vor construi peste 450 de insule ecologice digitalizate, cu finanțare din PNRR

Ministerul Mediului anunţă că a aprobat 167 de cereri de finanţare depuse de autorităţile locale pentru construirea de insule ecologice digitalizate, prin Planul Naţional de Redresare şi Rezilienţă… [citeste mai departe]

Jessica Pegula s-a gândit la retragere din cauza sănătăţii mamei sale

Jucătoarea americană de tenis Jessica Pegula, numărul 4 mondial, a dezvăluit că s-a gândit anul trecut să renunţe prematur la cariera ei, din cauza problemelor de sănătate ale mamei sale, transmite Reuters, potrivit Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai… [citeste mai departe]

Bursa de la Istanbul a suspendat tranzacţiile după ce indicele principal s-a prăbuşit cu 7%, pentru prima dată în ultimii 24 de ani

Bursa de valori de la Istanbul a suspendat miercuri tranzacţiile, pentru prima dată în ultimii 24 de ani, după ce indicele principal… [citeste mai departe]

Editorial. Iarna noastră de februarie

V -ați rugat să fie zăpadă? Luați de aici! Credeați că scăpăm fără cojoace. Mai era un pic și mergeam la iarbă verde. Așa-i? Iată că, vorba ăluia care ne sfătuiește s-avem grijă ce ne dorim, se pare că funcționează. Mintenaș iubitorii de sporturi de iarnă au ieșit din depresie, nu mai spun de stațiunile montane, care brusc… [citeste mai departe]

Depistat în flagrant delict, imediat după ce a sustras plăcuțele cu numărul de înmatriculare de pe un autoturism.

Marți, 7 februarie a.c., la ora 21.55, pe strada Trandafirilor din orașul Jibou, polițiștii de ordine publică din cadrul Poliției Orașului Jibou au depistat în flagrant… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Un pieton a fost ranit grav in urma unui accident rutier in zona Doraly. Primele informatii!

In urma cu cateva momente, Inspectoratul pentru Situatii de Urgenta Dobrogea a fost solicitat sa intervina in zona Doraly din municipiul Constanta.Din primele informatii este vorba despre un accident… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! VIDEO! UPDATE! Două microbuze cu persoane și mai multe autoturisme, BLOCATE în zăpadă, la ieșirea din Gologanu

Biroul de presă al IPJ Vrancea a transmis astăzi, 8 februarie, ora 12.40, situația drumurilor naționale și județene afectate de viscol. Un drum… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă alimentară: Sortiment de chips-uri retras din magazinele Mega Image

Un sortiment de chips-uri a fost retras de urgență din toate magazinele Mega Image, inclusiv la Cluj, din cauza unei substanțe periculoase pe care o conține. „Retragerea produsului de pe piață și rechemarea acestuia de la consumatori au fost declanșate… [citeste mai departe]


Biden calls Putin’s invasion of Ukraine a ‘test for the ages’

Publicat:
said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was a test that the US and its NATO allies had passed, and vowed again to stand with as long as needed, Bloomberg reports. “Putin’s invasion has been a test for the ages, a test for America, a test for the […] The post Biden calls Putin’s invasion of Ukraine a ‘test for the ages’ appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Ukraine renews case for membership to visiting EU top officials

09:45, 03.02.2023 - Ukraine’s leadership on Thursday made an unequivocal plea for EU membership as the bloc’s top officials met their government counterparts in Kyiv in a first-of-its-kind gathering, according to Euractiv. Welcoming the EU executive’s delegation in a heavily fortified Gorodetsky House in central Kyiv, Ukraine’s…

EU sees legal grounds to use seized Russian central bank assets

15:20, 26.01.2023 - European Union member states have been told the bloc has the legal authority to temporarily leverage at least E33.8 billion of Russian central bank assets to help pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports. The bloc’s Council Legal Service…

South Africa defends naval exercise with Russia and China

10:20, 23.01.2023 - South Africa defended its planned naval exercise with Russia and China next month amid criticism over its noncommital stance on the war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. South Africa’s Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans said it has conducted similar military maneuvers with the US, UK and France…

Kremlin revenue under pressure as crude price falls on sanctions

14:55, 16.01.2023 - The Russian state’s oil revenue came under further pressure as the average crude price the government uses to calculate its taxes dropped to the lowest in more than two years, according to Bloomberg. The country already had a record federal budget deficit in December as it spent heavily on the invasion…

EU nations agree to unblock Ukraine aid, approve Hungary funds

10:36, 13.12.2022 - European Union countries reached a preliminary agreement to clear the way for Ukraine to receive crucial aid from the bloc after Hungary dropped its opposition in exchange for a graft-related reduction in financial penalties. The forint surged against the euro, according to Bloomberg. Hungary had been…

NATO states race to contain fallout after missile hits Poland

10:45, 16.11.2022 - US President Joe Biden and key European leaders are urging caution after a missile struck a Polish village just over the border from Ukraine, as doubts grow over whether Russia was to blame and, if so, whether it had been an accident, according to Bloomberg. The attack, which killed two people at a…

Romania’s economy slows as drought and energy crisis hit output

11:25, 15.11.2022 - Romania’s economic growth slowed more than expected in the third quarter, weighed down by a severe drought and the energy crisis triggered by the war in neighboring Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The country dodged a quarterly contraction, however, surprising analysts and easing concerns about an…

Germany’s Scholz calls for closer EU trade ties with Southeast Asia

11:16, 14.11.2022 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the European Union should expand its cooperation with Southeast Asian nations (ASEAN), saying it was crucial to deepen ties in the face of the war in Ukraine, addressing a meeting of business leaders in Singapore on Monday, according to Reuters. Scholz stated that…


