Bear seen in Corbu locality frequently, caught and relocated

Stiri Recomandate

Centrul de Cultură „Augustin Bena” Alba: Record de participanți la Concursul Național de Arte Plastice „Familia Regală a României prin ochi de copil”

Centrul de Cultură „Augustin Bena” Alba: Record de participanți la Concursul Național de Arte Plastice „Familia Regală a României prin ochi de copil”

Centrul de Cultură „Augustin Bena”, din subordinea Consiliului Județean Alba,… [citeste mai departe]

De ce apar cearcănele adânci și cum le poate nivela medicul estetician

De ce apar cearcănele adânci și cum le poate nivela medicul estetician

De ce apar cearcănele adânci și cum le poate nivela medicul estetician Odată apărute, cearcănele fac ca persoana în cauză să pară mai în vârstă decât este în realitate, dând un aspect permanent de oboseală. Medicul chirurg estetician Iancu Morad explică… [citeste mai departe]

CSIS, raport alarmant pentru SUA: Armata americană ar putea intra într-o criză de rachete Javelin

CSIS, raport alarmant pentru SUA: Armata americană ar putea intra într-o criză de rachete Javelin

SUA au trimis atât de multe rachete antitanc de tip Javelin în Ucraina încât stocurile lor sunt pe cale de a fi epuizate înainte de-a fi folosite de propriile forţe, se arată într-un raport al Centrului… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă, veste bună pentru profesori: ”Își vor primi banii!”

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă, veste bună pentru profesori: ”Își vor primi banii!”

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a făcut primele declarații cu privire la măsurile de sprijinire a mediului de afaceri. Totodată, premierul a anunțat că personalul din învățământ își va primi drepturile salariale. [citeste mai departe]

Mesaje antirăzboi în supermarketurile rusești. Resposabil de magazin, către angajați: „Prindeți activiștii!”

Mesaje antirăzboi în supermarketurile rusești. Resposabil de magazin, către angajați: „Prindeți activiștii!”

În mai multe supermarketuri din cartierul Kaliniski din Sankt Petersburg, au început să apară mesaje împotriva războiului deasupra etichetelelor care indică prețul… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Timișoara ”reșapează” proiectul lipsit de succes pentru reabilitarea clădirilor istorice din oraș/FOTO

Primăria Timișoara ”reșapează” proiectul lipsit de succes pentru reabilitarea clădirilor istorice din oraș/FOTO

Conducerea Primăriei Timișoara a decis, în urma consultărilor din ultimele luni, avute de reprezentanții Biroului Reabilitare Cartiere Istorice și Monumente cu… [citeste mai departe]

7 abilități de business de care orice femeie antreprenor are nevoie pentru a supraviețui în timp de criză

7 abilități de business de care orice femeie antreprenor are nevoie pentru a supraviețui în timp de criză

La finele lunii ianuarie 2021, 554.331 de femei erau acţionari sau asociaţi în firmele din România, adică un procent de aproximativ 28-30% din totalul afacerilor românești. Este vorba… [citeste mai departe]

Exercițiu comun al Batalionului Artilerie Antiaeriană cu avioanele și elicopterele Bazei 95 Bacău

Exercițiu comun al Batalionului Artilerie Antiaeriană cu avioanele și elicopterele Bazei 95 Bacău

La Baza 95 Aeriană, în această perioadă, militarii Batalionului 954 Artilerie Antiaeriană au început pregătirea de specialitate, de la simplu la complex. Pregătirea interarme s-a realizat cu sprijinul… [citeste mai departe]

Comercianții profită de apropierea sărbătorilor pascale și ridică prețurile în piețele turdene

Comercianții profită de apropierea sărbătorilor pascale și ridică prețurile în piețele turdene

Cei care fac piața în această perioadă în preajma Paștelui Catolic trebuie să aibă portofelul plin, altfel ajungi acasă cu plasele aproape goale. Prețurile au „explodat” și nu doar în piețele...… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Bear seen in Corbu locality frequently, caught and relocated

Publicat:
Bear seen in Corbu locality frequently, caught and relocated

A bear that used to be seen quite frequently in the Corbu locality causing damages to the households there has been captured on Thursday morning and relocated.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

BACK TO TOP DESPRE

Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.

Echipa stiripesurse.ro va prezinta…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Crown Custodian and Prince Radu - public visit to Brasov

08:45, 14.04.2022 - The Crown Custodian, Her Majesty Margareta, and Prince Radu will pay a public visit to Brasov on Thursday, informs the Royal House. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…

Flu report, week March 21 - 27: 1,585 cases nationwide, no flu-induced death

20:06, 31.03.2022 - A total of 1,585 cases of clinical influenza were reported nationwide in the week of March 21 - 27, as to 10 in the same period of the previous year, the National Public Health Institute (INSP) announced on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

Euro trades at 4.9466 RON

14:30, 31.03.2022 - The exchange rate of the national RON currency resulting from the quotations announced on Thursday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…

Geoana: NATO battlegroups - operational shortly; the group in Romania - the most advanced

20:45, 24.03.2022 - The four NATO-approved battlegroups will become fully operational "in a relatively short period of time", with the one in Romania being "the most advanced," NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana told AGERPRES on Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

EnergMin Popescu: Romania is facing no problems with oil or other fuel stockpiles

20:56, 10.03.2022 - Romania's Energy Minister Virgil Popescu gave assurances on Thursday that Romania is facing no problems at all with oil or other fuel stockpiles. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about…

Orthodox Archbishopric of Cluj donates 2M lei worth of aid to Ukraine war victims

15:55, 10.03.2022 - The Christian Orthodox Archbishopric of Cluj announced on Thursday that it is supporting the victims of the war in Ukraine with goods worth about two million lei. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends…

Romania's economy drops 0.1 pct in Q4 2021

10:15, 08.03.2022 - The gross domestic product in the fourth quarter of 2021 was lower, in real terms, by 0.1% compared to the previous quarter, announced on Thursday, the National Institute for Statistics (INS). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Dinamo Bucharest wins dramatically in Porto, in EHF Champions League

08:51, 25.02.2022 - CS Dinamo Bucharest has taken first away points in Portugal, by defeating FC Porto, 32-31 (12-12), on Thursday night, at Dragao Arena, in a Group B match of the Champions League, at male handball, Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 14 aprilie 2022
Bucuresti 5°C | 21°C
Iasi 4°C | 19°C
Cluj-Napoca 3°C | 19°C
Timisoara 5°C | 21°C
Constanta 8°C | 17°C
Brasov 2°C | 18°C
Baia Mare 5°C | 19°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 10.04.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 504.002,40 1.916.598,80
II (5/6) REPORT 168.000,80 168.000,80
III (4/6) 203 827,59 -
IV (3/6) 5.968 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.431.640,40

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 aprilie 2022
USD 4.5466
EUR 4.9412
CHF 4.8737
GBP 5.9126
CAD 3.5922
XAU 285.388
JPY 3.6197
CNY 0.7138
AED 1.2378
AUD 3.3799
MDL 0.2459
BGN 2.5264

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec