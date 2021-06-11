Biden and G7 leaders will endorse a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15%

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- U.S. President Joe Biden departs for Britain on Wednesday on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia, according to Reuters. The trip represents a test of the Democratic president’s…

- One hundred former presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers have urged the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations to pay for global COVID-19 vaccinations to help stop the virus from mutating and returning as a worldwide threat, according to Reuter. The leaders made their appeal ahead of a G7 summit in…

- Regulators in the U.K. and the EU on Friday launched formal competition investigations into Facebook, according to CNBC. The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority said it is investigating whether Facebook is abusing a dominant position in the social media or digital advertising markets through its…

- The European Commission presented to the Council on Friday an outline for a comprehensive plan of economic support to a future democratic Belarus. The EU Commission stated that the plan of up to E3 billion, reflects the European Union’s commitment to support the Belarusian people’s wishes for a peaceful…

- U.S. President Joe Biden will join a virtual summit of Eastern European NATO states held in Bucharest on Monday with the focus on security in the Black Sea region and Ukraine, according to Reuters. The summit of the Bucharest Nine, a group of European countries on the eastern edge of NATO, will be…

- The famous Bran Castle in Romania’s Transylvania region, known throughout the world as Dracula’s Castle will host “vaccination marathons” for a month as the first event starts on Friday, according to Romania-Insider. The “vaccination marathons” will be held in the Medieval Customs buildings at the Bran…

- Romania’s National Bank (BNR) said on Friday it takes note of the public’s growing interest in virtual currencies and draws attention that these cryptocurrencies continue to be speculative assets, very volatile and extremely risky, with a high potential to cause financial losses for investors, according…

- The Cluj County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) decided on Thursday to impose additional restrictions in Cluj after the COVID-19 incidence rate in the city surpassed 7.5 cases per thousand inhabitants. The new rules come into force on Friday, according to Romania-Insider. As of Friday, the…