Biden and G7 leaders will endorse a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15%

Stiri Recomandate

Crimă îngrozitoare la Iași! Bărbat ucis pentru un loc de parcare

Crimă îngrozitoare la Iași! Bărbat ucis pentru un loc de parcare

O crimă îngrozitoare a avut loc în Iași. Un cetățean de origine arabă a omorât fără milă un localnic din cauza unui loc de parcare din zona Spitalului Sfântului Spiridon din oraș. Incidentul a avut loc joi, 10 iunie, în apropierea Spitalului Sfântului Spiridon din… [citeste mai departe]

Ioan Balan solicită modernizarea rețelei de căi ferate pe ruta București-Suceava

Ioan Balan solicită modernizarea rețelei de căi ferate pe ruta București-Suceava

Deputatul PNL de Suceava, vicepreședintele regional al acestui partid, Ioan Balan, a solicitat conducerii Ministerului Transporturilor modernizarea căii ferate pe ruta București-Suceava. Ioan Balan i-a transmis o întrebare ministrului… [citeste mai departe]

Premieră! Consulatul României din RM, obligat să invite la jurământ un moldovean. Detalii de la avocat (DOC EXCLUSIV)

Premieră! Consulatul României din RM, obligat să invite la jurământ un moldovean. Detalii de la avocat (DOC EXCLUSIV)

realitatea.md/premiera-consulatul-romaniei-din-rm-obligat-sa-invite-la-juramant-un-moldovean-detalii-de-la-avocat-doc-exclusiv/  Un caz-exemplu pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Vouchere din Rabla pentru Electrocasnice, vândute pe site-uri de mica publicitate. Director AFM: E ilegal, dar noi nu putem sancționa

Vouchere din Rabla pentru Electrocasnice, vândute pe site-uri de mica publicitate. Director AFM: E ilegal, dar noi nu putem sancționa

Vouchere din programul "Rabla pentru Electrocasnice" sunt de vânzare pe site-uri de mică publicitate. Sunt zeci de astfel de anunțuri… [citeste mai departe]

Elicopterul SMURD pentru Câmpulung Moldovenesc a fost livrat de Airbus Helicopters Romania

Elicopterul SMURD pentru Câmpulung Moldovenesc a fost livrat de Airbus Helicopters Romania

Elicopterul SMURD destinat bazei aeriene care se amenajează la Câmpulung Moldovenesc a fost recepționat, miercuri, de Inspectoratul General de Aviație al MAI, alături de alte două, destinate intervențiilor în zonele montane,… [citeste mai departe]

Procurorii DIICOT, în „vizită” la un tânăr din Suceava prins cu doze de canabis în mașină

Procurorii DIICOT, în „vizită” la un tânăr din Suceava prins cu doze de canabis în mașină

Procurorii de la DIICOT – Serviciul Teritorial Suceava și ofițerii Antidrog de la Brigada de Combatere a Crimei Organizate Suceava au descins zilele trecute la domiciliul unui tânăr în vârstă de 20 de… [citeste mai departe]

Un anunț care are scopul de a liniști apele. Cercetătorii chinezi anunță că au descoperit noi coronavirusuri

Un anunț care are scopul de a liniști apele. Cercetătorii chinezi anunță că au descoperit noi coronavirusuri

Potrivit cercetătorilor, descoperirile făcute de aceștia într-o singură regiune mică din provincia Yunnan din sud-vestul Chinei arată cât de multe coronavirusuri sunt prezente… [citeste mai departe]

Făptuitorii de vorbe

Făptuitorii de vorbe

Acum 13 ani, în 2008, cu mândrie afișată de nemțeni descurcăreți, oficialii județului de atunci anunțau, cu surle și trâmbițe, că vom avea 8 săli moderne de operație, dotate cu aparatură ultramodernă, totul pe banii unei firme, care punea la dispoziția spitalului toate aceste lucruri. Firma nu cerea prea mult în schimb, doar 836 mp, situat în incinta Spitalului… [citeste mai departe]

Tragedie pe DN 73 Piteşti - Câmpulung. O tânără a fost accidentată mortal de un şofer pensionar

Tragedie pe DN 73 Piteşti - Câmpulung. O tânără a fost accidentată mortal de un şofer pensionar

Un grav accident rutier a avut loc vineri dimineaţă pe DN 73 Piteşti - Câmpulung. O tânără din Argeş a fost acroşată de maşina condusă de un pensionar din Bucureşti. Victima n-a mai putut fi salvată. [citeste mai departe]

Ce noutăți aduce ediția de anul acesta a Romanian Design Week

Ce noutăți aduce ediția de anul acesta a Romanian Design Week

Cu o paletă atât de largă de opțiuni la dispoziție, ediția de anul acesta își propune să aducă în lumină complexitatea și diversitatea proiectelor semnate de creativii români, precum și să celebreze colaborarea și dialogul dintre discipline.  Un trend major, observat anul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Biden and G7 leaders will endorse a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15%

Publicat:
Biden and G7 leaders will endorse a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15%

and leaders of the G7 group of nations will publicly endorse a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% on Friday, one piece of a broader agreement to update international tax laws for a globalized, digital economy, according to CNBC. The leaders will also announce a plan to replace […] The post Biden and G7 leaders will endorse a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip with G7 summit as his first stop

16:55, 09.06.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden departs for Britain on Wednesday on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia, according to Reuters.  The trip represents a test of the Democratic president’s…

Hundreds of leaders urge G7 to vaccinate world’s poorest against Covid-19

12:31, 07.06.2021 - One hundred former presidents, prime ministers and foreign ministers have urged the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations to pay for global COVID-19 vaccinations to help stop the virus from mutating and returning as a worldwide threat, according to Reuter.  The leaders made their appeal ahead of a G7 summit in…

Facebook hit with new antitrust probes in the UK and EU

14:30, 04.06.2021 - Regulators in the U.K. and the EU on Friday launched formal competition investigations into Facebook, according to CNBC.  The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority said it is investigating whether Facebook is abusing a dominant position in the social media or digital advertising markets through its…

EU outlines E3 bln support package to a future democratic Belarus

15:40, 28.05.2021 - The European Commission presented to the Council on Friday an outline for a comprehensive plan of economic support to a future democratic Belarus. The EU Commission stated that the plan of up to E3 billion, reflects the European Union’s commitment to support the Belarusian people’s wishes for a peaceful…

Biden to join Eastern European NATO states summit held in Bucharest

11:46, 10.05.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden will join a virtual summit of Eastern European NATO states held in Bucharest on Monday with the focus on security in the Black Sea region and Ukraine, according to Reuters.  The summit of the Bucharest Nine, a group of European countries on the eastern edge of NATO, will be…

Romania’s Bran Castle hosts vaccination marathons for tourists during May

16:15, 07.05.2021 - The famous Bran Castle in Romania’s Transylvania region, known throughout the world as Dracula’s Castle will host “vaccination marathons” for a month as the first event starts on Friday, according to Romania-Insider. The “vaccination marathons” will be held in the Medieval Customs buildings at the Bran…

BNR: Crypto-assets not yet a threat to Romania’s financial stability

13:25, 16.04.2021 - Romania’s National Bank (BNR) said on Friday it takes note of the public’s growing interest in virtual currencies and draws attention that these cryptocurrencies continue to be speculative assets, very volatile and extremely risky, with a high potential to cause financial losses for investors, according…

Additional restrictions in Cluj as COVID-19 cases rise

11:40, 02.04.2021 - The Cluj County Committee for Emergency Situations (CJSU) decided on Thursday to impose additional restrictions in Cluj after the COVID-19 incidence rate in the city surpassed 7.5 cases per thousand inhabitants. The new rules come into force on Friday, according to Romania-Insider.  As of Friday, the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 11 iunie 2021
Bucuresti 15°C | 26°C
Iasi 14°C | 25°C
Cluj-Napoca 11°C | 24°C
Timisoara 13°C | 27°C
Constanta 17°C | 26°C
Brasov 11°C | 22°C
Baia Mare 12°C | 25°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 10.06.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 241.455,60 1.119.447,20
II (5/6) 3 26.828,40 -
III (4/6) 183 439,80 -
IV (3/6) 3.925 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 1.398.167,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 11 iunie 2021
USD 4.0459
EUR 4.9218
CHF 4.5131
GBP 5.7025
CAD 3.3406
XAU 244.592
JPY 3.6939
CNY 0.6331
AED 1.1015
AUD 3.1304
MDL 0.2282
BGN 2.5165

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec